Google Keep for iOS gets improved sharing features and new Today widget

Google has always worked very hard to make sure the iOS versions of its apps are just as good as their Android counterparts.
Once the company decides to jump in and port an app to Apple’s ecosystem, it usually does a solid job with its first attempt, and then iterates from there. For an app like Google Keep, which was released at the end of September on iOS, users received a great note-taking app on day one.
Today, Google released the first update for the iOS version of Google Keep, and it’s a big one. Google Keep for iOS incorporates a number of important and interesting features of recent iOS updates, something Google doesn’t regularly do.
The biggest addition to the app for iOS is integration with the operating system’s share extensions, giving users the ability to save text, links, and photos to the platform directly from other applications.
The app update also brings a Today widget to Google Keep. This widget shows you the most recent saved notes in your Keep notes list, and gives you quick access to add a new note, list, or photo. This feature also lets you dictate a new note with a single tap.
Google Keep for iOS is overall an extremely robust note-taking application and it’s definitely worth a try. You can colour code lists and notes, add labels, and share lists between multiple users. It also allows you to set reminders to stay on top of things as you go through your day.
You can find Google Keep on the Apple App Store, and its counterpart on Google Play right now, or visit the web app at keep.google.com.
