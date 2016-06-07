Resources
How to get HBO Now in Canada

Jun 7, 2016

3:00 PM EDT

113 comments

In Canada, the only official way to watch new HBO content like Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley and Veep, is to fork over $20 a month for a Canadian movie network package, plus the cost of a regular digital cable television plan, which is typically between $40 and $50.

Bell’s streaming platform, CraveTV, has HBO content, but only features the network’s back catalogue, meaning newer programming like Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley aren’t present on the service, and given Bell’s exclusive contract with HBO, it’s likely that won’t change anytime soon. Making matters worse, Cord Cutters – those that don’t subscribe to any traditional cable service – have no official way to access HBO content without a cable subscription.

This has encouraged many to opt for piracy when it comes to watching HBO content in Canada, particularity when new seasons of Game of Thrones are airing. For those willing to take a few extra steps, however, it is possible to access HBO Now for approximately $19 CAD a month – HBO Now is priced at $14.99 in the U.S – depending on the Canadian dollar’s current value.

Here’s how.

Selecting the platform is key

hbonow

While it’s possible to use HBO Now on a variety of devices in Canada, a few key steps are always required to get the streaming service up and running regardless of what platform you choose

First, you need to sign up for a DNS proxy service such as Unblock-Us, which is priced at $49.99 a year or $4.99 a month. There are countless other proxy platforms available, some of them totally free, but Unblock-Us is one of the most reliable out there, though it no longer consistently works for Netflix region-switching. Furthermore, Depending on what device you’re using, you’ll need to change the DNS settings on your router, a process that’s much easier to do than it sounds, and can be accomplished with a few quick setting changes within your router.

This additional step is only necessary if the device you’re trying to watch HBO Now on doesn’t allow you to change its DNS settings, such as the Roku 3 for example. Also, keep in mind that changing your router’s DNS will slow down your internet connection slightly depending on what service you subscribe to. Opting for this method isn’t necessary and in most cases, individual devices can be tweaked to proxy-pretend their way to U.S.-exclusive streaming apps, opening the HBO Now floodgates.

Credit card trickery

zipcode

This is where things begin to get a little more complicated. In order to pay for any U.S.-only streaming service, allowing you to continue to use the platform beyond its initial trial, you either need to use a U.S. credit card, or be willing to take a few extra steps in order to trick HBO Now or the App Store’s payment system into accepting your Canadian credit card.

Essentially, you need to create a fake U.S. address that’s still works with your legitimate Canadian credit card number. In order to do this, you need to create a U.S. zip code. For example, if L6V2V5 is the Canadian postal code you’re working with, what you need to do is remove all of the letters from it, leaving you only with 625.

To ensure the zip code is five digits long, add zeroes to the end of it (in my case resulting in 62500). Next, paste your fake zip code into USPS.com’s address look up form, in order to make sure it actually exists (if the address comes up as invalid, replace the zeroes at the end with a 1). Once you have the address from USPS’ website, make note of it, since you’ll need it later to fool the App Store as well as HBO Now’s credit card system (depending on how you choose to pay for HBO Now).

In the case of the 4th-generation Apple TV, HBO Now can be paid for with a gift card, but that card must be for the U.S. App Store, which makes the process more difficult. U.S. App Store gift cards cards can be purchased on Amazon and a variety of other retailers.

4th-generation Apple TV

appletvwm

Now that you’ve signed up for a DNS service – for the purposes of this story, we’re using Unblock-Us – next it’s time to set up the specific device you want to watch HBO Now on to pretend to be using a U.S. internet connection.

In the case of the Apple TV, enter the wireless network settings and select DNS, then enter the following (if you’re using Unblock-Us): Primary: 208.122.23.2, Secondary: 208.122.23.22 (these numbers are different depending on what proxy service you’re using).

