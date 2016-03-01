News
Telus to charge $2 per month for data block feature with ‘enhanced capabilities’

Mar 1, 2016

8:55 AM EDT

95 comments

In an effort to reduce bill shock from data overages, Telus will be adding a new feature to its arsenal that will give customers “peace of mind,” at the cost of $2 per month.

Telus, and other Candian carriers, already have the Data Block feature enabled to ensure wireless subscribers are notified when data charges exceed $50 and all data services are blocked. Effective March 3rd, Telus is rolling out a data block feature with ‘enhanced capabilities’ that blocks data but includes access to picture/video messaging, Telus’ website, and its My Account app.

“The new feature blocks wireless data at the network level, while allowing picture and video messaging, and access to telus.com and My Account so customers with the feature can continue to manage their accounts from the device,” said a Telus spokesperson in a statement to MobileSyrup. “The $2/month feature provides customers with peace of mind and cost-control, preventing accidental data usage at pay-per-usage or overage rates. This change will not affect customers that already have data blocked at the network level.”

Customers will be able to add, change, or remove the new data block feature from any Telus app, store, or call centre.

Telus recently reported its Q4 earnings and recorded $3.21 billion in revenues with over 8.5 million wireless subscribers.

Comments

  • Steve Rodrigue

    Pay a little more to not pay much more…

    Sadly, this is “abusing” customers who don’t know they can configure their smart devices to automatically block data BEFORE reaching their limit.

    Its clever marketing, kudos to the one who tought about it! 😉

    • LeTricolore

      I know that on Android phones you can set a limit, but is it possible on iPhones? I was trying to help a friend set up a limit, and couldn’t find the setting.

    • Techguru86

      IPhones don’t have this feature built in, only 3rd party apps, everyone has has it built in though

    • Alex

      3rd party apps can stop the use of data? or 3rd party apps show you how much data you can use…

    • Techguru86

      It’s been so long but sure it shows you can stop data

    • Alex

      cool, guess i’ll check it out later

    • mola2alex

      I doubt an app can globally block all data on your device

    • El Capitan Morgan

      Sadly for iOS but I have Data Manager which will give me alert if I am exceeding my cap. Still pretty good

    • TomsDisqusted

      Telus/Koodo have a trick to prevent you from doing that.

      Even though MMS is a separate service (from data), and you must pay for it separately, it won’t work if you turn data off. I’ve tried, and I’ve spoken to their T/S.

      But now they will turn this scam off for just $2/m! How good of them.

      Like the scam that you have to pay them to not block caller-id.

    • Some devices do not allow MMS to be transmitted/received when data services are turned off… I assume that is what Telus is going after.

      In the end, this $2/mo charge is just plain robbery. I know with Rogers (at this time) they have a data block option that is networked based and it is no charge.

    • josh

      Yes and no. Firstly, these devices don’t monitor data properly. I’ve seen a difference of 100MB before. What your carrier is tracking is what matters.

      Secondly, with other data track/block features, you are unable to send MMS messages and you can’t access your carrier’s site for plan info once you’ve hit your limit. The viewing your account thing, while cool, isn’t great, but being able to still send MMS messages sure is.

      It’s worth the $2

    • Stephen B Morris

      It really isn’t worth the $2 when the carrier could already distinguish between actual data and MMS before arbitrarily lumping them together to make you turn on data just to send a picture to someone. It’s a cash grab. Call it what it is. That being said, $2 is better than $5 or $15 when using something that is supposed to be included in the plan at the base price.

    • josh

      Okay, so it is and it isn’t. I 100% agree that if they have the ability to make this distinction, then why not just give it to all users? On the flip side, the alternative is either using a third party app to block data, which restricts MMS or go over your data limit, which will surely cost you more.

      I think that it solves a problem that really needed solving for a bunch of people, but I do think that it should be free. With that said, from a financial perspective, these are users that went from maybe paying an an extra $50 a month in overages to nothing with this feature, so maybe the cost is just to offset some of that awful overage revenue. TELUS is earning a substantially smaller margin than they were in previous years already.

    • somebody else

      Um, smart devices are actually quite dumb when those data limiting features don’t actually turn off data when roaming. You’ll have to jump into the settings yourself and turn off background data, and then shut off mobile data too.

      Then it’s totally OFF.

    • Karly

      “The $2/month feature provides customers with peace of mind and cost-control, preventing accidental data usage at pay-per-usage or overage rates. This change will not affect customers that already have data blocked at the network level.”

