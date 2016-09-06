New 7-inch Google tablet built by Huawei could launch before the end of the year

Rose Behar

September 6, 2016 11:31am

While there have been plenty of buzz around the two new Nexus phones headed our way — which will reportedly be rebranded to the Pixel and Pixel XL, according to the latest rumours — a new leak has popped up shedding light on a possible Google tablet for the first time.

Notable mobile leakster Evan Blass tweeted that a 7-inch Google tablet made by Huawei with a 7-inch display and carrying a sizable 4GB of RAM will likely see the light of day before the end of the year.

Rumours sourced from Android Police and Droid Life have the two Pixel smartphones launching October 4th along with Google’s Daydream VR headset and the new Chromecast. It’s possible that the tech giant might also debut this purported Huawei tablet at the same event, however the phrasing of Blass’ tweet brings that theory into question.

The tablet would follow Google’s two previous offerings of less than runaway success, the Nexus 9 and Pixel C.

  • jar jar

    Do people still want 7 inch tablets?

    • Jeff Thibert

      kids

    • Rev0lver

      Actually, their parents. And they want a tablet that isn’t crap and doesn’t cost as much as an iPad mini.

      It has to keep them busy and be good enough for mom or dad to use in a pinch.

    • Raj Singh

      I have a Surface Pro, a couple iPads and a Sony Z3 Tablet, all awesome devices.
      I can appreciate a smaller tablet and will likely get this, too, if I like the way it looks and performs.
      Simple answer: Yes.

    • ExcessDan

      yeah, phones are close to or at 6″ at this point. A tablet only an inch bigger isn’t useful to me. I might as well save 300-500 bucks and just use my 6P instead.

    • JPfromtheeast

      The 7/8″ market is still well and plenty alive. Most people in the more normal world want a smaller 5″ device as their phone and something larger for heavy medial consumption or browsing when they are in a wifi area. They don’t want to cut into the battery time on their phone as it is a device used for communication/navigation and the tablet going dead is only a minor issue.

      Also, as noted lower, KIDS.

      If the price is right, as in same as the last N7, and the performance is stellar, then this thing will be a hit!

    • Andrew_notPorC

      I love and still use my 2013 Nexus 7. It’s way more portable than a 10″ 4:3 tablet, and much easier to use one handed.

  • JD

    The question is will be as good as the Nexus 9?
    *Cough* F’ing terrble *Cough*

    Or LIke the Nexus 7FHD? Not great but at least the price was right.

    • Mo Dabbas

      yeah, the nexus 9 is disappointing when it comes to performance.

    • JD

      Don’t forget the amazing-ly bad build quality.

  • David Foggia

    F*ck yes. Need to replace my n7 2013

  • Pedro

    How about a Nexus 8… need a bigger screen but keep the price down

  • Omar

    “Notable mobile leakster Evan Blass tweeted that a 7-inch Google tablet made by Huawei with a 7-inch display…” Will it be bezel-less? Lol.

    In all seriousness though, with the norm of flagship (and some midrange) phones being 5.5-inches, and phablets nearing the 6-inch mark… Why would you buy a 7-inch tablet on top of those devices? For an extra 1.5-inches of screen space?

  • Mo Dabbas

    To be honest I suspect that to happen. A while back one of Huawei execs said they’ll bring the nexus back again. With HTC taking on the smartphone nexuses, it was a thought that Huawei would go for a tablet. I only hope it’s a bigger tablet. 7 Inch is almost as big as my phone.

  • David Foggia

