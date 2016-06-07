Skip the parking meter, HonkMobile launches mobile parking payments app at UBC campus

It’s every commuters’ daily struggle.
Finding a parking spot is on my mind as soon as I get up, only to be replaced with whether or not I’ve received a parking ticket as soon as I get on the train and for the duration of the day.
HonkMobile, which is currently available at 700 private locations across Canada and the United States as well as ten Canadian Universities, wants to simplify the process by allowing drivers to search for and pay for a parking spot all through one app. Several Canadian municipalities also support HonkMobile ncluding Oshawa, Whitby, Wasaga Beach and Lambton Shores.
Users have the ability to locate, pay for and top up a parking spot without ever being near their car and at any participating lot. The University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus, which hosts over 49 thousand students, supports HonkMobile in over 40 lots. Furthermore, several Canadian universities including the University of Windsor, MacEwan University in Edmonton and Wilfred Laurier.
“UBC is a world class teaching and research institution that attracts some of the best and brightest. They are tech- and mobile-savvy and connected and their time is very valuable to them. Honk provides a payments solution that is simple, effective and meets their needs for taking something relatively mundane and making it a non-issue,” said Brian Jones, Director of Parking Access at UBC, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
“Put another way, we don’t want their day to begin and end by having a sub-optimal parking experience,” he goes on to say.
HonkMobile is currently the most widely accepted mobile payments solution in North America. Approximately 50 thousand parking spaces are currently covered under HonkMobile’s parking platform. The app can be configured to send users alerts 15 minutes before they parking spot is about to expire.
Furthermore, the app also offers an option for those who’d like to rent out their parking spaces. For free, individuals can list their own parking spot on the platform and can of on to collect fees from renters which are deposited into the user’s account on a monthly basis.
The The Toronto-based company was founded by CEO Michael Back in 2013 and raised $3 million in seed funding this past October. With one HonkMobile account, users can pay for parking at any of the accepted lots in North America.
“Parking is a growing issue at universities across North America, so helping students and teachers park without stress is a big focus for us. We look forward to improving parking for every user at UBC,” said founder and CEO Michael Back in a statement.
The app is available for download on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.
Image credit: Dean Hochman
Source: HonkMobile
