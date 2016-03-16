News
Facebook for BlackBerry 10 updated with browser-based interface, older versions to stop working March 31

Mar 16, 2016

7:00 AM EDT

45 comments

Earlier this month WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned company, stated it plans to end support for BlackBerry-made operating systems by the end of 2016. Today, it looks like some versions of Facebook’s own social media app for BlackBerry 10 will also stop receiving updates by the end of March.

According to the latest (and probably last) update to Facebook for BlackBerry 10, the app will shift towards becoming a mobile website launcher.

“This is an important update which allows BlackBerry users to continue to access Facebook using a browser based interface,” says BlackBerry. “There are some non-user facing changes that are mandated by Facebook. It is strongly recommended that users update to this version, as older versions of Facebook will stop working on March 31, 2016.”

This Facebook for BB10 brings the app to version 10.8 and also removes Facebook entries within BlackBerry Hub.

Source: BlackBerry

Comments

  • dc2000

    So won’t allow older versions of Facebook ( < 10.7) to get hub notifications and it'll stop working? Wow… I depend on HUB notifications on my Classic. That's idiotic! I think I'm done with facebook anyways.. such trash.

    • Tom Blinky

      It’s not necessarily Blackberry’s fault, Facebook changed the way their public API works (I had a friend with an Android device have to switch from a third party app back to the default app last week) and they’ve never provided their special API to Blackberry like they do Google and Apple. The cutoff date isn’t Blackberry’s idea, it’s when the parts of the API they’re using for the Hub integrated app stop working, and it’s better to have a semi-functional web-app than a completely broken native app.

    • dc2000

      I’m solely blaming Facebook. The app works just fine, stupid how they stopped supporting BlackBerry(BB10), such garbage the company is. They never even brought us Instagram. Smh.

    • I think they don’t like the control you have over the app when using BB10. We can easily turn off some features that don’t let them monitor our every move for marketing purposes.

      BB10 = bad for advertising. It’s a shame to see Facebook go but Face10 works just fine and is even better than the native app in some cases.

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      The Facebook app on BB10 was written by Blackberry actually – look in Blackberry World and you will see the publisher of the app is Blackberry itself. Given the shift in resources to Android and other ventures – the Facebook update is just a patch on a neglected app.

    • Tom Blinky

      Not to mention Blackberry was always using the Public API made available to third party developers, which was changed recently. They never had access to the same features Facebook gives to Google and Apple, and now they have access to even less.

    • OttoVonBismarck

      The fact you’re using a Classic says a lot in my view. Such a dinosaur that phone.

    • Jonathan Rebolledo

      Have you tried BB10? or just “talking” what you “think”???

    • bachlee

      exactly, why blam facebook instead of bb?

    • bachlee

      it is facebook’s rights to stop supporting any platform. if you like your BB, stay away from FB; if you think FB is important, throw your classic to garbage can then get an android or apple.

    • dc2000

      It might be a “dinosaur”, but I also have other newer Androids in my arsenal, including the BlackBerry Priv, and a Samsung Galaxy Note 5. I can’t go on without a physical keyboard for emails/web browsing. This is what honestly keeps me going.

    • OttoVonBismarck

      I’m using the Priv myself right now and so far I like it but I would never give up screen real estate for that ugly physical keyboard. Occasionally I use the physical keys but it’s not an imperative to me and a great many others nowadays
      Will be interesting to see if the company releases an all touch Android later this year and starts to phase out the other crap they relied on to sink them the past 2 years

    • Whaaa Whaaaa Flagging Cowards

      Is this that you Rumble and Sway?

  • Tom Blinky

    As an unrepentant Blackberry fan who has thus far refused to jump on the BB10 is dying bandwagon, this is a terrible sign. The Hub is the biggest thing that differentiates BB10 from other mobile OSes, and places it above them, in my opinion. I’ve loaned/given BB10 phones to people who have stuck with them over newer Android devices just because of the productivity that the Hub affords them.

