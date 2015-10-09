News
Rogers users reporting serious SMS and call issues with Galaxy S6 Android 5.1.1 update (Update: Nothing to see here)

Oct 9, 2015

11:08 AM EDT

67 comments

Update: A Rogers representative confirmed there were issues with calls and SMS services on the Rogers network for a time yesterday but it has since been resolved.

“Some customers may have experienced issues sending/receiving SMS’s for a short time yesterday evening – service was quickly restored and we apologize for any inconvenience it might have caused. The issue was not specific to the Android 5.1.1 update [on] the S6 and S6 edge devices.”

Are you still having issues with SMS or calling? Let us know below.

Rogers users are reporting in droves that the recently re-released Android 5.1.1 update for the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge is causing serious issues.

While some users are reporting that their devices have taken a significant battery life hit with the update, the majority of people with issues are reporting an inability to send SMS or MMS messages, or problems making regular phone calls.

The issue seems to be alleviated by disabling Voice Over LTE, or reverting to 3G connectivity under Settings/Mobile Networks/Network Mode.

We’ve reached out to Rogers for more details on the issue, and whether the company plans to issue another update, or can correct the error from their side.

Rogers initially began to roll out Android 5.1.1 for the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge back in early September, but halted the update due to undisclosed bugs. Then, this week the company resumed distribution after working with Samsung to fix the issues, but now it seems not all the cobwebs were cleaned.

Have you had issues with Rogers’ build of Android 5.1.1 for the Galaxy S6 or S6 edge?

Comments

  • Avgvstvs

    I wonder if all of the layoffs, firings and mistreatment of employees at Rogers is finally starting to catch up with them. Have been noticing some significant outages, degradations and overall crap deployments from them on various offerings in the last 1.5 years. Looks like they’re hurting – yet they still manage to increase prices. LOL.

  • St. Misery

    Why is it that the Nexus updates, which the carriers don’t have much of a say in the approval process, seem to drop without much issue, but an update that is supposedly tested thoroughly by the OEM and the carrier causes massive problems? I don’t get it.

    • john

      That’s because the carrier’s don’t alter the nexus updates by injecting their own (bloatware) changes inside.. They are straight from Google to the end user.

    • Dean D. Lubaki

      They are reviewed by carriers. Even iOS is reviewed by carriers but not the same way.
      In iOS, “Carrier Updates” can occur without an update of iOS. So if Rogers wanted to enable VoLTE, they would have to submit a carrier update to be reviewed by Apple.
      That is why all carriers don’t get every new feature of iOS right away, because Apple doesn’t want the hassle of having to submit it to everybody.

  • aibra089

    does this affect Fido as well? been having issues with an S6 on Fido

    • Matt P

      we are on the same network

    • Renaud Emond

      Yes it does and it still seems to be a problem.

  • Steve

    I have not had any issues with the update, I updated back in September before Rogers halted 5.1.1 ,and when they resumed the update a few days ago it was just a patch for me at 32mb. My S6 phone seems to be working fine, VOLTE working and all.

  • Cristhian Mejia

    This is why Samsung is bleeding money. They just don’t get it. You have a 128 core phone with 256GB of RAM but if your software is shitty it means nothing.

    • cartfan88

      Bleeding money? Did you see the article on here a few days ago? Best quarter in a while.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      another backseat economist that thinks he knows what he is talking about lol

  • Torri Lynn

    Ever since my update yesterday morning. I constantly have to turn my S6 on amd off to recieve any messages and i am receiving no calls. I am with rogers. This morning same thing. As soon as i restart I get messages and call for about 30 min and that is it.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      switch over to WCDMA/GSM

      settings > more networks > mobile networks > network mode

  • Olivier Héroux

    I have issues with Telus S6 since 5.1.1 update. Don’t receive txt and call.

    • Mr. Miyagi

      Me too… Called them and told me to switch the network to 4G only and that didn’t help either.

    • Olivier Héroux

      For me it work but it’s a sad solution. They say they are waiting for Samsung to bring a update. Hope it arrive before marshmallow…

    • Mr. Miyagi

      I took mine in directly to Samsung and they said they could not find anything wrong with the phone… So they are thinking it’s Telus’ error.

    • thomas nguyen

      Same issue here with Telus, they replaced the main board which helped. For a month them issue started again. Suspecting fast charging heat is killing components in the phone

  • fay99

    Then should the writer also modify the subject, if the issue was not originated from Samsung??

  • Elton Bello

    Its because they want to add the mobi customers haha

  • Dion Kerfont

    I found the battery life improved after the update…

  • PB

    I’ve had no issues here, working great

  • Zbiba

    yes I am still having these problems. started as soon as I first upgraded to 5.1.1. I receive some sms more than 30 mins late, some calls get directly redirected to the voicemail. I’m on FIdo actually which uses Rogers’ network.

  • Travis (Barrhaven)

    The only thing that matters to me about my phone is bluetooth, which isn’t working. I don’t really want to call and talk to anyone, and most people send annoying text messages asking for help.

    Fix bluetooth, and I’ll be happy, and will finally be able to stop carrying around two cellphones.