Once this step has been completed, your 4th-generation Apple TV is now tricked into thinking it’s located in the United States. Next, navigate over to iTunes on your PC, select “Account” and create a United States region Apple ID with an alternate email address not currently linked to a pre-existing iTunes account (this option is under change country or region). Once you’ve done this, sign into your U.S. App Store ID in the Apple TV’s settings and navigate to the App Store. If you’ve done everything correctly, HBO Now will now appear in the store and you’ll be able to download the app, just as you would if you were actually located in the U.S.

Now that HBO Now is installed on your Apple TV, simply create an HBO account and input your credit card as normal, but ensure you use the U.S. address we created earlier. If you don’t want to always be using your American App Store account, you can easily just switch back to your Canadian one and still have access to all things HBO. Doing this allows you to also set up HBO Now on your iPhone easily by facilitating the payment process through iTunes.

iPhoneiphonesecomparison

The process for getting HBO Now running on an iPhone is similar to other platforms, but getting the actual app on your device requires a few additional steps.

First, just like the 4th-gen Apple TV, you need to already have created a U.S. Apple Store account (see above). Once you’ve done this, navigate to settings on your iPhone and sign into your U.S. account. The iPhone will then switch to the U.S. App Store.

Next, download HBO Now from the App Store and sign up for the service with your fake U.S. and real Canadian credit card number, just as you would with the Apple TV. Alternatively, you can also link your HBO Now account through your U.S. App Store account and pay that way. Some people may find this method easier (it also works with the Apple TV).

In terms of proxy region switching, if your router is set to always be in the U.S., and you’re watching content at home, you’ll automatically be proxied to the United States. Your other option is to install a proxy DNS or VPN app. Opera VPN, which is completely free, is a great option, but any proxy service will accomplish the same thing.

Android

motog-9

Getting HBO Now up and running on an Android device is slightly easier than an iPhone. In the case of Android, downloading the HBO Now .apk is as easy as a quick trip to apkmirror.com.

Once you’ve side-loaded the app to you Android device, sign up for HBO Now and ensure you have a VPN or DNS proxy running on your phone (or your home router settings default to a DNS service) and you’ll be able to watch all the Game of Thrones content you’ve been dreaming about.

Note: Some people have cited HBO is able to detect a subscriber’s true location, either through some form of proxy tracking or through the selected payment method.

When this occurs HBO terminates the account and does not refund the monthly subscription fee. So follow this guide at your own peril, though I know many people who have been using HBO Go via this method for the last few months with no issues.

Comments

  • JakeRoc

    It’s Bell and Telus not Shaw. Shaw is Shomi.

    • mxmgodin

      CraveTV is solely owned by Bell Media. Telus was one of the first partners through which people could subscribed to it (along with Bell themselves and Eastlink), but they don’t have any ownership over the service.
      And yes, Shomi is a joint venture of Rogers and Shaw.

    • Thanks for the heads-up, I got my sub-par Canadian streaming service switched around.

    • southerndinner

      Subpar is pretty generous to call them. As someone who’s tried both, subpar would have been a big bump in quality!

    • Lakh Jhajj

      Patrick, I tried to use my postal code as a zip. Nothing came up when used 00 but showed up a city and state when used 01. So what about the street number and street? Do we use ours because the USPS search just gave City and State not the Street name for my postal code L5R2J4. Pls help. And thank you foe all the information. Great article. ????

    • Now take that zip code and drop it into Google Maps (then you’ll get your street number and address). It’s weird USPS didn’t give you a full address, it typically does for most people.

    • Troublemaker

      Yea, teach them hownto lie and steal Patrick! Good Job!

    • I do what I can for the people of earth.

    • Troublemaker

      It is wrong bro because you have legal responsibility! And thats not cool! Anyways, gl in the future!

    • mjmoon29

      @Troublemaker can you find the law that states breaking a companies terms of service is a punishable offence for me? What section of the criminal code is it under?
      Thank you. 🙂

    • Merags

      Patrick, the postal code you convert must correspond to the address on your Canadian credit card correct? Or could I use a different nearby postal code? My postal code results in 643. I couldn’t make a valid ZIP by adding 000 or 001, then I looked online and realized it’s because 643 isn’t in use yet as a ZIP code prefix. So am I essentially out of luck until I move or change the address on my credit card?? hahaha.

