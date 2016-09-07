Reviews
iPhone 7 and 7 Plus hands-on: Death of the headphone jack

Sep 7, 2016

8:58 PM EDT

274 comments

After going hands-on with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus for a brief amount of time following Apple’s keynote today, it’s safe to say that both devices bear a striking resemblance to their predecessors.

The overall form factor of the phone feels nearly identical to the 6s and 6s Plus, though there is a new Piano Black version that features a glossy finish that’s actually surprisingly grippy. The iPhone 3GS-like Jet black is a fingerprint magnet, however, and reminds me of the Note 7, S7 and S7 Edge’s glossy body.

Both devices also feature the same top and bottom bezels Apple has adopted for the last few years and a big circular home button, though it’s not physical anymore (more on this later). The 7 and 7 Plus camera bump is rounded now and meets the phone’s  lens, or lenses in the case of the 7 Plus.

The iPhone 7 itself measures in at 138g, making it slightly lighter than the iPhone 6s, though I didn’t notice much of a difference. The 7 Plus on the other hands, is actually heavier than the 6s Plus, coming in at 188g versus 172g. Strangely, the 7 is still 7.1mm thick, the same thickness as the iPhone 6s, so Apple didn’t use the removal of the 3.5mm jack as an opportunity to make the phone thinner (the 7 Plus is 7.33mm). For me, making the phone thinner would have made the removal of the headphone jack justified.

So unlike some expected, there are some minor changes with the 7 and 7 Plus over their predecessors in terms of aesthetics, though its more the device’s internals that will push most to upgrade to Apple’s latest hardware.

iphone7-16

Let’s get this out of the way first: yes, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack in either device, and no, that does not mark the end of civilization, though it’s hard to agree with Apple’s view that it took “courage” to make this move. The tech giant says it will include both a lightning to 3.5mm adapter and new lightning headphones with the smartphone, negating this issue for most part, though it’s true that the removal of the port is a deal breaker for some.

What Apple really wants you to do, however, is to buy the company’s new $219 CAD wireless AirPods, which, as you might have expected, are sold separately. I briefly went hands-on with the AirBuds and was pleased to discover that they fit comfortably in my ears, primarily because they’re on-ear and aren’t in-ear headphones that feel like a worm is borrowing into my head.

iphone7-6

While I didn’t spend a significant amount of time with the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus’ shooter, the phone’s 12 megapixel rear facing camera is impressive, fast, and most importantly, seems to live up to the company’s lofty claims.

Lowlight performance seems to be improved significantly and images look considerably more vibrant, though a busy hands-on area isn’t exactly the best location to test a device’s camera. The iPhone 7 Plus’ dual-camera 2X zoom seems to work as advertised, with the difference between both shots actually being more noticeable than I expected. The iPhone 7’s front-facing camera has also been upgraded to 7 megapixels.

iphone7-2

More testing of both phone’s cameras is necessary before passing final judgment, but at the very least, they seem to live up to Apple’s lofty photography claims. It’s also interesting that Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus Bokeh-rich dual-camera depth of field feature, which was heavily touted during the press conference, isn’t ready for release yet, with it arriving via an update later this year (this feature only works with the iPhone 7 Plus).

One new feature that I’m not particularly fond of but could be just a matter of me getting used to, is the iPhone 7’s new ‘taptic engine.’ Similar to the 2015 and 2016 Macbook’s trackpad, the iPhone 7’s circular Home button doesn’t actually feel like you’re hitting a button. The vibration also doesn’t feel the same as the MacBook’s trackpad and features a more aggressive click to it. An Apple representative, however, did show me how the Home button’s sensitivity can be altered, so perhaps that’s the key to it feeling more natural. I’m willing to give the new Home button a shot, but at least at the outset, I’m not a fan of it.

iphone7-10

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are also finally IP67 dust and water resistant, feature stereo speakers, and as expected, a new quad-core A10 Fusion processor that Apple claims is 40 percent faster than the A9 featured in the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. Trying out features like these is a nearly impossible task in Apple’s journalist-filled hands-on area, and further testing is definitely required.

Whether or not the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is for you will depend on what you expected out of Apple’s flagship smartphone this year. It’s clear the end of 2016 and 2017 is an iterative year for the company, taking a page out of Samsung’s small steps forward strategy. For some, these upgrades, especially the improved camera performance, will be more than enough reason to warrant a purchase. Others, however, likely expected much more out of the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

iphone7-7

Pricing for the iPhone 7 measures in at 32GB: $899; 128GB: $1,029 and 256GB: $1,159. iPhone 7 Plus pricing is; 32GB: $1,049; 128GB: $1,179; 256GB: $1,309. Space Gray is being sent off into the atmosphere for the 7, with the phone only being sold in Silver, Gold, Rose Gold and Black and Jet Black.

We’ll have more on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, including an extensive hands-on, in the coming weeks.

iphone7-14 iphone7-15iphone7-17iphone7-13 iphone7-5 iphone7-11 iphone7-4 iphone7-3

Related: Apple announces iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, coming to Canada on September 16

Comments

  • Anton Bruckner

    Meanwhile what’s Blackberry introducing that’s new? Oh, I forgot. More Alcatel Android clones that no one even noticed.
    Apple may not be perfect but at least they know how to roll out a product and generate some buzz. That deadwood in Waterloo should’ve taken notice years ago

    • Rev0lver

      My cat’s breath smells like catfood….

      Oh wait this is an article about the new iPhone, my mistake.

    • Anton Bruckner

      Yeah and my comment is how Apple still knows how to roll out products with a modicum of fanfare. Some of their competitors could take a hint.

    • RoboBonobo

      I don’t know if you mean fanfare at the event, but I think Apple gets more coverage because of how many people are eager to see what they do next.

    • iSheep

      It’s all in your head. Nobody cares about what Apple does next. Apple is sinking since Jobs’ death.

    • Sally Mae

      Right. You clearly know what’s goin’ on….next.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Rockin it Sals.

    • aaron

      They still make more money a day than you ever could in your entire life, so yeah I guess its sinking

    • Iz3man

      Just saying this guys a troll.. But you knew that… Right?

    • aaron

      Yeah but I can still reply and being sarcastic at the same time right?

    • Iz3man

      It is the internet after all, one would be expected to reply with heavy sarcasm.