  • My Opinion

    Still having this issue on Fido.Missing both SMS and phone calls randomly ans SMS can come out of sequence.

    Setting the network mode to GSM/HSPA seems to resolve it.

    • Zbiba

      I’m having the same issue, how did you set your network type de GSM/HSPA?

    • My Opinion

      Go to settings, tap Mobile networks, then tap Network mode. From there you can select what you want.

      Good luck

  • Arashi

    I’m having lots of issues with calls, apps, SMS and data. What’s going on? I just got the update and now my phone is acting funky :/
    I’m paying almost $100 a month and I’m not getting what I’ve paid for.

  • Megan Robertson

    my boyfriend’s S6 Edge is still not working, he has spoken to Rogers,Samsung and Google today all concerning the issue and still nothing. this is day 2 that he cannot recieve calls or text.

  • Alau

    i have been constantly asking rogers on live chat to troubleshoot my phone for the past couple of days and all the messages i am receiving repeats twice or more. This sucks so much 😛

  • Johnson Dinh

    I still can’t send messages but can recieve messages

  • Steve Euser

    Still having problems. Cant receive calls or text since updating on 2015-10-10. Major call routing issues according to technical support. Turning off LTE and VoLTE have no effect. Factory reset has no effect.

  • Davinder

    I have been having this issue since I upgraded to 5.1.1. Calls are constantly going to my voicemail and I don’t receive text messages for a long time.

  • Rikin Patel

    My Rogers S6 started having this problem too. Sometime i recieve calls, some time i don’t. I don’t even get a notification of missing calls. People started thinking I am ignoring them.

  • Hani Salehi

    I still am the messages I recieve come late

  • Rohith

    Most people don`t know the update to 5.1.1 has bugs until their friends tell them about it. I had emails sent to me from my friends and people who called my home phone and mentioning that my cell phone is going straight to voicemail. Rogers and Samsung should work together to fix this crap. A $1000 phone is expected to do a lot of things, of which incoming calls and text messages are the most important. What good is a phone that can`t receive calls.

    The issue is very random. If your phone is inactive for more than 30 minutes lets say, the chances of all incoming calls failing is very high. I want my monthly bill to be discounted by 50% as I can currently only make outgoing calls. I wish I was with BELL. None of the Bell users have this issue.

  • Not gonna say my name (duh)

    I work for Fido/Rogers and I can confirm you that the problem is still present, and only on Galaxy S6 and S6 edge devices… Don’t mind Rogers’s update, 16 customers in store yesterday with same problem only on S6 and S6 edge, got 3 more just this morning…

  • krazyking

    Been having this problem since I got the 1st wave of the update a few months ago on my Fido S6 Edge. Thought the recent small update was a fix. Nope still having issues receiving texts and calls. Issue is slightly solved when switching to GSM/HSPA but common Samsung and Rogers. Fix this problem! It is obviously a software issue after the update and not a friggin network problem!

  • AlexZ

    I am having issues still. Its been almost 2 weeks now :s I have called 3 times and Rogers can’t seem to tell me much about whats going on or have a fix ETA. If this keeps up can I get out of my contract without penalty? I need a working phone service

  • TechGuy

    Typical Rogers. Exemplary model of complete incompetence. 4 months after other countries have received their 5.1.1 update, Rogers finally decides to screw this up too. Android 6.0, which has begun its rollout for Nexus, probably won’t be available for Galaxy S6 until a year from now.

  • jay

    I have a serious issue with my galaxy s6 edge right now… complitely disaster!!! I have 25 missed called whenever i reboot my phone. Samsung = Big mistake… after ive updated 5.1.1 the phone become absolute bullxxxx

  • Max

    We might think Rogers technicians do not speak each other and they are all on their own because it took 5 calls to actually fix the problem with my 2 Galaxy S6.
    –> In short, the only thing that really successful for me is to turn off LTE in network parameter. Not even need to reboot, the effect is instantaneous. I Stay tuned for a permanent solution… The master ticket still open…

  • OH TOWN

    Contrary to what Rogers is saying, this has not been fixed. It’s definitely still an issue with many users. Sure there is a temporary fix, that took me calling tech support 3 times to fix, but there is no full fix yet.

  • Guh

    Rogers agent confirmed its still a problem and is related to 5.1.1 update and connection to LTE. Apparently if switch to GSM/hspa does not fix it you need to wait for Marshmallow release. Oddly, I believe I can send texts to droid phones but not iPhone. Has any ever reported a positive experience with rogers ??

  • Moana Coraliee

    It’s October 28th, issue still not resolved. Calls drop, when people call me it goes straight to voicemail, I don’t receive text messages for hours, when I do, text messages come in the wrong order

    • Pro_Canadian

      Exact same issues on my wife’s S6 – been happening for 3 weeks now. Sooo frustrating

  • ombriel

    I’m still getting this problem, and it is still a known issue over at Rogers. They had me disable my LTE connection and things are working well… he said that they are still working on a new update that will correct the issue, and that it’s currently in the “testing” phase. No ETA on the update yet.

