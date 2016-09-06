New 7-inch Google tablet built by Huawei could launch before the end of the year

Rose Behar September 6, 2016 11:31am

While there have been plenty of buzz around the two new Nexus phones headed our way — which will reportedly be rebranded to the Pixel and Pixel XL, according to the latest rumours — a new leak has popped up shedding light on a possible Google tablet for the first time.

Notable mobile leakster Evan Blass tweeted that a 7-inch Google tablet made by Huawei with a 7-inch display and carrying a sizable 4GB of RAM will likely see the light of day before the end of the year.

Google's Huawei-built 7-inch tablet, with 4GB RAM, on track for release before the end of the year. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 5, 2016

Rumours sourced from Android Police and Droid Life have the two Pixel smartphones launching October 4th along with Google’s Daydream VR headset and the new Chromecast. It’s possible that the tech giant might also debut this purported Huawei tablet at the same event, however the phrasing of Blass’ tweet brings that theory into question.

The tablet would follow Google’s two previous offerings of less than runaway success, the Nexus 9 and Pixel C.