  • getreal2011

    Meh, I’ll stick with Kodi

    • Nadefrenzy

      Do you download/pirate stream or is there an HBO channel?

    • getreal2011

      There’s an HBO channel, though it’s very hit and miss, you can also stream almost any show or movie after it airs

      And before people get on their high horse, you can stream almost any show directly online without Kodi

    • Nadefrenzy

      How’s the quality? Does it compare to cable or 1080p rips?

    • getreal2011

      You can get 1080p, 720p, etc, the live streams are comparable to cable

      It all depends on the addons you use

    • Nadefrenzy

      Don’t think they’re comparable from what I’ve seen of Kodi streams. Even my usenet stuff doesn’t compare. But i’ll still give it a shot if I get time.

    • getreal2011

      You’re not watching live most of the time, there are HD streams available within an hour or 2 after a show airs

    • Nadefrenzy

      Nah, I get up early and need to be in bed by 11pm tops. Since, the show airs at 10pm, I really don’t have much time. If you watch the following day, there’s spoilers all around the web and workplace.

    • getreal2011

      Then pay for an HBO subscription. I on the other hand work from home and go to bed late, I just stay away from Facebook while it airs

    • Nadefrenzy

      I just got a good deal on cable. Going to stick with that.

    • gommer strike

      As they say – you get what you pay for(and in this case, you’re paying $0…so keep your expectations low).

      For every guy who goes “I gots ZERO probs” there’s a hundred others who can list a slew of issues.

      Be prepared to hunt around for the right addons that work and not to mention all the sources which are either extremely low-bandwidth or otherwise unreliable.

      You *can* make it work, but by no means would it be a 100% reliable service that you can just hit the show in a few clicks and just watch.

    • getreal2011

      For me it’s pretty much 100% reliable, than again, I know what I’m doing

    • gommer strike

      We all know what we’re doing.

      Just some of us like it our way over other methods.

    • getreal2011

      Yeah that’s cool, and I understand, but not everyone knows how to use Kodi, let alone finding the proper addons that work.

    • Kodi’s HBO plugins (there are a bunch of them actually) are pretty unreliable.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Yea I figured as much. Trying to stream sports on Kodi is a giant pain. I expect HBO to not be much better.

    • getreal2011

      That’s why you just watch specific shows after they air 😉

      GoT is out at 10 pm

  • HBO Was right, easier than ever!

    /s

  • Vito R.

    I appreciate the guide. I think you gloss over a few steps but not a problem for anybody technically inclined.

    One thing to note is that HBO has sent Canadian users emails saying it detected they were coming from Canada and locking out their accounts. They don’t give your money back.

    • I think in general you need to be somewhat technically included to make this work. Though I’m not sure I’d consider myself a technical wizard and was able to figure most of this out on my own. Thanks for the reminder about that, but I don’t think it’s as common as it once was (I’ll add a note to the story though).

  • Jesse Laurin

    Jesus H. Christ, I’ll stick to downloading the episodes, that tutorial gave me a headache…

  • AW Sudo

    Quick! Where is the famous “that was easy button”?!

    HBO could have capitalized on the Internet of Things and provided an online solution for the world’s thirst for some of their famous shows (ie: Game of Thrones). Instead they held on to an archaic system and started cancelling Cdn user accounts?!

    Perhaps it is inevitable when you have dinosaurs at the helm.

  • LeMuffin

    This is easier:
    1) find any friend or family that has cable TV
    2) offer to pay for their TMN subscription
    3) “borrow” their TMN GO account

    • That works great, as long as you know someone who has a TMN Go account. Though just a few weeks ago the latest episode of GoT and Silicon Valley didn’t make it to TMN Go until a few days after airing, which was kind of sad and hilarious at the same time.

