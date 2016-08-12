Reviews
PREVIOUS|

How the Toronto-made ecobee3 thermostat saves me almost $20 a month on utilities

Aug 12, 2016

2:00 PM EDT

34 comments

Since moving through the somewhat painful process of hooking up Toronto-based ecobee’s latest thermostat, the ecobee3, to my rental condo’s air conditioner and furnace, I’ve been astounded by how much money the Wi-Fi enabled device has managed to save me on my monthly utility bill.

On average — in the summer months the benefits are even more apparent — the ecobee3 has saved me approximately $20 to $25 on each bill over the now disconnected Honeywell ‘dumb’ thermostat I used prior to this. The ability to wirelessly change temperature on the go, as well as the ecobee3 adjusting temperature in accordance with real-world weather conditions, are significant factors related to why the smart device has saved me a surprising amount of money.

So let’s get into it; here’s how the $299 ecobee3 is saving me money.

Somewhat painful setup process

ecobee3-2

The condo I’m currently living in doesn’t feature a furnace/air conditioner unit that includes a c-wire (common wire), a special connection with the ability to power a high-end thermostat like the ecobee3 or Nest. This resulted in the process of hooking up the ecobee3 becoming considerably more difficult than I initially expected. Most older thermostats don’t come equipped with a c-wire, which makes setting up the ecobee3 a stressful experience depending on how comfortable you are playing around with your furnace/air conditioner’s insides.

After uninstalling my Honeywell thermostat, which required removing two screws and popping out a collection of wires, I quickly realized I was about to experience a nightmare of difficulties (see the photo above). The backing of the ecobee3 is the first thing that needs to be attached to the wall and is thankfully labelled very clearly, but that wasn’t going to help me.

Things started to become difficult when it came to figuring out exactly what wire goes where. Cords can be labelled with included stickers, but generally, matching colours with corresponding plugs is the best course of action. In my case, however, because my condo lacks a c-wire (as I stated earlier), I was forced to utilize ecobee’s Power Extender Kit, which comes included with the ecobee3.

ecobee3-4

Thankfully there are simple video guides created by ecobee designed to make this process as painless as possible. However, there’s no getting around the fact that removing a furnace’s control panel and playing around with its wiring is a little scary. Because of this, some people may opt to hire a professional to install the ecobee3 if they run into similar c-wire issues.

On a very basic level, you unhook your current thermostat from the furnace/air conditioner, label the corresponding wires once again with included stickers, match the cables to the extender kit, then plug the extender kit into your thermostat, replacing the old one, bypassing the power problem and retrofitting your heating and cooling device for ecobee compatibility.

ecobee3-3

While I did eventually get the ecobee3 up and running, the process took a great deal of trial and error due to the fact that my furnace featured more wires than the demonstration in the company’s YouTube video and included written manual.

It’s also worth noting that I set up three different sensors in my apartment. One in my living room, one in my bedroom and finally, even one in my kitchen, all with the the ecobee3 located in the centre of my home. This lets the device detect temperature more accurately and according to ecobee, allows for intelligent heating and cooling of my home. Since I live in a relatively small space, three sensors is overkill, but those with big homes will definitely want to pick up a few sensors.

Let the fun begin

ecobeescreenshot-1

Now that I’ve told you how difficult it is to set up the ecobee3, at least in some cases, it’s time to delve into how the device actually manages to save me money on my utility bill.

Since the ecobee3 is a smart thermostat, it can be controlled from any iOS or Android device, as well as via Homekit, and my personal favourite smart home connecting product, Amazon’s Echo (it also works with the Apple Watch). Through the Echo, as well as Homekit, you can say audible commands that will either increase of decrease the ecobee’s temperature. While talking to your thermostat feels inherently silly in some situations, it’s also undeniably cool.

In general, I opt to maintain the ecobee3’s standard heating and air conditioning target temperatures, as they seem to fit well with my life. When it makes sense, however, for example when I’m watching a movie or about to go to sleep, I’ll often alter the temperature settings to be slightly cooler than normal. In fact, I actually have a temperature setting that makes my apartment a few degrees colder at 10:30 every night, just as I’m going to sleep.

ecobeescreenshot-2

In the hot summer months after fighting crowds on the sweltering Toronto streetcar, I often prefer my apartment to be chilly when I get home. With the ecobee3 I’m able to pump up the temperature 15 minutes away from my apartment, ensuring I’ll cool down in its icey cold temperatures as soon as I get home. Likewise, if I happen to forget to turn off the air conditioning when I step out, or even if I’m away on a work trip for a few days, I can always turn it off again from my phone, where ever I have a data connection.

