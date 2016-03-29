News
HTC says upcoming flagship smartphone is ‘the fastest and smoothest Android’ device available

HTC One M9

HTC has been teasing its upcoming smartphone for several weeks, specifically touting it to include a “world first, world class” front and rear camera.

Today, the company boasted about the device’s power and showed off a glimpse of its final design through its official Twitter account.

“Not all phones are created equal. The fastest and smoothest Android. You’ll feel it,” said HTC.

Images that leaked earlier this week reveal a design that’s similar to what HTC teased on social media. The main change when compared to past flagship HTC designs, is the chamfered edge around the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Rumours indicate the HTC 10 comes equipped with a rear-facing 12 megapixel camera, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4G of RAM, 1440 x 2560 pixel display, USB type-C, and a 3,000mAh battery.

HTC will officially unveil the HTC 10 on April 12th via a live stream on the company’s official website.

Source: HTC Twitter

Comments

  • Hunter Miller

    Looks like it’s been confirmed now judging from the pic above there isn’t going to be any boomsound speakers with this phone

    • dual front facing speakers? Maybe not. But don’t count “Boomsound” out just yet.

    • Apparently there is stereo hardware thru top ear piece doubling as one of the loudspeaker and the bottom one. Somehow they could accomplish a virtual surround or maybe with tricks achieve nicely balanced stereo. This is so cool!

  • holding out to see more. I really want the s7 right now, but want to see all of the other options.

    • Yearoftherat

      I agree. The S7 is nice but it’s pricing is close to that of the iPhones (unlocked). Have no desire to look at the LG5 so hopefully the HTC is good.

    • stephen

      Really? No desire to look at the G5? I heard that phone is amazing. I haven’t had a chance to take a good look at it yet but I’ve heard nothing but good things so far. My contract isn’t up until February and since I’ve only had the HTC One S and the M8 as my only Androids I want to try stock Android and get the next Nexus phone and try something different aside from HTC but it’s funny because I’ve heard HTC will be making the new Nexus phone. I just wanna try something aside from Sense UI. But for HTC’s sake I hope the 10 is a hit. Sounds like HTC realizes it has to be.

  • Brad Fortin

    HTC sure is setting expectations sky-high. What are the odds the can live up to their own hype?

    • neo905

      Necessity is the mother of invention. They really have to bring it this year.

    • thomas nguyen

      Don’t look very inventive though… Same design with chamfered edges, and upgraded internals for 2016. They actually are less inventive with the removal of dual front facing speakers

    • neo905

      It’s a rectangular slab of metal and glass. At this point they all pretty much look the same. The difference is what they do inside. They really just need a great camera. They have whiffed three generations in a row now. If they can do that they will be fine. The bottom line is they have proven to be an innovative brand. They were the first to;

      1.) Have a 1080p display.
      2.) OIS in a camera.
      3.) Have an aluminum unibody design which most flagships do now.
      4.) Focus on pixel size not number of pixels which every phone does now.
      5.) Dual camera which has been copied now.
      6.) Dual speakers which have been copied now.

      I don’t really care if the speakers are front facing or not. Boomsound is about the software and having two speakers to create that stereo sound effect. They have two speakers and I think their new implementation will be innovative.

      Last, you don’t understand the quote. The quote is “necessity” is the mother of invention. That means they have their backs against the wall so they have to come out with an uncompromised flagship this year. The camera can’t suck again. The software for the camera can’t be releases as a beta.The SOC can’t let them down. It doesn’t mean they have to reinvent the wheel here.

    • Hamid

      Lumia 920 was the first to have OIS. LG had dual cameras before in their 3D tablets and phones. Don’t need to be nit-picky but I like giving things, especially my beloved L920 credit where it’s due.

    • neo905

      You are correct. The the M7 was released 4 months after the 920. It’s a shame the Windows mobile platform is dying. They have really shot themselves in the foot even more than HTC recently.

    • thomas nguyen

      They don’t, and I agree they brought a lot of new things to the tables in the past, but I feel that this year, including the hype, I doubt it will produce a big fanfare by fans and onlookers alike.
      1) yes slabs of metal are everywhere now, but to come out with a slightly new design look, that should be the differentiating factor. you are right, internals are now about meshing software with the hardware within it, but a look of a device can make onlookers buyers, and I don’t see much difference between this and the last few iteration (minus the chamfered edges a la Nexus 6p)
      2) I’m hoping boomsound will be amazing, but even with great stereo speaker, without front facing camera, I don’t believe the sound output will be clear and loud (hoping I’m wrong, but software can only do so much)
      the last few years, they seem to have been in a “testing” mode, trying new things and taking it away, ultrapixel, dual camera, front facing speakers, boom sound, beats audio. I think they need to hit their stride and make their mark.

    • neo905

      How about we wait until they actually officially announce the phone before we throw them under the bus. Like I said, they have to bring it this year. “It” being a good camera, that has been their achilles heel. I have the M9. It has actually turned out to be a good phone, especially after Marshmallow. The problem is it took several updates to the camera and SOC to calm it down. The SOC won’t be a factor this year so I expect the battery to be as good as the M8 or better and the camera to be good. Everything else about the phone was great. I expect faster updates of the software if the A9 is any indication and that is also important. LG and Samsung don’t have a very good track record of updating their devices. To me, I am not looking to be dazzled here. I want a great camera and great battery life and timely updates from a phone or I am not interested in anything else. I am not worried about the sound from HTC. Boom sound is also the DAC to the headphones and that crushes everything else out there. To the point where companies had to start paying attention to that. So I think they will bring it. I am cautiously optimistic about the camera. They have never nailed that, however, it sounds like they finally have all the hardware in place, it will come down to the software and how fast the app opens, focuses and take a great pic in all lighting conditions. We’ll see. Right now, I am either getting this or the new Nexus, which ironically could end up being HTC as well.

    • thomas nguyen

      I agree, and I just wanted to share my original outlook on the pre-release info, I’m sure we will see when it does come out the state of their device.
      you are right, the camera is a big distinction between all the device, and so far, aside from Samsung and Apple, Huawei Nexus 6p is the only other ones that brought it in their latest flagship. I read that LG, even though they brought innovation with their “friends” the picture pales in comparison to the top 3 leading camera phones.

  • Sean-Paul

    Snapdragon 820….already a fail

    • Bundy

      why?

    • Sean-Paul

      Sorry speaking from the difference between the Exynos and the Snapdragon on the S7.

  • Jake Gyllenhaal

    Someone should put htc to sleep already, just painful to see them suffering like this.

  • JD

    They’re building a Nexus are they.

  • Ali F.

    I had the HTC One 7. A great device but the camera is the worst ever. It had the purple issue and HTC refused to fix it. I learned in the past few years that before buying a device, one should verify warranty policy and customers reviews.

  • Longtin

    I have the HTC M9 right now and I can honestly say my LG G3 outperformed it in every way except speed. Obviously we can’t compare a 8 core to a 4 core processor. The G4 completely outperforms the M9 on every level. So I would love for HTC to step up and see if if they can Match Samsung and LG’s Speeds.

  • heynow00

    Based on the specs listed, doesn’t really look like it’s going to blow the competition out of the water

  • BillDjango

    Only a 3,000 mAh battery? Pass.

  • Do Do

    So as I see it, they’re not promising much, they should be able to deliver.

  • Ashton Bannister

    No removable battery + no microSD = No sale.

