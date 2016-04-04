News
Bell ups data overage rate, overhauls plan names

Apr 4, 2016

4:49 PM EDT

52 comments

Update – April 5th: Bell has updated its website to note the name change of its rate plans, which are now called “Premium Smartphone,” “Smartphone,” and “BYOD.”

Effective tomorrow, Bell is changing its data overage rates from five cents per megabyte to six, as well as overhauling the names of its plans.

According to internal documents obtained by MobileSyrup, the title of Bell’s top tier plan for premium smartphones on a two-year contract is changing from Plus to Premium. Bell’s Lite plans, for mid-range smartphones on a two-year contract, changed to the simple but apt name Smartphone. Voice, for basic phones on a two-year contract became Basic Phone, and COAM (Customer-Owned And Maintained) plans became BYOD (Bring Your Own Device).

These name changes are simpler for consumers to understand, and move closer to industry-standard titles.

Bell’s new overage rate, however, puts it out of step with Rogers and Telus, which both remain at five cents a megabyte for overage.

Source: Bell

Comments

  • Pedro

    Prepare for Rogers and Telus to increase their rates to match in 3…2…

    • Omis

      Goes without saying.

    • El Capitan Morgan

      HA HA… amen to that!

    • dantexaiver

      Well they have to because in Canada they have to raise prices to stay competitive …… i know sounds fishy

    • Matt

      You would think by being competitive prices would go down to attract more customers to sign up

    • dantexaiver

      Thats what I thought to and that has been what I understood competition to be all my 32 years of being on this planet. Competition in the form that benefits the consumers does not exists in Canada in any form , competition in Canada only exists to make the Shareholders richer.

  • Brad Fortin

    I remember when the overage rate was $30/MB. Then it went down to $5/MB, then $0.10/MB, then $10/GB, but then for some reason when the contracts got reduced from 3 years to 2 years the overage rate jumped back up to $20/GB, then back up to $0.05/MB (~$50/GB), and now it’s up even more? Gotta increase those margins…

    • JP

      To be fair, it’s debatable if $0.05/MB is really worse than $20/GB when if you go over by like 10MB, it’s $0.50, not $20.

    • Brad Fortin

      Except most people don’t go over their data by an amount that negligible, they tend to go over by several GB and it ends up costing much more than $0.50, especially when there’s more than 1 person on the account and the overage warning isn’t sent to the account owner.

    • JoMore

      I don’t know where your stat is from that most people go over by mulitple gigs, but at $50 (1gb) in overage for domestic, bell blocks data and clearly sends a text that says so, and you have to re enable it.

      I know what you mean with the warning isn’t sent to the owner (which it should) but the bottom line is the owner is responsible for the use on their account.

      It’s like if you’re caught speeding because you weren’t paying attention to how fast you were going. You still need to pay the Piper and be more attentive next time.

      PS $50/GB is a crazy high price I agree, but like JP said it’s not bad if you only go over by a bit

    • Matt

      Well there is no overage costs on data with Wind or mobilicity cause you know they offer unlimited data. Why can’t big 3 just offer unlimited data specially when their charging $100 or more on their ridiculous plan prices lmao lol

    • Brad Fortin

      They only offer unlimited data to select people. They like to gouge everyone else.

  • You know what? There are competitions in Canada but just not the type that everyone expects. In Canada, the telcos are competing to raise prices and competing to be the first to raise prices! The rest of the world is working hard to fight for their customers businesses.

  • MoYeung

    Can I say Canada sucks, again?

    • dc2000

      I’ve been with the carrier for 6 years, had the same plan for close to 3. $35 Irresistible 35. 5GB.. Unlimited Ca/US Calling. And my service has gotten better. 3 years ago I was breaking the 2Mbps barrier, fast forward to now… I’m 5x the speed between 11-15Mbps (7-10 indoors). Pretty good! Thank you WIND 🙂

    • Mike Scott

      I can pee further than you.

      (i love how people post what they have to .. show off)

    • Techguru86

      Beats getting gouged by the Big 3, always best to support Videotron, MTS, Sasktel, Eastlink over the Big 3

    • KiwiBri

      We have none of that choice in Onterriable

    • dc2000

      Wasn’t showing off, just showing all carriers in Canada don’t suck. If I was going to show off I’d show off my 10GB Tablet line with the bigger carrier for $25. Lmao. So shove it.

    • KiwiBri

      by saying “shove it” you’re showing how much of a doosh you are.
      BTW, a lot of us have busy lives and get out of the city, so WIND doesnt cut it when you’re always roaming.

    • Techguru86

      If you’re traveling in the big cities which Wind covers majority, then you’re fine, not going to have towers everywhere yet, that’s just under educated consumers

    • KiwiBri

      I’m educated to know it doesn’t suit my needs. I’m pretty sure most people who are on WIND are the “Stay in the city” types or people on a budget (and in the city)
      I snowboard, mountain bike, fish, sail, rock climb, ride my motorcycle, camp amongst other things in the weekends. I’m not in the basement playing video games. I need the coverage when I’m out and about and WIND doesn’t do it.

    • I’ve been with wind for 5 years now. I go away almost every weekend. Camping, MTBing, to to cottage. All areas without wind coverage where I’m paying to roam. My bill is still cheaper than if I was with the big three.

    • KiwiBri

      With Voice/SMS it would be ok,. Problem is I use data (traffic etc) so I’d get pinged on that. Maybe though revisit it when WIND get LTE coverage. BTW – What networks are you roaming with WIND? Rogers?