    While everyone seems to hate Facebook, losing it from the Hub is huge, and the fact that they couldn’t find a way to keep it there has changed my mind about whether or not they’re abandoning BB10. We’re basically at late Playbook “BB10 isn’t coming to Playbook, but we’ll definitely do something to make it up to you” days, right before they cut support for the device and never mention it again.

    • Brent Slade

      I felt the same way when these features got removed from Windows Phone. Luckily, MS seems to be bringing them back with Windows 10. If only they’d bring back the People Hub in its original form.

    • OttoVonBismarck

      The Hub is a mixed bag depending on who you talk to. In that regard at least the company maintained it on the Priv which just proves you don’t need BB10 to enjoy the feature if its essential to your communication.

    • Tom Blinky

      The problem with the Hub on the Priv is that it can’t trigger reply/compose directly from the Hub, and has to open the apps individually, making it a lot less useful than on BB10. Android N’s actionable notifications might help with that, but only if Google opens that up to third party developers, otherwise it’s still just a glorified notification drawer rather than a productivity hub.

    • OttoVonBismarck

      That’s actually quite untrue. I’m fully able to reply to an email using the Hub on the Priv. As far as texts go I could care less whether it goes to Messenger or to Twitter if I Tweet. Those are non-issues except for those that are picky. It’s a key reason why BB 10 never took off because no one gives a shjt about details like being able to do everything within a Hub or whether it transfers you to the app itself.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    I think it’s pretty obvious BlackBerry is focusing on Android handsets now.

    BB10 will be for enterprise secure applications only going forward.

    • OttoVonBismarck

      Yeah pretty much. I suspect they’ll only offer those for sale to enterprise/government that need it. Otherwise consumers need to move on because its OVER.

  • Khan Trayles

    I updated this morning and half of my contacts that were integrated with FB are now non-existent. Not good. Can I go back or fix this somehow?

  • Michael Licht

    First I would like to thank BlackBerry for that giant middle finger of an update.
    I switched to using face10(free edition), it seems to work better than the offical facebook app used to work. I did have to download the messenger app(free edition) also which makes my bb10 feel a little more like an android.

    You can get the app(s) on the blackberry world, there’s a paid edition, but I’m not planing to pay..maybe switch phones, but not pay to use facebook.

    I was hoping to use my Z10 for a bit longer, but the lack of apps/features is really starting to get to me.

    • OttoVonBismarck

      Really? It’s starting to get to you? lol It amazes me frankly that it’s taken you this long to see the writing on the wall that so many others saw 3-4 years ago. BB10 was dead on arrival when it was released and any hope that it was going to be sustained by developers when you consider it has next to no market share is just downright delusional.
      Time to trade in that Z10 for a Priv maybe….

    • Michael Licht

      No slider for me haha, but probably going to get a nexus next.
      I didn’t use my z10 for much as I have another phone, but it was my main phone, because I just couldn’t do anything with it(root/jailbreak/custom rom), so it was generally stable, but now that even facebook decided it’s belly up time, I guess it’s time to switch.

      I wouldn’t use a Priv, Samsung, LG, etc, because I don’t like random skins+addons on my system, which is what it feels like, maybe I’ll hit my head and get a Lumia, who knows.

    • OttoVonBismarck

      You don’t like customization on a phone it would appear which is a pretty strange reason to avoid a phone in this day and age.
      The Lumia is a decent phone too granted but again, without much in the way of app support you are really just trading one lemon for another. You’ll find much the same disappointment over there.

    • Michael Licht

      I like to customize my phone as the next guy, but touchwiz isn’t my favorite in skins, I prefer to have a base android system and do all the customizing myself.

      I wouldn’t say I’m avoiding it, but I need something that’s 100% working 100% of the time with little to no chance of downloading that one app that turns everything upside down face.

      Lumia, because with any hope Windows isn’t going anywhere.
      If the time comes where microsoft is like, we’re done with windows guys, go to linux. I be very sad in my automated flying car.