    • sgtpepper & walrus

      Who are you, the resident fairy troll who upholds the law of Apple? You by any chance go by the name Mozart or one of his posse? You sound familiar, even after reading only 2 of your postings in less than 5 min.

    • Dion Kerfont

      Style before substance?

    • Kent Ratke

      Savage

    • Sighmonsez

      Oh, look. It’s Anton.

    • Mo Dabbas

      oh man. Another one where this fits in. “Your hatred knows no bounds and really goes to show how little you know”

      lol. you have opened the gates of jokes boy.

    • Sally Mae

      Dey gots keyboards, y’all!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Real one yeah???

    • Omar

      Apple being able to rip off their die-hard customers better than BlackBerry isn’t something that should be commendable…

    • gommer strike

      Blackberry’s product releases seem to be a ton more tempered. I would have liked to see them showcase products on stage – doesn’t have to be Apple’s style of format where you have the various presentations followed by a concert to cap everything off(not that they would spare the budget for all that, but anyways).

      Or least have someone who’s reasonably charismatic on stage and can show off the product and generate a bit more of a tech buzz. Oh, you too, HTC.

    • sgtpepper & walrus

      Their phones work, and get the job done. I’m using a BB7 device, and for phone, email/text and light browsing it’s perfectly fine and I love it. It does a lot more than that, but you wouldn’t give a s$it. Enjoy throwing your money away every year on unnecessary toys.

    • Badwithnames14

      You know how they used to call Blackberries, Crackberries? Well looks like they were right, love em or hate em there’s no escape. 😛

    • Uberman X

      BlackBerry? Yer taking shots at BlackBerry? That’s like kicking a dead cat. What’s the point in comparing to BlackBerry? That is a done argument.

      In the mean time, compare the specs on this iPhone to the Nexus 6 released two years ago. 1440p vs iPhone’s 750p, both water resistant, 13MP camera vs. iPhone’s 12MP, FRONT facing stereo speakers on the Nexus, raise to wake, notifications on lockscreen, contextual word predictions, photo search … seriously. Some of the competitors are way out in front in terms of innovation.

      How about wireless charging? VR Support? Multi-user support? Selectible default apps? Seamless updates?

      I’m not saying the iPhone 7 is a bad phone. But to call this a buzz worthy iteration? C’mon.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Jet black reminds me of the 3GS.

    • sgtpepper & walrus

      It’s a special black we like to call, black.

    • jay

      laughs loud

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Scratchy black?

    • jay

      “we have this beautiful black iPhone we call it black”

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Reimagined black?

    • Iz3man

      It’s “Environmentally Adaptive Black, or EAB”. It adapts to the environment, example: In the box it’s pristine, but as soon as you take it out is adapts and forms micro stress cracks and scratches adapting to how it will look in 4 years, it’s future proofing itself for resale, if you like it cracked and scratched at day one you will like it cracked and scratched when you buy it on ebay in 3-4 years

  • JohnSmith1993

    If any iPhone fans plan on switching to Android because of the loss of the headphone jack, Androids will be doing the same thing if the iPhone 7 sells well.

    • Kevin Kuo

      Lol! Nope!

    • Mr Dog

      I would bet you $10000 that within 2-3 years time all flagships will remove the headphone jack.

    • Kind of like how Apple followed the other phone manufacturers for LTE, 1080p screens and a slew of other innovations. Apple isn’t really doing anything surprising here. Just plugging along in an industry that shows little to no innovation. I’m mean really.. the lack of a headphone jack is the biggest thing to come out of their event. Gone are the days of excitement in this product category my friend.

    • Mr Dog

      Lol read the message in context.

      But either way this is exciting. If Apples bet pays out we will see some truly decent Bluetooth headphones coming out over the year.

      And while not apparent, I still see Apple innovating just not on the surface.

      Their A series processors, to this day are a innovation ever year and always look forward to chipworks breakdown of it. The camera on this one looks very interesting as well.

    • Oh I get the context behind it. I didn’t think I had to explain it. The joys of the internet. That being said, this release should not excite anyone. The camera, while improved still cannot compare to a simple point and shoot, yet it costs 3x times the price. The iPhone 6S plus takes plenty good pictures and you aren’t like to see significant gains in this new one. Foldable screens, 4K per eye VR / Hololens, 1080p built-in projector: Now those announcements would be exciting – not the removal of a headjack.

    • Matt

      Dude Apple doesn’t make their processors nor screens either. There made by Samsung

    • Mr Dog

      Apple designs their own processors and then has TSMC manufacture them. In previous iPhones Samsung MANUFACTURED the AX chips.

      Do you want me to explain to you the difference is between manufacturing and design?

    • Cornfed710

      There’s no point dealing with people who don’t know what they’re talking. It’s commendable that you try 

    • Ali F.

      How dare you say that? After Apple invented rectangle shape, cards, ip67 standard, and many more!!! They will soon sue Sony for their ip68 water and dust resistance devices because they plan on having their 2020 iPhones ip68. What a hell am in saying?

    • Kevin Kuo

      I would bet you $100,000 that you’ll lose

    • jay

      i am in. for me no go buying one without a headphone jack.

    • Mo Dabbas

      I don’t see headphones jack lasting forever either (more than 5 years I would say though), but to be honest I see everybody eventually moving to USB-C. I don’t favor apple moving to lightning because they are creating two different standards even within the brand. Macbooks use USB C as the main port, when the time comes I am skeptical that macbooks will ship with USB-C and lightning (for headphones). And that’s the issue I have with this move. If apple moved to USB-C then I would say that’s an ahead of everybody move, but lightning….. ehh, not sure.

    • kaostheory

      Problem is bt headphones. I use my wired headphones a lot but sporadically. Bt need to be charged and don’t last all day. Until they can hold a charge a last, I will stick to wires because they are always ready to use.

    • Smanny

      Your headphones don’t last all day. They must be older or really cheap ones, because newer Bluetooth headset can last up to 50 hours. But some are quite big. So it naturally depends on what you are willing to pay and what style you want to use.

