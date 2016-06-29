News
PREVIOUS|

AMD’s $359 Radeon RX 480 is poised to make high-end VR more affordable for Canadians

Jun 29, 2016

12:56 PM EDT

29 comments

High-end virtual reality is extremely expensive and likely still will be for some time.

First, you need a high-end PC to power tethered headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, which will run anywhere from $1000 to around $2000, depending on if you purchase a prebuilt rig, or opt to construct your own PC. Then, you need to purchase the headset itself, with the Vive costing $1250 and the Rift being priced at $914.

A new graphics card from AMD, however, a silicon manufacturer that has fallen behind Nvidia over the last few years, its main competitor, is poised to change that. The RX 480 8GB is priced at just $359 Canadian (it sells for $239 in the U.S.) and is designed specifically to be just powerful enough to run VR as well as modern high-end games at decent settings.

So while the RX 480 is benchmarking under Nvidia’s recently released GTX 1070, in some cases by a considerably margin, for its reasonable price tag, you get a significant amount of power, especially if you purchase two 480s and take advantage of AMDs crossfire technology, allowing PC gamers to utilize two graphics cards at the same time (which is still cheaper than one GTX 1080 in Canada).

To put the card’s power in perspective, the RX 480 outperformed the more expensive GTX 980 Ti and Titan X with most games according to various benchmark tests performed by different publications, though it is slower than the Nvidia’s GTX 1070 and 1080. It’s also worth noting that the graphics card only uses 150w of power, an additional bonus for those with low-wattage PSUs (power sources).

While my testing of the RX 480 hasn’t been that extensive (I’ve run into motherboard compatibility issues that will be resolved shortly), in my experience, AMD’s latest Polaris architecture-based silicon can handle high-end gaming with ease and most VR experiences (through the HTC Vive) with few issues. Only a few occasions during graphically intense experiences like Vanishing Realms has the RX 480 stuttered, and this is with an ancient AMD A10-5800K APU. 

pcgamingrigpatrickororuke

While Nvidia’s GTX 1070 and 1080 at one point seemed like they would be the cards to watch given their $379 USD and $599 USD price tags, that’s certainly not the case outside of the U.S. In Canada, the mark-up for the 1070 has the price landing at between $599 and $650 for the 1070, and the 1080 costing somewhere in the $850 to $929 range for the founders edition right now. Stock for most cards has also been very limited, especially in Canada.

AMD’s Sapphire Radeon RX 480 8GB GDDR5 graphics card is available for $359 at Canada Computers. The 4G variant of the card costs $199 USD but does not seem to be available in Canada yet.

We’ll be taking a closer, more in-depth look at the RX 480 in the coming weeks.

Related Articles

News

Apr 18, 2017

12:35 PM EDT

AMD announces affordable graphics card successor to the RX400, the upcoming RX500

News

Mar 15, 2016

6:32 PM EDT

Sulon and AMD partner for new Sulon Q mixed reality headset

News

Apr 11, 2017

10:32 AM EDT

AMD purchases Valve-backed wireless virtual reality company Nitero

News

Jul 7, 2016

5:04 PM EDT

Nvidia reveals budget priced VR-ready GTX 1060 graphics card

Comments

  • David Carter

    Horrible price in Canada. How does $200-$230 US become $360 here? Drive across border and buy it from the US.

    • It should be about $300 CAD, that’s true. Still, it’s considerably more affordable than the GTX 1070 or 1080, which are insanely expensive up here.

    • blzd

      That’s because those are the “founder editions”.

      Founders editions cost a lot more for early adopters, the real MSRP will be lower.

      That being said supply and demand will certainly keep nVidia’s more power and considerably more power efficient cards at higher prices for longer.

    • Tom

      That’s because their in an entirely different category. The RX480 isn’t a competitor of the GTX 1070, it’s a competitor of the future GTX 1060 or the last generation GTX 970.

      We’re paying GTX 1070 prices for a GTX 970 product. Gotta love Canada.

