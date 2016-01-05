News
Google: 32% of devices on Lollipop, 0.7% on Marshmallow

Jan 5, 2016

4:01 PM EDT

42 comments

With Android Marshmallow filtering out to devices like the Moto X Play, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating has made its way onto 0.7 percent of Android devices, according to the company’s latest OS distribution numbers.

All told, since December, Android 6.0’s share of the Android pie has increased by 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, major versions of Lollipop — specifically, Android 5.0 and 5.1 — now account for 32.6 percent of the operating system’s overall picture, which means Lollipop is now on more than 30 percent of Android devices.

Otherwise, these are the same trends we’ve seen for the past couple of months. At 36.1 percent, a o.5 percentage point decrease since last month, KitKit is still the most used version of Google’s operating system. Likewise, Jelly Bean and Ice Cream Sandwich continue their steady decline; the two previous OS versions are on 24.7 and 2.7 percent of devices, respectively.

Froyo, meanwhile, which now close to six years old, is still on 0.2 percent of devices — it’s been there for a number of months now. I’d like to meet these people that are still using their Froyo-era phone.

Comments

  • Andrew English

    They should force people to update if they are that worried about keeping people uptodate with the latest OS and security updates.

    • alphs22

      They aren’t. They’d rather you buy a new phone.

    • gommer strike

      But how can you “force” people to update, when:

      1) The OEMs aren’t releasing updates to outdated phones
      2) The carriers aren’t interested or delay the updates and would rather you buy a new phone with Marshmallow on it
      3) Not every average Joe/Jane knows nor even cares about the importance of security updates, when their existing old smartphone works just fine – and if it works just fine, why buy a new one unless the current one breaks?

      I can think of a lot of people who would rather put their $400-500 bucks to something more useful to them than upgrading a phone which works as is. Heck, I can’t even get my parents to give up their piece of garbage Samsung(it’s not even a Galaxy S2. It’s a “free” phone), because well it still works.

  • Theros

    Reasons I continue to avoid android. There’s not much they can do about it without restructuring the OS or dramatically reducing supported chipsets, either, since each phone still requires device specific code :/

    • Homer J. Simpson

      I’m an Android developer and clearly you have not the slightest clue what you’re talking about.

    • Theros

      oh, so you work on ROMs and have to worry about microcode and drivers?

      Or is it fart apps?

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Why yes, I have written my own kernel modules for third party hardware. Yes I have rolled my own usb audio drivers for android devices… from scratch. Yes, I think I know my sh*t. Now let’s get back to your point. How does low-level kernel level skew Android version distribution? Google develops Android with a set of reference hardware and supported chipsets, by reducing the supported chipsets, more hardware manufacturers will have to spend more time developing the drivers for whatever hardware they build. Which means even less updates. How does reducing supported chipset make it any better? Logic fail much?

    • Elton Bello

      Better not open sourced and timely updates than what google does. But that’s just my opinion.

    • Dexaw

      You avoid Android because people have different versions of the OS?

    • Theros

      . you

      Manufacturers still sell phones with outdated versions and don’t provide any real way to patch them when vulnerabilities pop up.

      Even Windows Phone has figured out how to do updates. Google still hasn’t.

    • blzd

      Google Nexus devices. Yes, Google has. My 2 year old N5 has been running Android 6 for months now.

      Google can’t force manufacturers like Samsung to use their latest software. Users are open to not buy those devices if that’s what they care about but they simply don’t.

      Windows Phone has not figured out how to do updates when 2 month old Nokia Windows Phone 7 devices were abandoned when Windows Phone 8 came out, and now Win 10 roll out is moving at a glacial pace with many devices set to be left unsupported.

      Maybe you enjoy using iOS on older devices that can’t even handle the update?

      Google is the only one doing updates right.

    • Dexaw

      I have a Nexus 4, a Google phone, it has been updated more times than Google initially said it would be updated. You’re blaming Google for the actions of manufacturers that use its software. That makes zero sense.

    • blzd

      Google Nexus devices. Yes, Google has. My 2 year old N5 has been running Android 6 for months now.

      Google can’t force manufacturers like Samsung to use their latest software. Users are open to not buy those devices if that’s what they care about but they simply don’t.

      Windows Phone has not figured out how to do updates when 2 month old Nokia Windows Phone 7 devices were abandoned when Windows Phone 8 came out, and now Win 10 roll out is moving at a glacial pace with many devices set to be left unsupported.

      Maybe you enjoy using iOS on older devices that can’t even handle the update?

      Google is the only one doing updates right.

      BTW Mobile Syrup if you want to delete my comments maybe you should have a valid reason, I’m assuming it’s because of the iOS comment? Something that your very own site has reported on recently.