    • aaron

      Lol! Yup! And samsung will be the first to copy it. They always do, Siri->S Voice, Touch ID->fingerprints, etc etc

    • Kevin Kuo

      I hope they won’t, but if they do, at least they are not a few years late to the party!
      *cough* HD displays *cough* waterproofing *cough* NFC *cough* stereo speakers *cough* big.Little chip CPU configuration *cough* 32Gb baseline storage *cough* OIS camera *cough* RAW support *cough* capacitive home button *cough* rise to wake *cough*
      Oh my! I’m sorry for the intense coughing. I’m going to have to get it check out…

    • Mr Dog

      Jesus, everyone copies everyone gtfo that’s what drives competition.

      The fact that Apple pioneered the idea of today’s smartphones should be enough 😛

    • Kevin Kuo

      Nope! It’s iBM’s Simon personal communicator. Apple’s marketing and boasting just made it look like they are first to get the idea. 😛
      Also, you missed the party and showed up in the wrong clothes. Lol.

    • jay

      Hope one day apple copy’s Samsung with the screen. Oh they did water resistance

    • Iz3man

      Do you have any idea how this industry works…

      Don’t say the customers will be pissed, no one cares. Adapt or get out. Everyone bitched when apple dropped the 30 pin, didn’t hurt sales at all. Everyone bitched when they jumped to usb c, again no affect on sales.. The s8 will be without a headphone jack.

      The advances we put on Bluetooth now are crazy. The quality is high and the range is pushing 60m.

      I’ve been Bluetooth for my headphones, motorcycle stereo, car stereo and earbuds for the gym for years, hell my home audio has Bluetooth, and if you don’t eBay has a bunch of Bluetooth to RCA receivers that are 12v and 120v wire in. Adapt because manufacturers don’t care, they know you will buy the next best thing.

    • downhilldude

      How’s BT working out for you, connecting to the airline’s entertainment system?

    • Iz3man

      BT is working out great.

      As for the airline part.. Not sure what you mean.. I don’t fly, so you connect your phone to the airline’s entertainment system via a male mal 3.5mm headphone jack?

    • downhilldude

      That is correct…

    • Iz3man

      Not sure why… For audio?

    • Mr Dog

      Even airlines are moving ahead lol.
      The last flight I took, had a WLAN that we could connect to and access their database of movies/TV shows they had on board.

    • downhilldude

      And could you connect with Bluetooth? No, no you couldn’t.

    • Mr Dog

      What? Lol

      They had a WLAN network that streamed all the content.

      That means I could connect to it with my phone/tablet/laptop and watch on any of those devices, all of which support Bluetooth.

    • downhilldude

      Ah, true. The reality I have to deal with is that no Air Canada domestic flights, and very few Westjet domestic flights, use a system like that. I fly Air Canada domestic 90% of the time.

    • Kevin Kuo

      I hope this is satire, because I love your sence of humour and it made me ROTFL!

    • Iz3man

      Hey it’ll it made you happy then sure, no point being stressed over nothing. Am I right? 🙂

    • Kevin Kuo

      Yep! It reminded me of the famous “Honey Badger don’t care” video.

    • Shoey5

      Apple didn’t remove the headphone jack for something better, look at all the lightning adapters out there than play audio, they need to be licensed through Apple. Don’t be surprised if manufactures have to pay Apple to release a headphone with a lightning adapter built in. As amazing as Apple profits are, they have stagnated in investors eyes. If Apple does require a license of audio accessories through the lightning jack it will pretty much sum up their “courage”

      If the rest of the “non-Apple” market remove the headphone jack, it will be replaced with a universal standard….minus Apple of course

    • Pip Boy

      Sadly, I have to agree. The removal of the headphone jack smells like a money grab, and not exactly the “courage” to make the consumer life better.

    • Jon Shopping

      Are you linking Apple and Money Grab? You must be drunk. Apple products are priced at the most competitive price points and they never price things to actually gain any profit.

    • Matt

      It is a money grab, hence why they want to attract people to buy the stupid earpods for $160 extra which don’t come with the Iphone 7, plus extra for the adapters etc. a adapter to be able to plug in headphones plus be able to charge the Iphone. Plus extra for a slew of other extras etc. If they be able to sell a million of those special earbuds for $160 each, thats a $160 million dollar profit right there. There is no extra profit to be made to keep the headphone jack.

    • Iz3man

      In all honesty, it is a money thing, but not a cash grab. The headphone jack is problematic, it get dirt dust water everything stuck in it. It fails it can disable the phones audio (notification, incoming calls) when it get dirty or fails.. It is a damned legacy jack that needs to go away. Usb headphones have existed for years, Bluetooth is now very much mainstream but no one uses it fully. It’s evolution and I’m surprised it took this long to kill it off.

    • Iz3man

      They already have the standard.. Had it for years.. BLUETOOTH. And Apple has been using it also.. For years!

    • Shoey5

      that was in reference to a new standard jack connector lz3man 🙂

    • Iz3man

      Sorry, my comment was directly related to this statement :
      If the rest of the “non-Apple” market remove the headphone jack, it will be replaced with a universal standard….minus Apple of course.

      The universal standard already exists, it’s BT as well as for a connection of the physical nature, it’s now moving to usb c.

      Apple is an entirely different critter..

    • Shoey5

      If the rest of the “non-Apple” market remove the headphone jack, it will be replaced with a universal standard….minus Apple of course.

      Still not following, I was talking about physical connect……Standard connector for headphones vs lightning connector

    • Iz3man

      In that statement you mentioned removing the headphone jack and replacing with a new standard. You do not make mention of the lightning connector here, so I separated the two statements. I was referring to a standard that would replace the headphones, BT and how it is already in place.

      Sorry for the confusion.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      Samsung probably but I doubt HTC, LG, Hauwei, Alcatel, Sony, Motorola/Lenovo, etc. would.

    • Omar

      Not/Lenovo already have with the new Moto Z.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      Oh drat forgot all about that one.

    • gommer strike

      Let’s remember that the Moto Z removed the headphone jack long before Apple did – as well as no less than 3 phones from LeEco which don’t have a headphone jack.

      Android has long preceded Apple in this movement.

    • danbob333

      The Moto Z already did it.

    • jay

      nobody really care about that maybe the 100000 bought it but we talk about 100mio iphone users they love there headphones that coast 30$

  • RoboBonobo

    Apple gets so much hype not because they’re doing something that can be learned from, but because so many people are eager to see what they do next. And people expect more from Apple due to the iPhone and iPad originally being such game changers. I never see anyone complain that other manufacturers don’t innovate anymore, but people complain about Apple because they’re held to a higher standard.. I’ll need to see actual testing to see about whether the new improvements are worth the loss of the headphone jack, but the AirPods might be a big improvement over previous bluetooth headphones. The jury is still out.