This is where the money saving comes into play as far as my use case for the ecobee3 goes. I can alter the Wi-Fi-enabled thermostat’s temperature settings to my liking in a convienent, simple way, which means I do so far more often than I would with a regular thermostat.

ecobeescreenshot-3

So while the ecobee3’s setup process was difficult, the payoff and the amount of money I’ve saved over the last few weeks is more than worth the $300 price of the Canadian-developed device.

Come to think of it, in just a few months, the ecobee3 will have almost paid for itself.

Note: I have not used Google’s Nest Wi-Fi thermostat before but my understanding is it has comparable features to the ecobee3. 

Related Articles

News

Oct 17, 2016

9:39 AM EDT

Toronto-based Ecobee launches new ‘lite’ smart thermostat for $219

News

Jul 7, 2015

4:01 PM EDT

Apple starts selling Canadian designed Ecobee3 at its retail locations

News

Feb 19, 2015

7:00 AM EDT

ecobee3 smart thermostat now available at Apple Stores across Canada

Comments

  • TomL

    I got lucky, when I went to install my ecobee3, I too didn’t have a C wire. Or so I thought. I opened the panel and started to work on the extender kit when I realized there was a spare wire at the thermostat that wasn’t hooked up. I just hooked it up to C and I was good to go.

    Also of note, some utilities (for me it was Enbridge) will give you a $100 rebate on your bill if you setup an ecobee3 or Nest. Mine just came through last month.

  • Harold Mitchell

    Looks good Patrick…Hopefully you didn’t breach the Condo Corporation’s rules by modifying the common element fan coil unit !

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      Patrick’s idea is tempting but I live in a condo where I could potentially breach the Condo rules by modifying the fail coil unit. Damn!

    • Anton Bruckner

      This is really a joke story. At $20 a month you would need at least a year and a bit to justify the cost of the ecobee and if you’re doing a more professional installation the price goes up big time. Saving $20 a month in a condo is really laughable overall but saving near $100 a month in a house is entirely different if this can accomplish the same

    • For me saving around $350 on utilities is a relatively big deal. If I end up living in the same place for another year, those savings end up doubling.

    • Andrew_notPorC

      I dunno, 100% annual ROI is pretty good in most people’s books.

    • Al Chui

      The heat pump in a condo unit is not a common element. As far as the condo corp would be concerned, he could rip out the heat pump and as long as he installed a bypass so that the coolant pipes are connected they wouldn’t care.

      As for his “using the wire colours”, please DON’T rely on them. Each connector is clearly labeled. Label the wires according to where it is connected and replacing a thermostat is a very simple task, just make sure you cut the power to the furnace or heat pump before you do.

    • Harold Mitchell

      Not necessarily the case. It all depends on what the condominium declaration defines as a common element.

    • Al Chui

      No condo corp. will ever declare anything within the 4 walls of a condo a common element since that would mean they would need retain the right to unfettered 24/7 access to it. Would you be willing to give up that type of right? I’ve owned units in 15 different developments, and from what I’ve seen condo declarations are pretty much boilerplate and minimize what they’re liable for.

    • Harold Mitchell

      The fan coil units in some condominium buildings are in and of itself part of the common elements if the Condominium Declaration provides for same.

    • Al Chui

      Never in a million years. That heat pump fails and ruins your nice exotic engineered hardwood floors and they’d be on the hook to replace them. Fat chance that they’d ever take that risk.
      I know you have an obsessive need to try and be right but in this case you’re definitely wrong.

    • In terms of my lease, It’s totally fine for me to install my own thermostat 🙂 So I’m in the clear!

  • vn33

    I’d venture a guess that most home owner who already have a programmable thermostat would also see a savings already, if they program their furnace/AC to avoid the peak consumption periods.

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      Yes, that is true.

      The big plus for Ecobee is the control from anywhere via the app and the cooling sensors that will cool your bedroom to 21 at night as opposed to your downstairs to 21

    • Mike Ellis

      Most maybe. My wife is a stay at home mom. We don’t lead a life that has a regular schedule. We also rent a suite in the basement. Our very expensive programmable was basically being used like an old fashioned dumb thermostat. Except for sleep.

  • Vito R.

    The Nest will automatically turn itself to “Away Mode” when it notices you’ve left the house. It’s integrated with Google so it supposedly will turn back to normal when it determines you’re on your way back home – although I haven’t noticed that actually work.

    Either way, you can turn it back on remotely or it will just turn back to normal operation when it senses you’re gone again.

