Montreal-based Neptune reveals new design of its Hub wearable

May 2015 saw Montreal-based Neptune unleash a new crowdfunding initiative for a unique looking wearable designed to work with a variety of accessories, called the Neptune Hub.

At the time of its reveal, Neptune estimated the release was set for February 2016, but that date has since come and gone, despite the fact that the wearable raised $1,170,921 and was backed by 1,191 people via Indiegogo.

However, the LTE-enabled wristband has once again surfaced with new images that more closely resembles that of a smartwatch. The company behind the wearable says it’s designed to “make calls, send messages, stay connected with your social networks, track fitness stats, and much more, all directly on your wrist — all on its own.”

Originally innovative and futuristic looking (see the picture above), Neptune has revealed the final design of its upcoming wearable, with the device taking a stark design shift in a new direction.

Unfortunately for those who were fond of the Neptune’s original look, the final version of the device more closely resembled a standard smartwatch. This new design brings the option for the Hub to pop out of its band so it can be worn like a necklace, similar to many of FitBit’s devices, particularly the Blaze.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Simon Tian, CEO of Neptune Computer, said, “We’ve tweaked the design to make it as comfortable and versatile as possible for the wearer. We believe that the future of computing will be closely integrated with the body and that everyone should have the choice to wear their device however they choose, be it the wrist, around the neck, or simply in their pocket. We want the Hub to be powerful enough to give its users the confidence to know that they’ll always be connected, while making it subtle enough that they’ll forget it’s even there.”

Little is known about the Neptune Hub’s specs, however, in a recent update to backers, Neptune stated, “to get the product to you as soon as possible without delaying much longer, we’ve been forced to go with the smaller OLED screen of 1.63-inch.”

The official release date for the wearable has not yet been revealed.

We’ve also been informed that the devices part of the ‘Neptune Suite’ that were initially revealed on Kickstarter — which includes a tablet, smartphone, keyboard and other accessories — are still in production.