  • Sighmonsez

    I’m actually surprised Apple is throwing in the lightening port to 3.5mm adapter. I was fully expecting Apple to force it’s loyal customers to buy it. On the other hand, about that $200 wireless plastic ear bud…

    • To be fair, those cut off straws that you stick in your ears will make people look pretty cool. /s

    • Mo Dabbas

      I don’t think so. Coz you’ll loose them in like 10 minutes and then they can’t tell you owned one. /s

    • Mr Dog

      Why the hate for them?

      All other Bluetooth headphones are similar in size/form factor minus the straws lol.

  • Shoey5

    Removing the 3.5 headphone jack is stupid….it’s even more stupid removing it for a non-standard connecter.

    • Bob Loblaw

      It’s courage.

    • Shoey5

      Nah its just stupid! Thr only thing that could be stupider is Apple telling people its courage or Apple fanboys agreeing with it.

    • Bob Loblaw

      but at the keynote they said it’s courage! It’s so brave to remove a universal component and charge people $160 for subpar wireless earbuds!

    • Shoey5

      Hehe

    • Mr Dog

      Um, take a look at all competing Bluetooth headphones. A fair amount of them are priced more, double even in some cases.

    • Bob Loblaw

      From manufacturers known for their audio products e.g. Sennheiser, Audio Technica. To spend $219 CAD on shitty, generic Apple headphones that provide the most basic sound profile instead of getting studio quality IEMs is absolutely ridiculous and anyone who does so is retarded.

    • Mr Dog

      Actually neither of those manufactures you mentioned have earbuds similar to the Airpods. The only earbuds they have are connected together and have some sort of plastic housing along the wire.

      The only ones I know off that are similar are the bragi earbuds and the Samsung iconX. Both of which are well over $200.

  • Sean

    What if you need to charge your phone with a portable charger and want to listen to music or watch a video at the same time?

    • Sighmonsez

      There’ll be an accessory for that. You’ll have to pay up, though.

    • Brad Fortin

      Bluetooth-to-3.5mm adapter. They’re surprisingly cheap.

    • Matt

      yep you’ll be able to, but that connector will be $40 bucks

  • Anna Ma

    dear android phone manufacturers, please keep the 3.5mm headphone jack. i really don’t mind the slightly thicker phone in my pocket. thanks! >.>

    • Eluder

      How else am I going to use my audiotechnica headphones and my mini amp? It looks weird enough as is, adding an adapter to go from 3.5mm to whatever else they use would look even weirder!

    • FlamesFan89

      ATH-M50’s? They are my go-to cans. Love them.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      From the looks of it, that iPhone 7 is the exact same thickness as my new DTEK50 (both 7.1mm), and the DTEK50 has a headphone jack. What’s Apple’s real excuse on this anyways?

    • Brad Fortin

      Removing the headphone jack allowed a 14% bigger battery and OIS for the iPhone 7 and a 5% bigger battery and dual cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus.

      Everyone’s always complaining that Apple should stop making phones thinner and put in a bigger battery and a camera with OIS, and they did that by eliminating the headphone jack, but everyone’s still complaining. “Give us a bigger battery and better camera!” “Not like that!”

    • jay

      True when I see it that way I agree with you

    • Matt

      dude androids have thin phones with big batteries and OIS cameras and they have headphone jacks. Apples main excuse is cause its plainly a money grab to profit from removing the headphone jack. Hence why they want consumers to go spend $215 extra for their stupid bluetooth earpods that aren’t included with their new Iphones and plus make $40 extra on their stupid adapters so you can charge your iphone while having a headphone plugged in at same time, Plus lots of money from extra stuff as well. They didn’t remove the headphone jack to make consumers happier, its to line their pockets with more money plain and simple.

    • Cornfed710

      Don’t forget the haptic engine  I noticed you on 9 to 5 today 🙂

    • downhilldude

      And because everyone was dying for really awesome stereo, from that second speaker.

    • Brad Fortin

      They just use the standard earpiece speaker as a second speaker. The two speakers were already there, they just made them loud enough to be stereo.

    • downhilldude

      Ironically, the extra battery capacity will at least partially be used up by having Bluetooth on all the time.

    • Brad Fortin

      Apple’s battery life ratings for the iPhone 7 include a constant Bluetooth connection, and are 1-2 longer than on the 6S.

    • downhilldude

      So not that good, then…

    • Brad Fortin

      Better than before, which was good enough for most of Apple’s customers.

    • Matt

      there main excuse is to profit from removing the headphone jack thats why. They want consumers to go spend $215 extra for their stupid bluetooth earpods. It’s plainly a money grab

    • Cornfed710

      So why are they including lightning EarPods? Why let people transmit music at all through lightning? Did Motorola include Bluetooth headphones when they removed the headphone jack?

    • downhilldude

      It didn’t make the phone any thinner, they were just able to add a second speaker, for truly awesome stereo sound (because the the quality from teeny-tiny little speakers is always great, and stereo separation from little speakers one-inch away from each other is always remarkable, so the choice was obvious to Apple…).

    • downhilldude

      It’s not even thicker. Plus you won’t need the extra battery capacity if you don’t have to have Bluetooth on all the time.

  • Ali F.

    Apple finally invented IP67 standard and their new ip7 is dust and water resistant. It is time to sue Sony.

    • Good thing Sony phones are actually IP68, one level higher. (IP67 is 1m depth)
      Maybe Apple can sue Sony after the iPhone 8 comes out with better waterproofing.

  • PT

    These are iphone 7 & 7 Plus or 6’ss & 6’ss Plus?
    The big question is … Can it bend?

    • Cornfed710

      It might bend, but won’t explode  🙂

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Get a BrokeBerry dude.

  • iSheepIsLikeCancer

    I don’t care about removing the headphone jack I don’t care about iOS’s closed system, but that design……just the same as 6/6S with different colors. What even more frustrating is the fact that the stupid glassy black only comes with 128GB. What a dirty marketing. Also, no upgrade program in Canada is ridiculous. Get out of Canada, Apple.