    • Same thing happened with the 900 and recent 1000 series Nvidia cards. Demand is high so CC and other shops can easily add extra to the price and still sell out of stock.

      Not friendly to you or I, but that’s business, right?

    • MoYeung

      What about cross border shopping duties and taxes?

    • chaosphere83

      If you are in the US for at least 48 hours, you’re exempted up to 800 dollars worth of goods purchased per person

    • chaosphere83

      I’m waiting for the 3rd party options before i decide if i want to buy this card, and if I buy it, then I’m definitely not buying it locally

  • nonenone22

    I am quite certain this is not mobile.

    • I’m quite certain as well. You may have missed it, but MobileSyrup has been covering more than just the traditional idea of “mobile” for a number of months now.

    • Blacula79

      And thank you for that btw. I didn’t realize the big price difference until reading this article. It might be time for some cross-border shopping.

    • Is mobilesyrup going to re-brand itself in the near future?

    • nonenone22

      Maybe you should change the name of the site to “RandomstuffwedecidetopostaboutSyrup.”

  • Andrew

    Although we pay more in Canada for graphics cards, the AMD RX 480 is easily the best option for a mid to high tier gaming and/or VR PC and the best bang for your buck (Frames-per-second per dollar) right now. .

    • Locke

      Possibly, hopefully the custom versions will be better. Reference cooler runs hot, loud (like most reference cards) and overclocks poorly. It’s hard to stomach the price of hardware in Canada now due to our bad dollar.

  • ADV

    Available for $310 + $12 shipping at NewEgg

    • S.P.

      only on the american newegg site, not the canadian newegg site plus their all sold out

  • Locke

    This statement is completely false. It’s on par with a GTX 970.
    “To put the card’s power in perspective, the RX 480 outperformed the more expensive GTX 980 Ti and Titan X with most games, though it is slightly slower slower than the GTX 1070 and 1080. It’s also worth noting that the graphics card only uses 150w of power, an additional bonus for those with low-wattage PSUs (power sources).”

    • In my experience benchmarks varied depending on what game I was playing (in most situations it beat the GTX 980). I’m also not alone in with these results.

    • Locke

      I’d say you are in the minority to actually think that it beats the GTX 980. You can check out Anandtech, TomsHardware, TechPowerUp etc., and you will see that it clearly doesn’t.

      The GTX 980 Ti and Titan X are also much more powerful than a GTX 980 which you stated the RX 480 outperformed. You also stated it is slightly slower than a GTX 1080…when in fact it is 80% slower.

  • mizkitty

    THX for reminding us what a $200 card actually costs in Canada…

    Arrrggghh!!

  • gueststar

    Price is poopy for canadians. should be 300 got to wait for the hype to die down.

    Seriously you can by the msi reference from BHphotoVideo for $354CAD Final Price which includes Taxes, Import duties, and shipping.

  • S.P.

    Its not on amazon ca, it was on newegg at around 12:20am and every single dam card was sold out.. WHEN WILL IT BE AVAILABLE IN CANADA?

  • Mike M

    Numbers I’ve seen put it on par or below a GTX 970 for the majority of games. A GTX 980Ti easily beats it and it’s significantly below a GTX 1070…(nevermind a GTX 1080!)

  • Stormkroe

    Where did you see the 480 outperforming 980ti and Titan in most games? Anandtech and Gamespot show it BARELY faster than a vanilla 970.
    Thanks
    NVM, someone beat me to it.

  • blzd

    Performance isn’t nearly as good as you make it out to be. These cards are power limited also with zero headroom for overclocking.

    The current 1070 and 1080 are all “Founders Editions” which are priced higher for early availability.

  • Tom

    In what world is $360 mean affordable? The US price is $230, so even after exchange rates I’m paying an extra $60.

    • It’s affordable when you compare it to everything Nvidia is offering right now in terms of VR-ready cards and even just getting your hands on a capable graphics card in general.

  • Pingback: AMD announces affordable graphics card successor to the RX400, the upcoming RX500 | Daily Update()