    • OttoVonBismarck

      Yeah I hear ya Windows Lucia are about as rare these days as spotting a bald eagle in the wild. Kinda like Blavkberry

    • Ali F.

      I so much hate that you are right.

    • Whaaa Whaaaa Flagging Cowards

      Dead on arrival? Yeah… okay

    • Ali F.

      I paid face10 to encourage developer even though I barely use facebook now. I used to use it daily few months ago. Not anymore.

    • Michael Licht

      I would pay for it no problem, but there is no point in paying for something that my next phone won’t be able to use.

      So far it’s working with no problems for me, but I think I’m on the 14 day free trial still.

  • Harry Wheat

    will this change in Facebook’s API affect the FB app on windows phone?

  • I think BB10 Users should have an option to switch their operation system to Android, … on all devices… Z10 , Q10, Q5, LEAP, Z30, CLASSIC AND PASSPORT… just like some devices have an option for android or windows .. this would be a great resolution.. and probably please a lot of customers… I want the Classic… I wanted the Passport.. I don’t want BB10

    • Whaaa Whaaaa Flagging Cowards

      You don’t want BB10? Really?

    • Bryan Meyers

      I was thinking just the opposite. We should be able to buy the Priv and other future Android phones, but still be able to throw the latest version of BBOS on there. I use BB10 on my Z30 and it is honestly the best phone I have ever had. When I first got it, everyone was upgrading to the Samsung S5. Every single one of my coworkers complimented on how fluid BB10, how nicely it integrates into our Exchange environments, and how amazing my battery life is (3 days on average). And that’s with hardware that was about on par with the Sansung S3.

      People can complain about app support until the end of time. I got a BlackBerry to make phone calls, send SMS and emails, and to just get work done. I have a laptop if I really need to take part in distracting things like games and Facebook.

  • Natalie Roberge

    Just lost a good chunk of my contacts on my Z10 due to this update. Not happy!

    • Khan Trayles

      Me too.

  • chesler

    For my usage pattern, this is fine.
    Unless I missed an update[*], Facebook for BB10 didn’t support replies to comments, which made it fairly useless for conversations, so I was using the web browser most of the time.
    I’ve got so many Facebook updates they cluttered the Hub (even when I was selective, it was painful) and I kept getting my Facebook contacts imported into my BB contacts. (In particular, a close contact’s ex-girlfriend has his mobile phone on her FB bio, so text messages from him kept getting marked as from her.)
    – – –
    [*] My Classic was a going-away present when my group at BlackBerry was shut down, after John Chen said the layoffs were over. Great phone, not sure if I’m ready to give up the physical keyboard, but I broke the screen’s glass (totally my fault) and my local store has spent most of the last 3 months trying to get the replacement screen installed correctly, so I may well have missed it. If I break the $10 screen Gorilla Glass again, I’ll know to buy a replacement phone and be done with it.

  • Therese Synnett

    That’s very disappointing. I really loved the flexibility of the hub.. looks like Facebook is trying to kill BlackBerry Hub.

  • As WhatsApp will also disappear from BlackBerry, do you know witch “opensource” app could replace it?
    If none, I’m throwing this piece of plastic in the nearest volcano and I’ll start sending written cards to my relatives. “En avant vers le passé!” as we say in France.

  • onstrike112

    I’m sensing this will bring another “Facebook Phone” that attempts to kill other 3rd party ecosystems, like the failing Windows Phone/Mobile, BlackBerry 10, Tizen, and more…

    • TheDR

      What’s the big deal. Use Facebook in a private window of the browser to limit them from snooping on you. FB emails all notifications anyways in an attempt to get you back on the site. I still get email notifications for my business page right in the HUB. FB is not a very good platform but there are sheer numbers there and as a result people use it.

    • onstrike112

      What does that have to do with my comment?

    • TheDR

      Nothing. It was supposed to be a general response to the tread, not to your comment. Thanks for catching that.