    • Sally Mae

      You’se all class, on.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Think he’s happy??

  • Rich002

    The Air Buds are genius. I was trying to figure out how Apple could charge more for an iPhone than they already do, especially when there are so many competitors with better phones.

    Apple has figured it out, make the phone sort of waterproof, new colours and then force users to buy an accessory, and better yet make very sure that they’re easy to lose so you’ll constantly be replacing them.

    Is it any wonder that Apple is the most valued company on Earth? These guys are simply brilliant! We’re now up to $1529 for a top of the line iPhone and pair of buds, and that’s before you lose them and have to get the replacement!

    • Sally Mae

      So you ain’t so ‘Rich’ after all…?

    • Humbre

      He has apple stocks 😉

    • ERYREB

      Apple will help solve this by offering a solution. For only $39.99 they’ll sell you a proprietary cable that connects your AirPods together and also attaches them to your phone. That way you can feel comfortable knowing that they’ll be safe!

  • Sally Mae

    Hot dang! That thang is THIN!
    It gonna bend like a bus-boy in a bath-house!!!

  • Raj Singh

    Better iPhone, still boring. But courage.

  • Laer

    Removes 3.5mm jack keeps proprietary lightening.

    The only way ditching 3.5 mm makes sense is moving to USB-c /thunderbolt at the same time.

  • Ulfredsson The Vanquisher

    Yup. It’s an iPhone…
    Not feeling this whole lack of 3.5mm jack thing everyone is moving to…
    I’m just gonna throw this out there… Make the phones a wee bit thicker, keep the 3.5mm jack and squeeze in a bigger battery with that extra space. What d’ya think?

    • KiwiBri

      Apple distortion field. I want to like their products but there’s always a catch

    • Ulfredsson The Vanquisher

      Hahaha so true.

    • downhilldude

      They found room for a second speaker. Just sayin’…

    • Pigs Can Fly

      Phone doesn’t need to be thicker, if the Alcatel Idol 4/Blackberry DTEK50 can do it so can the iPhone.

    • Ulfredsson The Vanquisher

      Not just iPhone though, everyone who’s jumping on that ship.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    iPhone C$ prices are crazy!

    • Sally Mae

      An’ we gots the choice if we wants to buy one or not…AMAZING.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      That’s right……

    • Cornfed710

      Same price as its been for awhile, just double the storage now.

  • TheTechSmith

    The best thing about this event is the death of 16GB iPhones. It was ridiculous charging flagship prices for a phone with only 16GB of storage non-expandable, and you had to pay over $1000 before tax to get an amount of storage that was usable.The iPhone 6 was even worse in that it only had 1GB of RAM. Now for the same price as the original 6S price the 7s start with 32GB storage. They also discontinued 6S 16GB and are replacing it with a 32GB for $770 which is still expensive but a lot closer to reasonable than before.

  • jay

    remove the headphone jack is ok for some trolls out there. 720P screen? where is wireless charging or at least fast charging? the first time in history apple went backwards with there product and they gonna feel it in slaes. where is the good old time lining up at the apple store… not gonna happened anymore. oh well i think the better buy is a 6s right now. maybe get a used one with apple care.

  • jack

    Thank God the the head phone jack is gone, but to be honest I could care less, been using bluetooth head phones for years, I hate wires, I wished the iPhone had wireless charging, get rid of cables

  • Pigs Can Fly

    And if you want to listen to music while it’s charging or plugged into a battery bank?

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      you can charge and listen if you pay for a dock

  • Omar

    EarPods are what, $36? AirPods are $219. Since the phones are the same thickness as their predecessors, I wouldn’t put it past Apple removing the headphone jack to push people to buy the more expensive AirPods. So that would bring even the $899 iPhone over $1000.

    And the design of the AirPods… When I first saw them, I thought they were fake. It’s like they had so many extra EarPods they just decided to cut off the wire and call it a day design-wise.

    Apple is simply taking advantage of their cult-like following to make more money off of them. That not courageous by any means.

  • Tee

    Good luck trying not to lose your $180 wireless earphone which is the same quality as the apple wired earphone except there’s more steps in trying to connect the wireless one. SMH

  • FlamesFan89

    My only request is that any time it is mentioned that the iPhone 7 has “stereo” speakers, the word “stereo” should have the quotation marks around them. While it may be technically true that the speakers are “stereo”, they are separated by what, maybe an inch? if that?

    They should just call a spade a spade and label it as dual speakers, not “stereo”.

    • Mr Dog

      I believe I read somewhere that on the 7, you will only get the benefit of stereo upto 4 feet away from the phone, I.e when holding it near you. The 7 Plus will obviously be a little further.

      So stereo is still the correct word but most people will likely only appreciate the added loudness.

    • FlamesFan89

      Well, I guess I know what to get all the people on my Christmas list with 4 foot long arms. 🙂

    • Mr Dog

      Either you misunderstood something or I am misunderstanding something 😛

      If you are holding the iPhone less than 4ft away you will notice the stereo sound. If you are holding it further away then 4ft then it will sound like one speaker.

      Most people when using their phone to watch something, play a game etc will be holding 1-2ft away from them so they would notice the stereo sound.

    • FlamesFan89

      My mistake, sorry about that. I misread your comment to mean that you wouldn’t notice it up to 4 feet away.

      My thinking is, you have two speakers that are an inch apart at best, at the bottom of the phone. If watch any video that is shot by a person with a functioning brain, it will be in landscape, not portrait. So when you watch it, you are likely going to rotate your phone, meaning both speakers are to the same side of the screen. Any “stereo” effect will vanish. Same goes for about half of the games out there that are meant to be played in landscape. And if you are using your phone speakers, any phone speakers, to listen to music, then you just hate yourself and everyone within listening range.

    • Mr Dog

      I actually think it is the other way around. Again, we might be misunderstanding what ‘Stereo’ is?

      When you hold it in landscape, is the only time you will get the benefit of stereo.

      If you hold it in portrait there is only a vertical distance difference between the speakers to your ear, making it harder for you to distinguish what is coming from where and usually stereo audio is created to distinguish right from left.

      When you hold it in landscape mode one speaker is closer to your right year and one closer to the left ear, so you will be able to distinguish if the sound is coming from the right in the video or the left. i.e your playing a game and you hear footsteps come only from the left speaker, you know your enemy is coming from the left.