      This is for clients who do not have a data plan, these people usually end up either A) disabling data on their own device or B) asking Telus to put a block on the network side. This 2$ block is NOT for ppl who want Telus to stop them from going over. What they mean by “preventing accidental data usage at pay-per-usage or overage rates” is that this add on will essentially allow you to leave the data on 100% of the time and access your MMS & telus my account, without having to toggle your data on and off each time you have a MMS come through & risk it triggering another service on your device also using the data, thus charging you the PPU fee of 5$/100mb (example only) when you only used 0.001mb to load the weather while downloading a pic.
      Pay 2$ for peace of mind, or manage it yourself for free.

    • casey

      You can still have the block everything for free. It’s only if you want to use some things, but block everything that will charge you.

  • Robert Lewis

    Charge to use data, charge to not use data.

    • It’s Me

      Grab your ankles or reach for the sky, they’ve got you no matter which position you choose.

    • El Capitan Morgan

      Exactly, its a lose-lose situation. You are paying for the service, deal with it.

    • Ron S

      Exactly. This is criminal.

    • Emma

      This isn’t for Data Plans, its for customers who want no data, never want data, don’t have a data plan, BUT want MMS to work flawlessly.

      “The $2/month feature provides customers with peace of mind and cost-control, preventing accidental data usage at pay-per-usage or overage rates. This change will not affect customers that already have data blocked at the network level.”

      This is for clients who do not have a data plan, these people usually end up either A) disabling data on their own device or B) asking Telus to put a block on the network side. This 2$ block is NOT for ppl who want Telus to stop them from going over. What they mean by “preventing accidental data usage at pay-per-usage or overage rates” is that this add on will essentially allow you to leave the data on 100% of the time and access your MMS & telus my account, without having to toggle your data on and off each time you have a MMS come through & risk it triggering another service on your device also using the data, thus charging you the PPU fee of 5$/100mb (example only) when you only used 0.001mb to load the weather while downloading a pic.
      Pay 2$ for peace of mind, or manage it yourself for free.

  • Josh Brown

    Or just set a warning and Data Limit and disable Data Roaming on your Android.

    • James Kelly

      LOL….
      Go to WIND MOBILE….
      Been using it for years and it has been slow, but not anymore. This last year downloads are about 12-40 Mbps with a TOTAL monthly charge including unlimited calls to USA and Canada, unlimited world texting and 5 Gigs high speed data, before they slow you down to UNLIMITED DATA.

      OH YES AND ABOUT $40 TOTAL PER MONTH FOR EVERYTHING…
      STEP TELUS from making these exorbitant profits on the backs of working Canadians….. LANGLEY BC USER OF WIND MOBILE….. THIS AD IS OWNER APPROVED.

    • Tech Guru

      Uhhh I have a bunch of friends on Wind and they all get 2-3 mbps down on a good day.. Wind isnt some magic solution, the service is a joke compared to the cabal (Big 3)

    • gmd

      At this point, I agree.

      But time will come.

    • Techguru86

      Obviously, Robbelus have been out for 20 years, Wind has been out for only 6 years, that’s a stupid comment and everyone else piggy back off their towers

    • James Kelly

      Those may be typical before the recent WIND network upgrade. Not anymore… Unless their area has not finished upgrading. I am in Langley and just finished getting 15 Mbps seconds ago. Downtown Van and Toronto are about 30 with peak speeds even higher. But yes everyone has the right to chose…. But this stupid approach of praising the Big 3 is exactly why Canadians have the HIGHEST CELLULAR RATES IN THE WORLD.

    • Comrade Yeti

      I need to meet these downtown Wind users getting 30Mbps… I’m looking out the window at Union station and I get 10 down and 0.9 up. Either that, or low bills make data seem faster and people more forgiving..

    • James Kelly

      Hi Yeti,
      Yes right on… Half price bills are a huge benefit over big 3 rip off rates. I am in Vancouver but suggest you walk down Young St. A few miles from your place. I am Not in Toronto but heard two new towers where speeds approach LTE one on Ellington and another on 401 hwy… Wind and Shaw have already announced they are building a new LTE network, so things are improving. Best of luck from YVR

    • Comrade Yeti

      Eglinton and Yonge, and near the 401, are NOT in anyway shape or form downtown Toronto. Wind in Toronto is cheap, but no where near fast. Like the sentiment, but you should stick to talking about the city you actually use Wind in.

    • Omar

      That would explain it. They just recently beefed up their network in Vancouver and are working on the same in Calgary now. Hopefully we’ll get it soon in Edmonton. Good to know it’s getting a lot better. Finally, something to look forward to.

