CTV and TSN GO apps now available on Xbox One

Canadians can now use their Xbox One console to livestream video content from CTV and TSN over the Internet, thanks to the release of the CTV GO and TSN GO Xbox One apps.
The CTV GO app — available to all Canadians, even to those without a cable subscription — grants Xbox One owners access to CTV and CTV Two’s entire lineup of programming, including upcoming shows like The Big Bang Theory and Blindspot, up to seven days after the original date of broadcast. Additional content is available to those who subscribe to a cable subscription via a participating cable provider.
The TSN Go app, on the other hand, offers users with an active TSN subscription access to all of five of the sport network’s national feeds: TSN 1, TSN 2, TSN 3, TSN 4 and TSN 5. Bell will also stream exclusive content through the app, including press conferences.
Both apps are also available on iOS and Android, as well as select Samsung smart TVs. CTV GO is also available on Chromecast.
There’s no word yet on when Canadians can expect to see both apps make their way to Sony’s PlayStation 4 console.
At the start of July, Bell released its CraveTV Xbox One app, allowing subscribers to access the over-the-top streaming platform via Microsoft eighth generation video game console.
Source: Bell Media
