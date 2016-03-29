HTC says upcoming flagship smartphone is ‘the fastest and smoothest Android’ device available

HTC has been teasing its upcoming smartphone for several weeks, specifically touting it to include a “world first, world class” front and rear camera.
Today, the company boasted about the device’s power and showed off a glimpse of its final design through its official Twitter account.
Not all phones are created equal. The fastest and smoothest Android. You’ll feel it. #powerof10 pic.twitter.com/6jmgdNITY6
“Not all phones are created equal. The fastest and smoothest Android. You’ll feel it,” said HTC.
Images that leaked earlier this week reveal a design that’s similar to what HTC teased on social media. The main change when compared to past flagship HTC designs, is the chamfered edge around the upcoming flagship smartphone.
Rumours indicate the HTC 10 comes equipped with a rear-facing 12 megapixel camera, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4G of RAM, 1440 x 2560 pixel display, USB type-C, and a 3,000mAh battery.
HTC will officially unveil the HTC 10 on April 12th via a live stream on the company’s official website.