    • Wilbour

      Yeah! What he said

    • Ulfredsson The Vanquisher

      I talk on my phone a lot. Wind was no good for that. It was a struggle to hold a conversation with all the sound artifacts and hand-offs cutting words out and the popping… oh god the popping…

      Now my wallet complains but my ears don’t… I can’t win.

    • El Capitan Morgan

      I don’t think @disqus_Ylz68d8LIA:disqus is showing off. My understanding is now you have a choice to move to WIND.

    • somebody else

      I’m thankful for WIND too. 🙂

    • h2oflyer

      Where would you rather be…..

    • Garrett Cooper

      If you don’t like it, GTFO!

    • h2oflyer

      NO. Take your bag of HK or Chinese money and f uck off and cross the Pacific so you can wear a breathing face mask. Then you can appreciate where you are.

    • MoYeung

      Such warm welcome. I wish you had said it on the immigration brochure, before we arrived.

      For your information, we live in the same planet under the same atmosphere, breathing the same air.

    • h2oflyer

      You came here to avoid having to breathe through a face mask.

      You’re a typical coward hiding behind a private account. Your posts are all political.

      There is always a warm welcome for those that want to become Canadians.

      Why are you here? F uck off and go back.

  • blzd

    They try and make it seem like a small increase, “1 cent per megabyte more”. So it goes from an already ridiculous $50 per Gigabyte to $60 per Gigabyte.

    Straight highway robbery. The only people getting hit by this are those that are:

    1) strangled for mobile data bandwidth with expensive plans that offer barely any.

    2) unfortunate situations where too much data is being used either by user error or application errors.

    Either way, pay up and extra $60 or even $120 per month for your troubles.

  • ABCONMan

    More disgusting behaviour. Although, I don’t know why they need to raise it to 6c/MB. After all, the CRTC let the Big Three write the Wireless Code of Conduct to allow for a minimum of $50 worth of overage before allowing customers to block data.

    Shady, shady, shady horrible behaviour.

    • Shoey

      Also provide notifications at 90-95%…

  • HelloCDN

    “To remain competitive, Telus is raising overage rates to 6 cents”
    “To remain competitive, Rogers is raising the overage rate to 6 cents”

    • dantexaiver

      Cough “Collusion” cough

  • Haseeb Khan

    I was lucky when videotron was offering A limited time only Unlimited Call, Text & DATA! Why can’t other carriers do the same. A smartphone Isn’t A Smartphone when you only have 2GB,3GB,4GB,5GB Or Even 6GB… Yeah some of you might say you have “WiFi” Everywhere. Doesn’t matter. Because I could use my Samsung Galaxy Note 4 as a Hotspot, Worry Free. And yeah my plan is expensive. ( $99.97/Month ). These Carriers Empty Out You’re Pockets And Laugh At You 24/7. Especially Rogers AKA Robbers.. Correct Me If I’m Wrong, But In This Day And Age Every Plan With A Smartphone On A 2 Year Contract Should Have Unlimited Call,Text&Data, Worry Free. Especially For Those On Prepaid Plans, Should Have Unlimited Calling & Texting At A Reasonable Price..

    • KiwiBri

      Unlimited will never happen here, or anywhere on full speed service. Why? Because smartphones use has increased and apps are more richer. And as you say, using as a WiFi hotspot with a laptop would chew threw data. Anyone using YouTube on LTE Data will see how fast it chews threw it as often YouTube will stream at 720 or 1080p .
      WIND apparently offers unlimited data at a slower speed

    • somebody else

      Windows updates are responsible for consuming data as soon as a connection is available, regardless if it’s “metered” (unchecked in settings makes no difference!) or not. That can do it.

    • jayzon12

      The problem is what is a reasonable rate?

  • KiwiBri

    dont worry, Bell and Telus will equal Bell’s increase.

  • mwahahahaha

    Hey Bell! Overhaul THIS !!! —? (__|__)

  • LouisR

    T-Mobile USA, and a ton of carriers elsewhere in the world have a simple approach to data overage fees: THEY DON’T HAVE ANY.

    After you’ve used up your monthly data allowance, your speed simply slows down to 128 kbps or so; roughly equivalent to 2G EDGE. It’s enough to check e-mails or get the occasional direction in a pinch.

    That Canadian carriers get away with this is a shame.

    • KiwiBri

      That’s the way the mobile industry here was shaped. Like how we pay for ‘incoming’ calls, voice mail and caller id here. Or used to, as now it’s all bundled. UK, Australia and NZ those were and are std GSM features since the 90s. I have owned cell phone accounts there over the years.

  • Ricky Bobby

    Perfect timing as Bell just closed their Don Mills call center and decided to outsource. Source: Had a friend who now used to work there.

  • Garrett Cooper

    “Bell’s new overage rate, however, puts it out of step with Rogers and Telus, which both remain at five cents a megabyte for overage.”
    You just wait…..

  • RjPiston

    Why are they STILL treating bandwidth as some type of finite resources… it costs me 30 cents/GB for my amazon server and amazon still makes a profit off that.. how do these companies justify 6 cents/MEGABYTE!!!

  • Matt

    Rogers and Bell offer Unlimited Home Internet. Wind and Mobilicity offer unlimited cellphone Data. Why can’t these big 3 companies also Unlimited cell Data and be done with these data overages like seriously its 2016 specially for the prices big 3 charge on their plans should include unlimited data for the $100 and over plan prices they charge. Cause wind and mobilicity plan prices are priced perfect at only $35 bucks for unlimited everything. Big 3 should be offering more in their plans if they want to charge high prices.

    • somebody else

      I know right? People are being ripped out of their pants pockets.

