Samsung officially unveils Windows 10-powered TabPro S laptop/tablet hybrid

Jan 5, 2016

5:30 PM EDT

13 comments

Samsung TabPro S

Rumours surfaced earlier today, but now we have official word; Samsung has revealed a Windows 10-powered TabPro S laptop with a detachable keyboard.

The hybrid device, which was revealed today during Samsung’s CES 2016 keynote presentation, features a 12-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, S Pen support, and an 6th generation Intel Core M processor with 4GB of RAM. The device comes with either 128GB or 256GB on internal storage.

Samsung TabPro S
In terms of size, the TabPro S is 6.3mm thick, which means it’s actually thinner than both the Surface Pro 4 (8.4mm) as well as Apple’s iPad Pro (6.9mm). The laptop/tablet hybrid is also set to feature a 5,200mAh battery, weigh 1.53lbs (0.69kg) and feature 5-megapixel front and rear-facing camera.

Early impressions indicate that an NFC tag embedded inside the TabPro’s keyboard allows users to unlock the device via a smartphone’s fingerprint scanner. While this likely takes just as much time as entering a password, it’s still an undeniably cool feature. Other early thoughts indicate that similar to Microsoft’s Surface line, the TabPro S’ keyboard is flimsy, which means it likely won’t be comfortable to use on a lap or other surfaces that aren’t completely level.

Samsung TabPro S
Despite the fact that the tablet is marked with the Galaxy moniker, a name Samsung usually reserves for Android devices, the company’s TabPro S is set to run Windows 10.

It’s unclear if the Samsung TabPro S is coming to Canada or what its final price point will be. We’ll update this story when we have more information.

Source: Samsung

Comments

  • Tom Adams

    price?

    • Marc Palumbo

      With a Core M and 128 GB SSD, you’re looking at 699-799 territory

    • I think you’re right Marc, although I have a feeling it could be a little more expensive then that.

    • Marc Palumbo

      I wouldn’t be surprised. It wouldn’t be the first time that Samsung undercuts the market just to gain sales. But 799 is Surface Pro territory. If it’s more than $799 CAD, then it will be underwhelming. The only justification is the HD space. SSDs are like gold right now, so 128 sounds really nice. The only thing that will bother me, is if the back of the tablet is plastic like the Tab line. It will feel too cheap. I bought a Surface 3 and the feel of it is just great.

    • Omar

      Just bought a ASUS Zenbook with a QHD 13″ screen, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and 6th gen Core M which was originally $999 CAD. So I think it will definitely be significantly more than $799 CAD, unfortunately… Especially with such a poor dollar and Samsung selling laptops with similar specs for over $1000 USD. They may be the Apple of Windows PC’s lol

    • Omar

      Samsung already has Windows laptops, the ATIV Book 9, with 5th gen Core M processors and 8GB of RAM for over $1000 US, on the Microsoft Store. So these things will probably be ridiculously priced in Canada…

    • Marc Palumbo

      I had actually assumed $799 without the keyboard lol. It’s expensive to live here right now.

    • Marc Palumbo

      EEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSHHHHHHHHHH. looks like you’re right. The Tab S pro is starting at 999 Euros in Europe. So if we take that amount and convert to CAD, then we’re looking at $1500.

      :O

    • Omar

      Ouch… Well, I’ll pass. Thats not the way you compete with the Surface Pro lol. Does it at least come with the keyboard?

    • Marc Palumbo

      It better come with a keyboard, a stylus and kiss on the cheek

  • Lakh Jhajj

    Another drop in the pond!!

  • looks good!

  • Elton Bello

    Now this is exciting news in a long time. But why the hell they dont put 8gb? Only 4, so silly and cheap from samsung.