    • Jamesbonz

      Yeaaaah, I live at Yonge and Eglinton and my cell service hardly works in my apartment, at street level I get 7 down 1 up on the best of days. I love Wind but spotty reception and slower speeds are definitely something they are still struggling with.

    • Abel

      And 10 Mbps is not enough?

      My God, Marketing does work!

    • mat

      I’ve never met an actual person happy with wind’s service. Sure it’s about half the price but you get far less than half the coverage or speed.

      When I signed up 2 years ago I knew I’d be out of luck travelling between cities but I barely got any signal inside buildings anywhere in Ottawa. In some places there are massive complete deadzones right in the heart of downtown.

      And the customer service is terrible. The rep who signed me up had no idea what he was doing in the first place. The mobile app is completely unusable and the web interface is almost as broken. Once I went to the store to get a service rep to help me add a feature to my plan, and she barely spoke any english. Instead of helping me she dialed the store phone and handed it to me so I could talk to to their remote customer service. wtf?

      Luckily I was able to switch to videotron. Twice the price but 5x the coverage and the service reps have an IQ higher than 25.

    • James Kelly

      Two years ago, … Well potentially you are right, but in the last two years, Wind Mobile has changed dramatically. Check with users there now. Area coverage is not a factor given that I roam on tells and Roger’s and bell outside Wind coverage at prices cheaper than their users ???? LOL

    • mat

      They haven’t changed. I switched last month because I was so fed up with it. And now I can roam on rogers for free. It counts against my videotron data allowance.

    • James Kelly

      I am no expert on Ottawa but based on what you say Ottawa must not yet be upgraded to the new Wind equipment.. PS Wind is now owned by Shaw with deep pockets. If Ottawa gets upgraded I would take another look. So what is your average Videotron bill?

      Good luck

    • moovyguy

      What new equipment? …. Wind screwed the Ottawa market in the last spectrum purchase in that they did not get ANY additional spectrum for Ottawa, which translates to speeds or deadzones not improving any time soon.

    • moovyguy

      Wind does not have any new spectrum for Ottawa, so better speeds or reception will not be coming.
      They lost out to Videotron in the Ottawa market.

    • mat

      I have high hopes for the wind-shaw thing. We’ll see what happens.

      I pay 80 per month for 5 gigs, Canada wide text talk and unlimited music streaming.

    • fruvous

      They have given priority to speedtest traffic which skews results. It shows 10+mbps at times but actual usage is nowhere close to that. They are also throttling traffic like crazy.

    • Laer

      As a reputable mobile syrup commenter I’ve been happy with wind in Edmonton.

    • Omar

      Likewise. I don’t get signal in some areas in MacEwan, like the book store, but overall it is well worth the money. And getting 10GB of data for $40 a month I can happily overlook it being slower than the Big Three. Can’t wait for them to finish upgrading in Calgary and get working up here too.

    • Toronto Clarks

      I hope the upgrades Wind has done in GVA make it to GTA. My battery doesn’t last long with the signal so weak inside buildings. I’ve been with Wind for years – I wouldn’t rely on it for my only phone and tell people considering it that it doesn’t work in: Basements, Buildings and Bad weather. All this is due to the spectrum. More towers could solve it too but long term getting spectrum that can get through buildings would be a better long term solution. I get great coverage for the $15/month add-on in the US. I turn on for the month if we’re going away for a week. I end up roaming on AT&T mostly.

    • KiwiBri

      yeah yeah, If you have a life and leave the city limits, wind’s coverage isnt great and then you’re paying through the nose for data too.

    • Josh Brown

      I work in the middle of no where.

    • somebody else

      agree tons. 😀

    • somebody else

      Turn OFF data once you get that warning, including background data (KEEP it off), oh then again, MMS won’t work if you do. LOL.

    • Josh Brown

      Well the Telus way, that mms will cost you $50. You could leave it off and the turn it on to send your mms

  • Alex

    i’m not even sure wth this articles about yet. As its so damn illogical that i cannot comprehend this. So… one has to pay $2 a month… to prevent the use of over using your data limit? and prevent extra charges?? really??? am i getting this right!?

    • thomas nguyen

      yes.. but it’s more than just a preventative, it allows you to use your precious mms… compared to shutting off data altogether (which also restricts mms) yes. a premium for a special type of data block /s

    • Karly

      You are a little bit off…
      “The $2/month feature provides customers with peace of mind and cost-control, preventing accidental data usage at pay-per-usage or overage rates. This change will not affect customers that already have data blocked at the network level.”