    • LeMuffin

      I’ve been watching GOT pretty religiously on Mondays except last week, no issues. I’m pretty sure everyone know someone who has cable. The biggest problem are that the Samsung and XBOX TMN GO apps are terrible.

    • I don’t know a single person with a TMN subscription.

    • LeMuffin

      I think you misunderstood. Example: parents have cable. Add TMN to their package. Give them 15.99 plus tax per month to pay for it. Use their credentials to access TMN GO.

      Maybe convoluted but still easier than using an unblocker for a layperson. I personally use unblockus for hulu but wouldn’t recommend it for anyone in friends or family.

    • Troublemaker

      And legal

    • Maestro Karajan

      ^^^^ Shill for the cable industry in Canada.^^^^ Be advised folks.

    • mjmoon29

      And still breaking the terms of service from the source cable company. So only “sometimes” terms of service an actionable offense?

    • Mawhayden

      I have TMN, maybe cause I work for Rogers though…….

    • Raj Singh

      Alternatively, you could pay for your own subscription and download FreeRangeTV (or equivalent).

    • Troublemaker

      And legal.

    • Maestro Karajan

      ^^^^Shill for the cable industry in Canada^^^^ Be advised folks

  • Nate Best

    KODI FTW!!!!!

  • jay

    Is it free?

    • It costs about $20 CAD after conversation.

    • LeMuffin

      Don’t forget the unblock us subscription

    • Or a free DNS service, which in some cases can work just as well, though they’re slightly less reliable.

  • southerndinner

    A Usenet subscription can cost as little as $5/mo for unlimited data and unlimited speed. Much more reliable.

    • Derek

      I used to use usenet for file sharing then it seems like the smartasses at HBO caught on and started filling up with garbage.. is it back to being reliable?

    • Nadefrenzy

      Yes. But add a block account besides regular $4.99 unlimited service. There will always be copyright claims going on but it’s a non issue if you do it right as is with the aforementioned setup.

    • southerndinner

      If you use the right programs yeah. Automation is the way to go.

    • Derek

      Thanks you two… I will re-investigate.

  • Bob Loblaw

    Why bother going through all this hassle and paying more $ than other countries when you can download it for free? HBO has to show the value that they offer and they’re not doing that.

    • Maestro Karajan

      In truth the content on the site leaves a lot to be desired considering the cost of the subscription. Next to Netflix offerings its borderline anorexic for the price. Still, you can subscribe for a time to watch your favourite shows in season if you want then cancel until the next time. I suspect many are doing this.

  • Just gonna wait till HBO and Bell actually want my money. Not gonna watch these shows till they do.

  • frankbilson

    Although it’s a great service but very expensive to access Game of Thrones Season 6. I prefer to use VPN which access unblocked content like GOT not only in a specific country but anywhere in the world. I am currently using Ivacy VPN for Just 1.66/month with it’s two years subscription.

    • Tim

      there’s a whole lot more on HBO than Game of Thrones

  • Derek

    Why even bother? The pirate bay so much easier…

    • Nadefrenzy

      -Crap quality. Better quality rips take time to download due to the poor public leeching and seeding system. In fact the only versions that match even remotely the quality present on cable take few hours to be uploaded to torrents, and sometimes even a day. The only version comparable to cable is the 4GB+ size episodes and that doesn’t come online for a few days.

      -Highly inconvenient. Not just the hunting and downloading process, where you have to spend time finding a decent rip with no subtitle issues, but also setting it up to connect with your home theatre setup using applications like plex. Yes, you could use applications like sick beard, couch potato etc, but that still doesn’t address the first point in regards to quality and a prompt download experience.

    • This is the most accurate description I’ve read in this thread of what it’s like to use Torrents for content like this.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Not true. I’ve uploaded ALOT of content over the years and while one or two files out of 10 are crap quality, the other 80%-90% are decent all around.