    • FlamesFan89

      what? Aren’t both speakers on the bottom of the phone? How does holding it in landscape put one speaker closer to your left ear, and the other closer to the right?

    • Mr Dog

      Nope, I think that 2nd grill on the bottom is just for aesthetics lol.

      One speaker is on the bottom where is originally was and the other speaker is actually the earpiece that has been upgraded to serve both purposes. So we have one at the bottom and other at the top of the screen.

      I am curious as to the performance variation between the two but they likely used similar hardware for both.

    • FlamesFan89

      Ok, well that changes things entirely. Every time I have herd mention of the “stereo” speakers, they always state that they removed the headphone jack with provided room to place another speaker giving it “stereo” speakers.

      Thank you for clearing this up.

      HTC had the market cornered in this regard, and then, as HTC does, they shot themselves in the foot, and stopped putting stereo speakers on phones.

    • Mr Dog

      Yeah, I can see why one would think that. There is a recent article that goes through what led to its removal.

      I think the headphone jack cleared up space for the camera(Stabilization added to the 7 and dual added to the +) and they just added the stereo speakers to compensate for the headphone jack missing.

      Yeah, HTC has the right idea with the top and bottom speakers. They managed to make it look super neat as well. The M8 still has them though

    • Pigs Can Fly

      “Nope, I think that 2nd grill on the bottom is just for aesthetics lol.”

      And the iPad? My iPad Air 2 has 2 grills, both seems to have speakers.

      But I can understand how being further away makes it sound mono, I noticed the same thing with the small Beats bluetooth thing.

    • Mr Dog

      The iPad is different, it actually has speakers at the bottom grills.

      It is only on the iPhone 7 that the grill is there for aesthetics.

      I think they moved the screen controller to that corner so it freed up space at the top for the camera.

    • Cornfed710

      The actually added an extra microphone at the bottom.

    • Cornfed710

      These android people hear what they want, just sad. This observation is from reading all these posts.

    • Brad Fortin

      Every other manufacturer with dual speakers calls them “stereo speakers” but I don’t think I’ve ever seen you bring up this argument before. Why the sudden change? Is it only worthy of criticism now that Apple’s included the feature?

    • FlamesFan89

      Talk about late to the conversation.

    • Brad Fortin

      6 hours? Not really. You’re just dodging the question.

    • FlamesFan89

      What I mean is that someone else already replied, we had a conversation about it, and it has all been resolved. Then you come along thinking you know what’s up.

      As for my criticism of other devices, aside from HTC devices, I can’t recall other flagships, off the top of my head that claim stereo speakers. But besides, my criticism came from my mistaken belief that the “stereo” speakers were both on the bottom of the device. Like I said, you are late to the conversation, and this has all been cleared up. So you can find somewhere else to have your feelings hurt over your beloved Apple being slighted.

    • Brad Fortin

      I obviously don’t follow all of your conversations to their conclusion.

      Google and Huawei claim stereo speakers in the 6P, and Sony even goes so far as to claim their stereo speakers can emulate surround sound.

    • FlamesFan89

      Again, you have completely missed the point. First off, you don’t need to follow all my conversations to the conclusion, but if you are going to comment on a particular one, you would think you might see what’s already been said.

      Secondly, the reasoning behind my first comment, as I have already told you, is that I was mistakenly under the assumption that the “stereo” speakers were side by side, both on the bottom of the phone, which is ridiculous to call that “stereo”. However, I now am aware that they use the main speaker on the bottom as one channel, and the earpiece speaker as the other channel, adding actual legitimacy to the stereo claim.

      So again, you can find somewhere else to have your feelings hurt. You are trying to clear up a misunderstanding that has already been cleared up.

      As for Sony claiming they can emulate surround sound, that’s a joke. They should DEFINITELY have air quotes around that claim.

    • Brad Fortin

      Wow, you’re getting surprisingly hostile about this.

    • FlamesFan89

      I’m not being at all hostile. Are you feeling sensitive for some reason?

    • Brad Fortin

      You keep attacking me, that’s pretty hostile.

    • FlamesFan89

      Again, I think you are reading it with a tone of voice that is not intended.

    • Brad Fortin

      You’re the one who keeps making loaded statements about my “feelings”, making 3 ad-hominem attacks in a row. Hand-waving about “tone” doesn’t change that.

    • FlamesFan89

      You acted as though your feelings were hurt. Mentioning that is not an ad hominem, unless you feel that it is an insult for a man to have feelings.

    • Brad Fortin

      Well, you assume I was acting like my feelings were hurt, but you know what they say about making assumptions.

    • FlamesFan89

      You’ll be an a*s and the ump will shun you?

      But seriously, you are making assumptions about my tone, when I was simply trying to explain the situation to you, and prodding you to read what had already been discussed.

    • Brad Fortin

      You could’ve explained the situation with a simple “the issue has already been resolved in another comment”, instead you went on with multiple personal attacks with loaded statements. It’s a little late to backtrack now.

    • FlamesFan89

      Honest question: are you feeling sensitive for some reason? This all seems to be affecting you rather hard. You don’t have to provide details, obviously, but is something going on that has put you on edge?

    • Brad Fortin

      Not at all. You’re just being rude, and rather than backing down on the rudeness when it’s pointed out you seem to be doubling down on it.

    • FlamesFan89

      How is asking if you are alright “doubling down”?

      Listen, you and I have had numerous debates on this site, and I’ve always considered the back and forth to have a level of “witty banter” if you will. But today, it seems to be really getting to you, where as normally, you are fine to have some back and forth. I would like to think that generally speaking, while we essentially disagree on just about everything, we can at least chuckle about it all. But I am very serious, and mean it with a very sincere tone, that today you seem off, like something is bothering you (other than just me), and I honestly wish you well, and hope that everything is ok.

      Cheers.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Wahh Wahh Wahh

    • Mr Dog

      Read all the replies before 😛

    • Brad Fortin

      Who has time for that? lol

    • Cornfed710

      You obviously have no idea where the speakers are located do you, you android need to do your homework before you bash everything. To be fair, you might not know what an inch is lol. It’s just sad reading all the misinformation. The fair criticism if fair, but criticism not based on fact is just sad.

    • FlamesFan89

      Hey look, it is someone else who can’t be bothered to read the conversation that has already taken place which has cleared up the misunderstanding.