  • Hijak

    I still have my motorola Milestone which is on Froyo, I don’t use it, but I still have it. Guess I am contributing to that 0.2%

    • Dexaw

      My understanding is these numbers are based on devices that access the Google Play Store. So, 0.2% of devices that accessed the store were on a device with Froyo. So phones that are off or don’t access the store for other reasons wouldn’t be included.

  • abc123

    Lollipop is the Microsoft Windows Vista of the android world. Riddled with bugs and services that drain the battery prematurely. A simple search will verify this.

    Anyway, the percentage won’t go much higher because:
    1. Android 6 Marshmallow is out.
    2. People like me who upgraded to Lollipop, then downgraded to Kitkat due to annoying bugs.
    3. There are devices that can’t be upgraded to Lollipop
    4. Manufacturers/carriers who refuse to send out updates for their devices.

    We should be happy the percentage is low, because Lollipop is garbage.

  • Homer J. Simpson

    I think they could’ve improved that Marshmallow percentage had they just kept support for the Nexus 4 and Nexus 7 2012. Unofficial Marshmallow runs spectacularly on my Nexus 7 2012.

    • John W

      What rom are you using?

    • Elton Bello

      Didnt you just say you are an android developer? How are we common dumbos supposed to work with those unofficial updates? What if smth happens?

    • Homer J. Simpson

      I don’t know if there was supposed to be point in there somewhere but I’m not getting it.

    • Elton Bello

      Simple: You understand android and work with their software. The word unofficial bothers me. What if smth happens and common dumbos dont know how to fix it? As a customer, I am entitled to timely updates and no excuses like carriers are not doing it and blah blah, not my problem. Get it now?

    • Homer J. Simpson

      If you buy a Nexus, you get your updates. Otherwise, you’re at the hands of the carrier or the hardware manufacturer. You’re not entitled to anything. You get what you buy. You research what you buy. What you’re saying is like you bought a third party iPhone charger that looks like the Apple one but it broke so you’re saying Apple is responsible.

    • Elton Bello

      Wow! Amazing! It is very funny how everytime we discuss the android update issue, there is another arrogant response from an android fanboy. Instead of saying, yea we know, its an android problem, fanboy says you are not entitled to updates being a customer. WOW!
      And concerning to Nexus devices, that is another topic. Learn to focus on a topic when discussing smth, FANBOY! WOW lol

    • Homer J. Simpson

      So you’re resorting to name calling simply because you can’t refute the logic of purchasing something and getting what you paid for. Well done.

      Also, my original posts were on Nexus devices. Fancy that.

    • Elton Bello

      I apologize for the namecalling as you put it. But my point is obvious. Anyway, I am not going to continue this topic anymire with you because it is pointless. Have a nice day!

    • Homer J. Simpson

      See you later. Maybe you should go buy a Starbucks coffee expecting unlimited refills and complain about how you’ve bought their coffee and you’re entitled to more coffee.

    • Elton Bello

      Haha, the most absud analogy ever seen. Those apple users who read this must be laughing hard. Sound logic you have haha, comparing coffee refills with software updates. I drink Tims btw, touche

    • Rev0lver

      Don’t ever change.

      Keep on being a pathetic troll.

    • Elton Bello

      Since when is being a troll for telling the truth? Or should I compare starbucks coffee refills with android updates not be called one?

    • Rev0lver

      Come on now. You know you’re just a mamma’s basment dwelling troll.

      If you weren’t so unlikable it would be sad.

    • Elton Bello

      If saying the truth makes me unlikable, than so be it. Truth hurts lol…you can continue with your sound logic lol

    • Rev0lver

      Can you please tell your mom I’ll be over at around 9:00.

    • Elton Bello

      Haha mom jokes. Please continue, people can judge for themselves haha

    • Rev0lver

      Haha lol smth brb haha lol.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Wow. The analogy was to compare what you buy and what you expect, not comparing refills to updates. I could’ve changed coffee refill to anything. Clearly that was too difficult for you to understand.

  • gommer strike

    The numbers will improve when customers start buying the new stuff and updates flow to:

    – Any upcoming Samsung device(Galaxy S7, Note 6) and when Samsung updates their S6 line, Note 4 and i sure hope, S5 line, Note 3. No idea if S4 and Note 2 will be updated.
    – Same goes for LG, HTC, Sony etc.
    – China handhelds are not counted here as the Google Play Store isn’t even accessible within China(they have their own “play stores”).

    Those KitKat numbers and below are the phones which are still working and representing the customers who don’t need to buy a new yet.

  • MoYeung

    I am using ICS 4.0.4 on my Xperia arc from 2011.

  • Elton Bello

    Mine is running on Idiotpop. When updating to SuperMallow not sure