    • Nadefrenzy

      “Decent” sure, but nothing compared to cable. Also, many files have subtitle issues. I managed to overcome that by waiting an hour or two for better rips to pop up, but then eventually switched to cable on a deal, which is far better.

  • gwydionjhr

    As a side note. The tip in the article about taking the letters out of your postal code and adding two zeros is also the solution to using your Canadian credit card at many gas pumps while in the US.

    • Really? Good to know! It works with most other streaming services as well including Hulu and Amazon Prime.

  • monsterduc1000

    What I like to do is let all the episodes come out, sign up for HBO for one month, binge watch it from On Demand, then cancel. Best $18 bucks I spend every year 🙂

    • That’s actually a pretty decent strategy. I know people that use this method and watch GoT when it’s on, then cancel their subscription when the season is over.

  • Fodder0f4

    I’ll add my vote for Kodi.

    I think the true idea of cord cutting is not to pay anything, except for your internet, maybe Netflix. If you’re impatient, you can watch a crappy source the same day, or if you’re lucky (or stay up late enough) you get a good feed that same night.

    Good article though!

    • With that approach, eventually there won’t be any content to watch anywhere ever. Everything can’t be free, as awesome as that would be.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Agreed. There is no way the industry can survive if people truly believe that only paying $8 to Netflix and for an internet connection is enough pay the people who work for and act in these shows they enjoy watching.

    • Tim

      the idea of cord cutting is to get away from expensive cable or satellite bills, not to spend nothing and steal everything.

    • Troublemaker

      What th article teaches people is same: steal!

    • Tim

      nah. people are paying HBO, not stealing from HBO. get out of here with your nonsense

    • Troublemaker

      Lol you are either clueless or ignorant! Bell has paid to hbo. You have to pay to Bell. All other variants are stealing from the owner of the content, no matter how you justify it.

    • Tim

      By paying HBO, I’m not stealing from them. I’m sure Bell appreciates you sucking them off so often.

    • Maestro Karajan

      That guy is unbelievable! He’s actually out here saying we should suck up to Bell because ONLY they are permitted to show HBO content in Canada. Who cares!
      If people want to pay HBO directly and watch it on the go instead of paying Bell then so be it. He’s advancing an argument that sounds like it comes straight from the propaganda office of Bell with their talking points.

  • DonB

    Cover the WWE Network!

  • tridus

    Gee, can’t imagine why anyone would resort to piracy instead when it’s this easy!

    • Tim

      people resort to piracy because they’d rather not pay anything.

  • 16stone

    Never mind

  • Troublemaker

    Whats the point of this pointless piece? Why would anyone pay 19$ for that crap lol

    • The point is it’s a legal alternative to straight up piracy. Some people like to pay for content, because they’d like to see that content continue to be produced. Not everything can be free.

    • Troublemaker

      I feel you Patrick but it cant be legal! What you are promoting is cheating the system by using vpn. If Bell would care enough for the content not to be pirated, they would allow the service in canada without the use of vpn. So, if you look carefuly at this issue, you are trying to fight piracy with shady practices and more piracy lol. If you would be so heartbroken about the pirated content, you could write another piece and ask Bell why they dont offer same service to Canada and urge them to do so. Your vpn solution is a very bad one!
      As a journalist myself, I still think your piece is pointless. I apologize for my views in advance!
      As a canadian, our country does not benefit by sending the money to “others” by using vpn. Have a nice day!

    • Maestro Karajan

      Oh cry me a river! You are basically saying we should abide by the reasoning Bell uses not to provide certain content but the fact remains its not ‘pirated’ as we pay for it. Whether its by VPN or otherwise is totally irrelevant. I could travel to the U.S. extensively and watch HBO Now down there but as soon as I come back to Canada I’m not supposed to? Yeah. That makes a lot of sense.
      Piracy implies something being stolen in my view and while you could try and make the case this is ‘illegal’ it’s a thin line of argument to make. If anything this may force a more open internet where geo-fencing becomes thing of the past.