      But hey, you might not know what “3 days ago” means.

  • Kidney Stones

    Future Kijiji post:

    – Need right side AirPod, must be clean! Alternatively will sell left side Airpod for $50.

    • Mr Dog

      so much criticism on these headphones, especially when all other bluetooth headphones will turn out to be similar.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      The popular ones are the over-ear ones since they can block out the noise while riding on the bus and train, I don’t see many using earbuds.

    • jay

      nobody wants to charge more gadgets. thats why the watch fails and yo apple trolls dont tell me ah they sold more than any other smart watch. but how many end up in the drawer and never touched again? see and i see more fitband and so.

    • Mr Dog

      I would pick charging for the convienence of no wires.
      I only wish Apple moved to wireless charging.

      Lol so based on your way of thinking I can say every phone ever made is crap because honestly how many end up in the drawer and never touched?

  • TheShinraCorp .

    A fantastic idea on how to not lose your Airpods… grab 2 strings, tie each string to each airpod and then wrap it around the iPhone. POOF you’ll never lose your 5 hours Max airpods…

  • Omar

    Wouldn’t it be funny if the s-variants of these devices have headphone jacks?

  • Tee

    Instead of “find my Iphone” will they have the function to “find my earphones”?

    • Sally Mae

      That’s a d*mn fine idea, son.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      How about Find my POS BrokeBerry??

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      How about looking in the bin where you threw it….?

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      You’d find plenty in downtown Waterloo!!

  • Bob Loblaw

    “I want a thin phone with average battery life and no headphone jack!”

    – said no one ever

    • gommer strike

      I agree. And how many people bought the Moto Z(no headphone jack, average battery as you said)?

      Yet the iPhone 7 will probably sell out its first online batch within the first 20 minutes. We’ll see. It still confounds me as to why nobody ever talks about the Moto Z or the LeEco phones…they were the first to remove the headphone jack.

      Yet nobody cares. That’s not right.

    • Bob Loblaw

      It’s because companies such as apple like to tell it’s sheep (ahem, customers) what they need and not the other way around.

    • gommer strike

      And on that topic – as you said the word “sheep” – why is it only Apple, who’s able convince everyday people to buy their products, and other companies such as HTC, struggle to do so?

      Samsung’s probably got that down pat too, but nobody regards Samsung customers with the same kind of bile as Apple users. Why is that? Have smartphone preferences truly transcended that of religion in terms of who’s stupid and who isn’t, who’s right and who’s wrong?

      It’s amazing that we’re so quick to call a fellow human being an unwitting sheep, just over their choice of electronic device. But nobody derides another person for buying luxury handbags, shoes, or watches(which can you get for a fraction of the price of the luxury item).

    • Bob Loblaw

      Apple created a loyal customer base that’s unparalleled. They did it through their marketing Other brands have loyal followings but not even close to what Apple’s amassed.

      We’re all sheep in our own right but at the end of the day we have the say as we’re the ones spending our dollars.

      If people really do not agree with Apple’s decisions and want to change things they’ll vote with their wallets.

    • Mr Dog

      LOL

    • Sally Mae

      You tell ‘im, sugar!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Damn straight Sals!

    • Sally Mae

      H*ll, Bobby! That remark is more tired than a bus-boy in an all-night bath house. An’ that’s tired!!!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      You go girl!

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      So that’s why I keep yawning this morning…

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Yeah wake me up already.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Lol!

    • Brad Fortin

      More like: “Give us a bigger battery and better camera!” “By removing the headphone jack we made the battery 15% bigger and included a much better camera with OIS.” “Not like that!”

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Relax Bradley, you don’t have to buy one bro.

    • Brad Fortin

      Calm down, troll, just pointing out hypocrisy.

    • Daniel

      You develop a better phone then . Don’t like don’t buy. BOOM

    • Bob Loblaw

      Lord, you fanboys get so butthurt.

    • Daniel

      Not all all I’m just fine over here thanks 🙂

    • thereasoner

      Or he can just buy a better one, there’s lots of them after all.

    • Sally Mae

      Yarp…that there PIRV bein’ a case in point….oh, wait.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      The GoogleBerry Privates rocks!!!!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Like a Note7 Danny Boy???

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      ???????

    • Sally Mae

      Tha’s right, sweet Bobby-Blue…now jus’ you watch them p’ones sit on the shelf an’ no one buyin’ them…oh, wait.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Maybe Bobby boy should get a BrokeBerry??

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Mmmm…I think you’re right…Bobby needs a loser phone.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Kinda like Just say Troll.. loooooooser

  • Homer J. Simpson

    So basically if you forgot your adapter and your lightning headphones. You’re kind of f****d. You can’t even ask to borrow a headphone.

    • downhilldude

      I’m sure the airlines are happy about it….

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Yup, true story Homer.

  • h2oflyer

    So Apple followed Samsung in copying Sony’s water resistant design. Most phones are assembled with minimum screws and maximum adhesive now. IP rating will be down the toilet (pun intended) when your expensive phone is opened up for battery replacement .

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Hopefully they didn’t copy SameSong and they’re battery Management system. ???

  • danbob333

    4g makes is much more bearable? Those reviewers must be fanboys.

  • Brad Fortin

    “For me, making the phone thinner would have made the removal of the headphone jack justified.”

    What about getting a 15% bigger battery, a camera with larger pixels, a larger aperture, and OIS?

  • Jerry

    My prediction -The iPhone 7S and 7S plus will bring wireless charging and IP 68 waterproofing next September with a slightly faster processor and the iPhone 7S will get the dual cameras. You will have to wait until 2018 to get the iPhone 8 with a redesign and smaller bezels and a AMOLED screen.

  • JD

    You forgot the /s

  • Daniel

    Could care less if the jack is gone, if it means we get the water resistance. I still have my ear pods in a sealed case in the box from 2 years ago.

    • thereasoner

      You could have had even better water resistance (IP68) with the jack in place. Other companies have been doing it for years already.

    • Matt

      exactly, Samsung has IP68 for their Samsung S7 and S7 edge and has a headphone Jack. And bigger battery than their S6 line

  • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

    Better than a Note-bomb 7

    • Sally Mae

      Better call the bomb-disposal squad…that dude’s rockin’ a 7!!!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      I hope all the recalls are shipped to HeatFag and DaDS’s front door.

