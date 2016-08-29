Bell launches Home Hub 3000 modem/router and wireless 4K PVR

Rose Behar August 29, 2016 12:03pm

Bell has updated its modem and PVR offerings to make the most of its relatively new Gigabit Internet and 4K TV services. The carrier is now stocking the 3000 version of its Home Hub modem/router and a wireless 4K whole-home PVR that Bell states is the first fully wireless IPTV service in the world.

The modem/router has 12 antennas and a throughput capability of up to 1 gigabit, making it three times more powerful than the Home Hub 2000, and is priced at $7 per month, or $199.95 outright. The device also features automatic channel switching and tri-band technology (2 x 5GHz + 2.4GHz), both aimed at allowing for more connections with less interference.

Bell’s wireless 4K whole-home PVR is $15 per month, or $499 outright. The device promises up to 150 hours of 4K recording, and comes with a Bluetooth remote that allows subscribers to put their box out of sight. For those that want to build out their whole-home TV network, each additional 4K receiver is $7 per month or $199 outright.

When it comes to new 4K content, one of the main concerns for anyone considering investing in the technology, Bell states that integrated access to Netflix in 4K will be available this fall.