    • Troublemaker

      Lol are you serious? Bell has brought HBO to Canada and as such, they own all the HBO content for Canada. So, this is pure stealing. I am surprised how this piece still stands. If MS would be smart, they would have removed it already as Bell can sue them and probably shut them down. This is same as the pirated content, if not worse lol. The argument that you paying for it does not make it legal, it just makes you a fool. Its like buying a stolen car and when the dealer says to you its stolen but because of the value you see for it, you decide to buy it anyway. And when the police asks you did you know its stolen, what do you say: I knew its stolen but because I paid for it makes it legal? Lol…

    • Maestro Karajan

      Oh get real. Your car analogy is stupid as it gets. This is a service that’s being paid for and the only issue is what side of the border you’re watching it on. Is HBO out any money? No. Are the content providers? No. This is about an arbitrary set of boundaries to watch programs and even more laughable considering you can download HBO content via BitTorrent often the day after it airs for FREE. So what’s better? Paying $14.99 a month to HBO to lawfully access or go off to pirate sites and get it for free?
      Sounds to me like you work for Bell.

    • Troublemaker

      I wish I worked for Bell. This piece is illegal and its sad. Point of the car analogy was you cant buy smth from a thief and call it legit because you paid the thief. If Bell, the sole owner, wants to manage it that way, thats how they will manage it. Theft is theft and HBO USA has no property rights for Canada. So, by paying them, makes you a fool and thief from the sole canadian owner, Bell, who has paid for the content.
      The guy even tells you how to lie in the zip code and other things. Is that legit? Lol

    • Maestro Karajan

      No. The car analogy implies you’re paying for a ‘hot’ item which by definition usually means marked down way below what it would normally sell for. The old saying of if its too good to be true it usually is.

      People are paying the same price as others, in US dollars, for an HBO Now subscription so where’s the rip-off or it being stolen? I’m paying for the service not using it for free and your argument is basically because Bell offers HBO content in Canada we should kiss their asses because it’s the ‘right thing’ to do. lol!

      You’re so out of touch it’s unbelievable because any and all content offered by HBO is available on torrents which people aren’t paying anything for and I’m sure more than few will do THAT rather than give Bell another red cent. Clearly you’re stuck in a time warp because the real story here is the ludicrous nature of geo fencing content that are accessible 6 ways from Sunday often using less kosher methods. I think it’s high time we allow networks like HBO to offer stand alone streaming in Canada and to hell with how that affects Bell’s bottom line…

    • Troublemaker

      Clearly you dont understand the topic. Its MS fault that tries to legitimize something that is as clear as the day that it is obvious attempt to steal from the rightful owner, in this case Bell and not HBO USA. By paying HBO USA for a content that they dont own in Canada, it does not make it right. Let alone the vpn argument lol.

    • Maestro Karajan

      No. It’s YOU who doesn’t understand. The idea of geo fencing content is asinine because the content is available regardless. Are you honestly saying that because say Netflix or HBO offers a particular movie in the U.S. but not Canada it’s wrong to watch it in Canada when it’s available through other sources? LOL! I mean let’s get serious. The idea of restricting content to national boundaries is patently absurd in an interconnected world and all I see from you is defending a business model that’s on the way out and that you seem quite content to be restricted to yourself.
      It’s that kind of thinking that gives rise to true pirate sites where no one pays for anything and harms everyone. Get with the times pal.

    • Troublemaker

      No point arguing with a retarded theif. Keep stealing!

    • Maestro Karajan

      You have absolutely no clue and are nothing more than a shill, a paid one I’ll bet, for the cable industry who is particularly miffed that an article like this goes up.
      You remind me of that Bell CEO who not that long ago was crying how people streaming U.S. Netflix in Canada are pirating content when in reality it’s just a matter of Bell being pissed off they aren’t getting a cut of the revenue pie. In Bell’s world they’d prefer Netflix not exist at all so we’re forced to use their CraveTV and pay them instead. Ridiculous.

