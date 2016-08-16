News
McDonald’s Canada bundles Step-it activity tracker with Happy Meals

Aug 16, 2016

10:53 AM EDT

51 comments

In an attempt to shed its image of fatty Big Macs and oily french fries, McDonalds has slowly updated its menu to offer healthier food choices, including various salads, apple slices and yogurts. Taking this transformation one step further, McDonald’s Canada has bundled in a step tracker into its latest Happy Meal.

The wearable is called “Step-it”, and for the most part, it looks like any other fitness tracker on the market, other than the fact it’s made of plastic. According to McDonald’s the goal of Step-it is to encourage kids to get active.

“Physical activity is important to everyone of all ages. We very much support children’s well-being,” said McDonald’s Canada senior marketing manager Michelle McIlmoyle in a statement. “Step-it is in line with McDonald’s general philosophy for Happy Meal toys, which is to make toys that encourage either physical or imagination-based play.”

The Step-it comes in six different colours: pink, yellow, blue, orange, green and red. Each STEP-it counts steps and has a red band around the device that lights up based on the pace the wearer is moving.

Source: Marketing Magazine

Comments

  • Marc Palumbo

    How ironic…

  • Unorthodox

    We bought it two days ago. It’s just basic pedometer, that’s all. And it actually counts even if you just shake your hand.

    • pegger1

      That’s pretty much how all pedometers/activity trackers work.

    • It’s Me

      Which is exactly what a Fitbit Flex would do, their best selling tracker (though the Flex does feed that data to a PC or phone).

    • Unorthodox

      No wonder then it’s such a hot market these days. Return on manufacturing cost must be tremendous.

    • It’s Me

      Indeed. Fitbit has awesome customer service. If your flex has an issue, they often just send you a new one, even out of warranty. And why not…if it retails for ~$100 and costs ~$10, they are well ahead even sending replacements.

  • XY

    I don’t approve of pushing wearable tech to kids via happy meals

    they are trying to push the newer generation kids to think its cool so they can sell more wearable tech as they grow older. On the other side of the coin some will say its to push them to think about their “steps to be healthy”

    • pegger1

      …and I don’t approve of them giving hotwheels cars, they would just be pushing to try to sell more cars as they grow older.

    • Iz3man

      You are over thinking this. Do you have kids?

      I have 2 very very active kids, I see this and I see them trying to see how high they can make the numbers go. If anything is making them want tech it’s cartoons, but even there my two don’t care.

      They are kids, they don’t see what we see, they don’t think like we do. Just let them play, it will all work out fine.

      And why in hell is this a mobile syrup article.. It’s not a new thing… Did anyone give Kelloggs page time when they put pedometers in the cereal in 2012, or was it not a big issue then because apple and samsung hadn’t made the watches yet??

      Or maybe.. Just maybe it’s been done and the world didn’t implode.

    • Zack

      I agree. My kids thought these were great. Easily burned off the calories of 4 nuggets and some apple slices.

    • Iz3man

      So my wife took the kids to mcd and they each got one and guess what.. I didn’t get hammered with “Daddy can we get an iphone! “ or” Daddy can we activate our Instagram accounts”.. No I got “Look at how fast I cane make the numbers change” as he ran in circles outside. My 2 year-old daughter was just flapping her arms and laughing at the number changes
      . To them it’s their day score.

      So yeah, no spontaneous desire to blog about flannel, no urges to go sit at trendy douche coffee shops commenting on cats.. Nothing, just kids being kids doing kid things, it’s safe internet, you can proceed.

  • It’s at least a step in the right direction.

    • Iz3man

      I see what you did there..

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    The iWatch Apple should have released!

  • Omar

    They should include on their menu the number of steps required to burn off the calories from what you just ate.

    • georgejia

      You are a genius.

    • Iz3man

      Would kill the business. Or people would just stop caring..

      They already give the Kcals, basic math tells you how much work is needed to use them up.. But math is hard.. Big macs aren’t

  • rick

    How is this news. Subway has been doing this for the last 6 months haven’t they?

  • jpd514

    Is this the next Apple Watch ?

    Gorgeous

  • Iz3man

    Does it connect to a phone via Bluetooth or wifi?
    Does it take a sim card?
    Does it do anything different then the $10 pedometers from the pharmacy??

    I fail to see the connection to our mobile world.. Wait it’s a stretch.. It’s because you wear it…