    • Kaj

      It depends on where your Nest is located though. In my house our thermostat is located in the living room, but my wife and I don’t usually spend a ton of time in there so the auto-away function will trip when we’re still in the house because there isn’t any activity in there. What I ended up doing is using an app called Coming Home for our Android phones which integrates with the Nest API and we’ve set a geofence that will set our Nest to away if both of our devices are outside of it, and set it back to Home when we enter the geofence radius. I tried IFTTT before but the results were very hit or miss with it.

      Nest introduced a geofencing feature with the native app last year but I was never able to get it to work reliably with multiple devices. I’d like to see Nest release sensors like Ecobee though so we could average our home temp, we have some rooms that are much warmer than we’d like when the furnace is running and adjusting the vents doesn’t work for us.

    • Vito R.

      If your Nest isn’t in a regularly trafficked area it’s not going to be as effective -but it works as advertised. If you want to throw money at the problem you could link it up with a Nest Protect and that will monitor for motion as well.

      I don’t think if Nest had Ecobee like sensors it would fix your issue. Some rooms are always going to be warmer and some colder until you figure out the right “settings” for your vents.

    • Kaj

      I installed the Nest when we purchased the house, I thought we’d spend more time in the living room to properly utilize the feature. We picked up a Protect when we got the thermostat but it’s the battery model rather than the hardwired model, so it doesn’t feed motion detection to the Nest as often to be accurate. I’ve since shut that feature off to save battery as it’s been fixed by the other app.

      The sensors may not fix the problem necessarily, but it could help. We have a Ecobee3 installed at my office. The thermostat controls aircon/heat for 3 units, and one of the tenants across the hall ended up complaining that their office was too cold because they didn’t have any windows to feed heat, so we’d (unintentionally, I didn’t realize that the thermostat controlled the unit across the hall) have temp wars. Ours would be too hot so we’d turn it down, then they would get too cold and turn it up.

      It ended up fixing the problem. Our unit is still a couple of degrees warmer than across the hall but it’s still comfortable for both of us.

      Either way, I got the Nest sorted with that 3rd party app so all is well in the house.

    • Mike Ellis

      The ecobee does this as well. It also can tell (with sensors) what parts of the house your are in and adjust the temperature so that your desired comfort follows you around.

  • I heard nothing but good things about the ecobee and I am proud that it is from my home Toronto. But as an investor in Hydro One, I think this is a horrible invention and no one should get it. Pay the max amount you can on your Hydro One bills please.

  • Anton Bruckner

    A great invention but something I’d be more comfortable installing in my own home. Not a rental unit. Did you have your landlords permission to do this because I suspect you need it

    • Again, my lease allows me to change the thermostat, so I’m all good in that respect :).

  • Dave

    Those extra sensors are not useful as some people think.
    The range to get the signal from the sensor is very limited, it has to be around the router, otherwise it won’t work.

    Second of all, unless you’re furnace has a few separate units, cooling your bedroom at night let’s say won’t save you money since the rest of your home is still getting colder.

    • It won’t save me money, but it definitely makes me sleep better 🙂

    • Mike Ellis

      The sensors do not use your router. Unless you meant thermostat.

      Maybe your battery was low? I have a 1500sf bungalow and my sensor is as far as you can get from the thermostat.

  • Roger

    My condo’s maintenance fee covers to A/C and heating costs, so using something like doesn’t directly affect my hydro bill.
    I’ll definitely get one when I move to a freehold home to actually utilize this.

  • JD

    So I still don’t see how this thing is saving you $20-30 a month(that’s a lot for a condo) over say a well programmed thermostat…?

    I personally only spend ~$100-120 in the summer months for a 2500sqft house, $60 of the bill are those stupid fixed costs. How much was your bill prior. I don’t see a comparison.

  • KiwiBri

    When this first came out I contacted Ecobee in Toronto if I could view a demo of this in their Toronto Office . Unfortunately they didnt have any type of show room. Too bad, I ended up going with a ComfortNet system that piggy backs on the Honeywell system. Its great as Honeywell is able to be hooked up into “Smartthings” as well .

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    When our new a/c was installed I asked the installer if he would put install the Ecobee for me if I bought it – he did so for free so you can negotiate that in.

    So far very happy – I love how the app screen looks exactly like the thermostat, so easy. We have the house cool in the evening for bed and then go up to 24C during the day. Many days it doesn’t kick in at all until late afternoon which is great as power during the day is pricey. Highly recommend!

  • Mike Ellis

    An added benefit of the sensors is that homekit and other home automation products can user them as motion sensors. And turn on lights, or turn off media, etc. 2 birds with one stone.

  • nasa25

    Bud, you think your setup was hard?

    I have a fan coil unit in my condo and the tstat wires were just spliced into equipment wires and capped. I was able to install after about 90 minutes of work and sore af hands due to splicing wires together. I’d kill for your furnace setup.