Samsung’s Galaxy Tab E LTE is now available in Canada

Canadians can now get their hands on Samsung’s 8-inch LTE tablet the Galaxy Tab E at Rogers, Bell and Telus throughout the nation. According to previous information sourced by MobileSyrup, the tablet will also be available at Virgin Mobile.
The tablet features a huge 5,000 mAh battery, which according to Samsung allows it to run for up to 13 hours of video playback time and up to 12 hours of 3G internet usage. This brings the weight to 360 grams (0.79 pounds) for its fairly compact 212.1 x 126.1 x 8.9 mm size.
As for internal specs, the tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and has 1.5GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The device runs Android 6.0 and its rear-facing camera is 5 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 2 megapixels.
The tablet is priced at a reasonable $289.99. At Virgin Mobile, that breaks down in to $13.75 per month on a two-year installment plan.