      This is for clients who do not have a data plan, these people usually end up either A) disabling data on their own device or B) asking Telus to put a block on the network side. This 2$ block is NOT for ppl who want Telus to stop them from going over. What they mean by “preventing accidental data usage at pay-per-usage or overage rates” is that this add on will essentially allow you to leave the data on 100% of the time and access your MMS & telus my account, without having to toggle your data on and off each time you have a MMS come through & risk it triggering another service on your device also using the data, thus charging you the PPU fee of 5$/100mb (example only) when you only used 0.001mb to load the weather while downloading a pic.
      Pay 2$ for peace of mind, or manage it yourself for free.

  • JTon

    Guys. Holy crap, put your pitch forks away. This is a solid feature for parents whos kids are smart enough to toggle their data back on even after their phone’s cap kicks in. $2 for peace of mind is a fair price. If you don’t want it, don’t pay for it…

    • Steve Rodrigue

      Good point!
      They should market it this way. 😉

    • Toronto Clarks

      Sell it as “unlimited MMS for $2/month”. Forget the “we give you access to your Telus account now too”… why were you charging me data for that in the first place?

    • Garrett Cooper

      If your kid does this and abuses the privilege of having a smart phone, take it away from them. You shouldn’t have to pay extra to ensure your kid isn’t taking advantage of such a luxury.

    • Abel

      Yeah, but this is not the mentality of most (North American) parents these days.

    • Omar

      There’s been actual murders by kids of their parents because of that… not saying it’ll happen often, but just something to think about.

    • thomas nguyen

      Again… Parenting problem stemming more than loss of text

    • thomas nguyen

      sounds like a parenting problem, not a pay extra for a special luxury problem. Typical new gen parents – throw money to solve the problems where you fail at teaching your kids.

    • neo905

      SMH. Teach your kids the responsibility of being an adult. Pay for their own phone and service plan. That is the point of parenthood is it not, to prepare a child for adult responsibilities like this? Couldn’t agree more.

    • freddyba

      Exactly, I have two teenage sons and they see other kids with smart phones and want one.

      I said no, we will not get you a new phone and put you on an expensive cell phone plan, you will take what I give you for Christmas.

      If you want something else go find a job.

      Both got older generation phones on pay-as-you-go unlimited texting plan ($10/month 7/11 deal) so we can reach them. No data or phone time. They can use WiFi if they need data (up until bedtime and then it is turned off in the house until morning).

      Before long the oldest broke the screen on his phone and wanted a replacement. The answer was wait for your birthday and you can ask for a replacement phone, which can be put back on pay-as-you-go. He is still waiting 🙂

    • Jesse

      Totally agree that this is an awesome feature and should have been implemented since day one. HOWEVER, the fact that you have to pay telus to block your data when you hit your limit is hilarious.

    • blzd

      It’s a good feature that should be free seeing as they are already selling you “unlimited MMS”. You shouldn’t have to pay a fee to be able to use something you already pay for.

  • JP

    This isn’t about blocking data overages, this allows customers to have a data block and still use MMS. The only workaround I know to do that prior to this is an MMS only APN and I’ve not only seen those fail but a lot of phones don’t let you remove your default APN so the data finds it’s way back on(also it doesn’t work at all on iPhones). Frankly $2 for a data block with MMS capabilities isn’t ridiculous, MMS is a feature and one that is unfortunately directly tied to the phone’s data system.

    • Christian Artin

      And yet, your plan include “Unlimited MMS”. So how and why are you supposed to pay more to get that “Unlimited” feature?

      They should be taken to court for charging more for something that’s already included in your plan.

    • JP

      It’s not the carrier’s fault that the manufacturers make it practically impossible to use MMS without data access, it won’t even work on WiFi unless you enable data first. Having worked in the cell phone industry in the past, trust me, people will pay for this and no you can’t take them to court for that. There are ways to use the Unlimited MMS without this feature but they’re far from convenient.

    • thomas nguyen

      not manufacturer, it’s just a type of protocol. But it is held on the Network side, that’s why you can’t just connect to wifi and send mms.
      because of this, the technology to view the type of usage should have been identified earlier, but it was just a way for the network to charge for unnecessary data.

  • Roger

    Android already has this built-in. Go Android!

  • HelloCDN

    This is just too sad…. It’s the same as a “balanceprotector” insurance I had with my credit card – except that one was $8-10/month. Had to pressure my bank to remove it, actually.