    • Sally Mae

      True dat ^^^

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Send some Mr. Kim sh•tty Wok over there in the process too?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      He do banquet special!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Maybe he put one on for Mr. Chen and BrokeBerry leadership???

  • JD

    The death of the jack is a misstep. Im not saying that as an apple hater. Im saying as a user its dumb to get an accessory that could and used to pretty much be universal. The logical step would have been to move to USB-C audio, but who am I kidding apple doesn’t like industry standards but they do on macbooks? Confused.

    • Cornfed710

      Do you know,  played a role in developing USB-C?

      All told, Apple contributed 18 of 79 named engineers listed on the connector certification project or under 23%.

    • JD

      Yes that’s why the last part of what I wrote. Apple is pushing USB-C even more than thunderbolt but only on the PC side thus the “WTF”sentiment

  • Ziggy Strawczynski

    Courage… It couldn’t come at a worse time.

  • BetelgeuseOrion

    apple.. always late to the game, HTC already did this in 2008 with the touch pro, using the mini usb port to route audio out, they got ripped a new one by their customers so the touch pro 2 and every other HTC phone after included the headphone jack again.

    • Cornfed710

      Are you saying, you think  will reverse course?

  • Iz3man

    I’m not sure what the big deal is… I’ve been using high end good quality Bluetooth headphones and ear buds for years now and haven’t had a problem. I used the earbuds on my motorcycle, now I have a Bluetooth stereo on it. The sound quality is great.. Only thing I’d miss is the ability to use my square card reader. But this will force square to make an NFC or Bluetooth swiper .. So no loos, only forced progress.

    I’m not an Apple fan, like the look hate the Os, but I will give credit when earned and good on Apple for finally getting rid of it!!

    • downhilldude

      Do you ever fly? Do you ever use the in-flight entertainment system? Do your BT headphones ever run low on power? Do you ever connect to other sources that don’t include BT? Some people prefer options that don’t require an adapter.

    • Iz3man

      No to all of it.

      And it’s about how we connect audio TO OUR PHONES… I’m not saying to throw away headphones, I’m saying YOUR PHONE doesn’t need it.

      I hate that people can’t understand what they read..

    • downhilldude

      My phone needs it. I use Square. They need a headset jack, so chill out, dip.

    • Iz3man

      I use square daily, and yeah I need the jack too, until, wait for it, square adapts and releases the Bluetooth reader they have in production… Come on, let it go, it’s a damned crutch.

      Google “Square Contactless + chip reader”

    • downhilldude

      No thanks.

    • Iz3man

      Ok.. Sorry, headphone Jack is gonna go. There just is no reason for it anymore..

    • downhilldude

      Billions of headsets, Squares, IR emitters, etc., say otherwise.

      Apple’s just forcing the issue for a new revenue source. If they wanted to be courageous, and save a lot of space, at the same time, they could get rid of that giant round button.

      BT will never be as reliable as the wired headset. This was a problem that didn’t need a solution.

    • Iz3man

      You are right, but it doesn’t change the fact that it’s happening.

      It won’t be overnight, may take a year or so, but it is happening.

      Not a single oem cares about the 3rd party. In fact 3rd party is all over the loss of the 3.5mm, it means those sweet headphones you just bought with the 3.5mm jack, well now you’re going to need to buy them again, just now the wireless ones.. 3rd party gets to resell the same crap again to all its customers. Sure there will be legacy stuff but that won’t drive the market.

      Might as well embrace it, it is coming. And BT 4.2 is reliable, very reliable. Fast, awesome range, multiband. And with bt5.0 the range and speed will double.

    • downhilldude

      It was a problem that didn’t need solving. The extra battery is only required because Apple is forcing you to keep BT on all the time. Kind of ironic, but seems to support the theory that Apple is just looking for a new revenue source, and maybe another reason to justify buying Beats.

    • Iz3man

      Maybe, makes sense they’d want to sell their products.. BT uses such a minute amount of battery it’s negligible, I leave mine on 24/7 it has a list of trusted devices and doesn’t scan for new ones unless I make it. I get on my bike and hit the play button on my head unit and my phone connects and plays music. I turn off the bike it disconnects and Bluetooth goes into passive mode. Battery argument is not strong enough. But the pushing more beats is, and would you fault them, they are in business to sell products. Just good on them to not lock down the Bluetooth signal like Nintendo and Sony did with their game systems.

    • downhilldude

      How long have you worked for Apple?

      Do they pay you overtime when you post on weekends?

    • Iz3man

      Why is the go to “burn” to accuse opposition of working for a company.. Is that really all you have??

      I hate apple, I have a and love my nexus 6p. I don’t care about about Apple. My argument was for the abolishing of the 3.5mm jack, which you failed to convince me we need.

      But good comeback with that whole working apple thing.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Same here.

  • downhilldude

    Somewhat amusing that a number of people are defending Apple’s decision to remove the 3.5’m jack, excusing it for a slightly larger battery, ironically made necessary due to the extra power required to keep BT on all the time.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      If you don’t like it, don’t buy it. Get a BrokeBerry instead

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Which model would you recommend….?

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Privates! The Chen demo was outstanding.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      BooYaKasha!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      He do good job ya? Make big raise in 2016.

  • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

    Dis pone rool, y’all.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      You betcha!!

  • lettix

    Courage my a*s. Bluetooth connection was already available on ALL phones since forever ago!
    Now it’s just pure greed with sales of their own overpriced headphones and especially the cable adapter that probably cost pennies to make.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      B*tt-hurt…? Much…?

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Yes, reminds me of Just say Troll running his fat trap.. Wahh Wahh Wahh, why won’t you answer my questions.. Wahh Wahh Wahh. Poor d-bag is still crying

  • Jax Teller

    Apple hits the mark once again but that won’t stop the haters. Yes it’s true, the competition came out with hardware at this level a year or 2 ago but guess what? No one cares because this is Apple and they have a built in user base that love product for it’s ease of use or notoriety or whatever the reason is. I’ll sell my 6 and get a 7.

  • RagnarokNCC

    I like how it looks, I’ll give them that. Very handsome. It will run well. The water resistance is nice. If I was content (and rich enough) to be an iPhone person, I’d snap this up. But unfortunately, it isn’t for me.