  • jay

    Kodi has the best service and more choice.

    • Troublemaker

      I use codi too but its all pirated content!

    • jay

      Not all because sometimes you can stream live channels outside north America because only in North America we pay for cable

    • Troublemaker

      Thats not true jay. The foreign channels are all pirated because they have no rights to air in canada certain programming. We consumers might not like it, but that does not make them legit.

    • Tim

      “because only in North America we pay for cable”

      Pay-TV exists all over the world. It’s not limited to North America.

    • jay

      In Germany you don’t pay for cable you have a satellite and that’s all you need. There is a small fee that everyone with a TV has to pay. But for the whole package TV and Internet and phone you pay 50$

  • Maestro Karajan

    I signed up for HBO Now pretty much when it was first introduced last year and used my Apple U.S. iTunes account to pay for the subscription. As far as actual payment was concerned I had two options. 1. Buy a U.S. iTunes Gift Card from an online merchant that sells you the code and sends via email. Always reliable but a little more expensive with the additional fees they charge.
    2. Use a U.S. based debit/credit card which I have through TD Bank down there and voila! No problems. A little cheaper alternative.

    But the fact remains that most of these VPN services are becoming less reliable for Netflix and HBO Now has been known to crack down too. It’s a tricky proposition and not guaranteed to work 100% down the road. I use PureVPN which when using the client app for my Mac works flawlessly still streaming U.S. Netflix. Also Betternet VPN is a free client for Chrome browser that presently unlocks Netflix and all other sites down in the U.S.

    • Troublemaker

      And the thief lectures lol

    • Maestro Karajan

      You’re a jackass pal…Let’s all rally around to support Bell shall we. Geesus.

  • John_JJP

    I’m bewildered why you would post an article telling people how to break the law. I know most people like to pretend it’s not wrong, but put simply, it is .. You are skirting the rules, not only using fake information (the credit card address, etc) but there are also rules about who holds the rights to certain shows, etc .. and whether we like it or not, Bell in this case owns the rights to show HBO product in Canada.
    Anyway, I do totally understand that there are so many people that would try to argue that they don’t agree with the laws and thus aren’t bound by them, but that’s like saying you don’t like the speed limit and shouldn’t have to follow it.

    • mjmoon29

      Hi John, can you please point me in the section of the criminal code where breaking a companies terms of service is an actionable legal offense?
      Just because I have the Canadian distribution rights of product A, it does not stop you from going to another country and buying product A. What it is supposed to stop, is you buying bulk of product A then bringing it back to sell as a competitor to me in Canada, then even if you did, my legal recourse is with the manufacturer in the other country for breaking our distribution contract.
      Everyone seems to get their underwear in a bunch when trying to apply this logic to digital media.

  • Mawhayden

    Patrick I believe it would be benefit everyone if you provide a link, instructions on print make MobileSyrup open to more attention than it needs.

  • Luopanda

    i put in the postal code in and it said galesburg, but where do i get the street and all that?

  • mooneeka

    I use Proxmate , chrome browser extension and I can watch HBO, Hulu and most of all, I can watch Netflix US
    With Netflix cracking down hard on proxies and vpns was really hard for me to find one to work with Netflix, even the decent ones like hola don’t work anymore for Netflix!
    But this proxmate extension really works and it costs less than $2:)

    • Kirsten D.

      or you can simply get PureVPN account, set to any US server and access HBO now in Canada or anywhere.

  • Pingback: Apple hasn’t ditched its streaming app ambitions and wants to bundle HBO, Showtime and Starz | Daily Update()

  • Zubair Hussain Khan

    I personally prefer VPN to watch Blocked content.

  • Andrew

    I got this to work last year but this year it doesn’t appear to be working. iTunes is declining my prepaid VISA card. iTunes is declining my normal canadian credit card when i use the fake zip code. I’m using private internet access as my VPN.