  • Mike Scott

    Remember when they had the 3.00 “toll block” option so you don’t incur LD when out of the zne lol.. same thing.. different time

  • Rumble and Sway

    Here’s an idea. Why don’t these clowns start offering reasonably priced unlimited data plans or at least those that allow upwards to 10GB/month. This 500 MB/1 GB/2 GB nonsense is just that. In this day of age of streaming videos, music, Facebooking it to death, Instagramming your face off it amazes me these telcos are stuck in the timewarp circa 2010.

    • Omar

      They’re not stuck, they’re conducting business and gouging their customers for as much as they can. Like a typical corporation.

    • somebody else

      I know right? They did have unlimited plans six to eight years ago, then scrapped them. On HSPA network, but hell, when it all changed to usage-based billing, things hit the ceiling fan like no tomorrow. 🙁

      The big three’ers can totally afford the unlimited data option, they just won’t friggin do it.

    • blzd

      That’s how they can keep adding new subscribers to their lines with minimal networks upgrades.

      The same networks that Canadian tax payers paid to build are now being used against us.

  • Theo

    That’s a ridiculous charge. I used to have that issue with virgin mobile, having to pay data charges for the free MMS texting in my plan. I am with Rogers now and have never had issues… this $2 enhanced data block must already come in Rogers plans for free

    • Abel

      Don’t be surprised if/when Rogers starts charging for it in a few days. LOL

  • neo905

    What a joke. Android for the win. That just saved me two bucks.

  • McNucklefuts

    Little weird to see this say Telus and not Rogers. But I suppose we just have to wait a couple hours for that to change anyways

  • Ron S

    Are you kidding…If I pay for 2GB of data, I don’t expect to have anymore, why should I have to pay more for a company giving me more data than I originally paid for when I didn’t ask for that to begin with? If you have a bank account you can only take out the money you have, unless you specifically asked for overdraft, and when you use that service you pay a fee, that is understandable. This automatic ‘overdraft’ that the cell companies are providing is basically an automatic opt in to a service, which is not right.

    • Karly

      This isn’t for Data Plans, its for customers who want no data, never want data, don’t have a data plan, BUT want MMS to work flawlessly.
      “The $2/month feature provides customers with peace of mind and cost-control, preventing accidental data usage at pay-per-usage or overage rates. This change will not affect customers that already have data blocked at the network level.”

      This is for clients who do not have a data plan, these people usually end up either A) disabling data on their own device or B) asking Telus to put a block on the network side. This 2$ block is NOT for ppl who want Telus to stop them from going over. What they mean by “preventing accidental data usage at pay-per-usage or overage rates” is that this add on will essentially allow you to leave the data on 100% of the time and access your MMS & telus my account, without having to toggle your data on and off each time you have a MMS come through & risk it triggering another service on your device also using the data, thus charging you the PPU fee of 5$/100mb (example only) when you only used 0.001mb to load the weather while downloading a pic.
      Pay 2$ for peace of mind, or manage it yourself for free.

  • Rogers has offered this for free for a number of years now.

    • Mr_Smoosh

      That’ll change now that Telus is charging. It’s not ‘if’ it’s ‘when’ they all follow each other.

    • AaronBradford

      Data block actually prevents mms and myrogers app tho.

    • Not true, I’ve done the data block with Rogers, and MMS works just as it’s suppose to.

      MyRogers app, true it doesn’t work, but their web portal does work.

  • KiwiBri

    smoke and mirrors.. I see the pub nights that the RobBelus execs have on Bloor St near rogers head office brainstorming new ways of spinning the same old crap is paying off .

  • Omar

    Before reading this, with my data off, I texted my buddy lol. For free, mind you. I’m sure Bell and Rogers will follow up shortly.

    • thomas nguyen

      Text is SMS, which gods through the network voice channel. Picture or “long text” is mms, and goes route through the data network

    • somebody else

      gods?

    • thomas nguyen

      Goes**

  • Tyrannosaur3464

    This is good for the small percentage of people with talk & text plans, and want to send picture/video messages that are afraid of paying PPU data charges.

    • Karly

      I think you are one of the only people who commented on this article, that understand what this is actually used for. Kudos to you man, thanks for not being clueless! 🙂

    • Tyrannosaur3464

      I pride myself in having the occasional clue.

  • Souvik

    So basically we have to pay for not wanting a service. This is ridiculous!!

    • Ken Storoschuk

      Un-believable. Last month and months prior I was able to block hspa data for $0/month and LTE data for $0/month. They have discontinued these options for this $2/month add-on. This is nothing but a cash grab for those who are carefully enough to use the add ons and avoid overages.