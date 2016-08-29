Bell launches Home Hub 3000 modem/router and wireless 4K PVR

Rose Behar

August 29, 2016 12:03pm

Bell has updated its modem and PVR offerings to make the most of its relatively new Gigabit Internet and 4K TV services. The carrier is now stocking the 3000 version of its Home Hub modem/router and a wireless 4K whole-home PVR that Bell states is the first fully wireless IPTV service in the world.

The modem/router has 12 antennas and a throughput capability of up to 1 gigabit, making it three times more powerful than the Home Hub 2000, and is priced at $7 per month, or $199.95 outright. The device also features automatic channel switching and tri-band technology (2 x 5GHz + 2.4GHz), both aimed at allowing for more connections with less interference.

Bell’s wireless 4K whole-home PVR is $15 per month, or $499 outright. The device promises up to 150 hours of 4K recording, and comes with a Bluetooth remote that allows subscribers to put their box out of sight. For those that want to build out their whole-home TV network, each additional 4K receiver is $7 per month or $199 outright.

When it comes to new 4K content, one of the main concerns for anyone considering investing in the technology, Bell states that integrated access to Netflix in 4K will be available this fall.

Related: Bell and MTS announce plans to expand LTE coverage in Glenboro, Manitoba

SourceBell
  • MXM4K

    Most channels offered by Bell / Rogers don’t even spit out 1080p yet, so no rush on my part to get a 4K TV until it becomes more wide spread.

    • Orlando Ortega

      The main benefits from their 4k receivers and modem is not the 4k but the fact they have more bandwidth and capacity. Right now I have two regular receivers, I can record 2 shows in HD while watching another or vice versa, this limit is easily reached when you have different aged/gender members of the family living under the same roof…the 4k receivers permit me to double I think that limit…. Quite a difference for my family at least.

      OH and the fact the pvr is completely wireless

    • Riley Freeman

      exactly. Thats the sole reason im inquiring with bell. They said $20 though. Not sure where mobile syrup got 15$

    • josh6025

      Getting a 4K PVR won’t change the number of streams that you’re allowed, that is based on the network, Copper or Fibre. If you’re on DSL you will be limited by the available bandwidth.

    • Orlando Ortega

      (You can also set and watch recordings in HD on up to ten TV’s.)

      Directly from Bell website. My current pvr is limited to 4 streams…

    • josh6025

      No your account is limited to 4 streams, not the PVR.

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      I agree – 4K content is so sparse and I still can’t get many channels in regular HD yet (ie still low def). Seems like TV providers want to jump to 4K and they haven’t even finished moving to HD. Further – 4K Fibe is not available in our area yet.

      I do like what Bell is doing though – sticking with my Shaw Direct for now as it’s cheaper than Bell but I have my eye on what they are doing for sure!

  • brent

    Most 4k smart TV already has 4k netflix. Bell needs more 4k content before I would consider purchasing.

  • JoMore

    I don’t even care much about the 4K content as I don’t have a 4K TV, but I am very interested in the throughput capability of up to 1 gigabit and all receivers wireless

  • Rev0lver

    I’m waiting for the 32k TVs coming out in 2031.

    • mwahahahaha

      F*&# that! I’m never buying a TV because my eyes shall only gaze upon 2,097,152K. I only hope Bell introduces the Home Stasis Hub 1000 before I die, so they can place me and my family in stasis for several thousand years only to be revived to witness the pure awesomeness of 2,097,152K holographic TV with quantum surround sound.

  • Pawl

    the hub 3000 is one buggy modem if you click the reset to factory or click the reset to bell buttons under advanced tools and settings reset then your tv and phone go down and you have to get a tech to come over and fix it plus port 22 is open right out of the box and there’s no way ie: via firewall or port forwarding to close it. This modem is in need of a firmware update!! On another note this site takes way to long to send a verification email!!