  • Troy Barns

    Still having issues, unable to receive calls, text, very frustrating!! Has any called Rogers to receive a discount or reimbursement of any sort?

    • mocha7288

      I just got off the phone with Rogers and they gave me a $20 credit on my next bill as a sorry for the inconvenience. They also said they will contact me within 24-72 hours with an update on the problem

  • Patrick O

    Problem is ongoing with SMS and simple incoming phone calls which go straight to v/m with no notification for the call nor is it listed on call log…rebooting sometimes fixes temporarily but switching back to 3G from LTE seems to be the better fix. Rogers claims Samsung has not come up with a better fix.

  • krazyking

    Why does the article state nothing to see here? This is clearly still a big issue after the update. Many are experiencing it. Yes taking off LTE fixes the problem but this should be fixed immediately by Rogers and Fido. Who wants to use their phone without LTE? Please rewrite this article and update it regularly until the problem is actually fixed by Samsung and Rogers.

  • matus201

    Update this article!! As of November 1st, I am still missing phone calls! Fido, Samsung, this is not acceptable!

    • Adam

      Same here…

  • Mohsen Jahanshahi

    My battery life is much much worse and I still keep getting multiple copies of the same text and having to restart my phone several times to receive sms’s and also to continue receiving calls.

  • Alain Larouche

    I called Fido to get an update and also complain, but there’s no date yet! Really sad! I’m replacing it with a Nexus 6p and will never have that problem again… Since I can revert upgrades in minutes…

  • ilavr1

    I have issues the last days with receiving calls. Many of them I didn’t receive and no notification about missing calls. The people told me that it sounds that connection was established, but no buzzer or answer after that.

  • melissa a

    Actually they still are having issues. I’m a Samsung s6 owner and when I updated my phone it started malfunctioning. On the first day, when I would call out it would tell me that number is unavailable. Then when people would call me it would go straight to voicemail. I wasn’t getting any texts.

    Next day I was still having issues so I called Rogers. They said it was an issue for many users and related to the upgrade. They said it is an issue with Samsung and not Rogers itself. They tried to do a few troubleshooting and no luck.

    I called again 3 weeks later really angry this time. I could call out now but I still wasn’t getting all my incoming calls and texts. My data was running out. The Rep said we had used all trouble shooting methods and there was nothing left to do. I demanded compensation bevause I’m not paying for phone service that doesn’t work. He said that Rogers will compensate me for my entire phone bill for the duration of the time it takes to fix my phone service. They also gave me unlimited data in the meantime.

    Apparently they are “close” to fixing the problem. It’s been a nuisance.

  • Paul

    Still missing MANY incoming calls on my Samsung Galazy 6 edge (rogers-Fido) The texts come in batches hours apart..and i only get missed call indicators no ringing through calls……$1000 phone and their solution is to Dumb it down???Unbelievable

  • Renaud Emond

    I’d say the problem is still very present for Fido customers, my girlfriend had to revert to GSM data speeds to be able to receive any calls.

  • Adam

    This is unbelieable…

    Since this update…

    – The majority of the time when people call me my phone doesn’t ring, but they get my voicemail… But I do get new voicemail notifications if/when they leave a message. The missed calls don’t show on my phone either, or in the call log…

    – When people text me I get their messages several hours later, if at all. Sometimes if I send myself a text, then all the messages from people come in all at once. Sometimes texting myself doesn’t work either though…

    Prior to this 5.1.1 update I had no issues and was super happy with my S6…

    • ML

      Have found that if you are on v5.1.1, no matter the device or carrier, that there is an issue with it getting confused between wifi and your cell network. I’ve done all the other items in past suggested (turning off the Smart Network switching in wifi, disabling the VoLTE option, etc). I finally caught not able to accept a call, at a friend’s place, and then went though each available option to turn off. Once WiFi was turned off, calls came through, and when re-enabled, they again came through but hours later again got confused, and turning off/on wifi then allowed them through again. So, you either have to downgrade from 5.1.1 or turn off wifi when you are expecting calls/texts. Beyond that, keep hammering your carrier to push back at the device mfg to get the 5.1.1 update resolved.

  • Frank Skelton

    I just spoke with Rogers Tech, They advised Nov 16th was the date the update would be pushed out. All my calls go to Voice Mail. and if it wasn’t for the fact people email me as well I wouldn’t know they called. I Bought this phone Oct 27th if I had of known of the issue I would have a) waited or b) went with an Iphone. #buyersremorse..

  • ondray

    I’ve had this issue anytime i’ve connected an LTE device to Rogers in the past year. My nexus 5 had the same problem. Rogers blamed the device/OS.
    But now its happening even worse on my S6. People are constantly telling me my phone doesn’t work and it goes straight to voicemail. Data works fine, but i dont receive calls or voicemail notifications. If i’m waiting for a call, i have to reboot, and disconnect from wifi, and my phone will work for a couple hours.

  • Falcon

    This is still happening as of the latest update from Nov 16th. My sms messages are delayed and out of sync. Happening even after only connecting GSM/HSPA…

  • mocha7288

    Still having issues and rogers has been a nightmare to deal with through all of this. Is anyone else still having problems even after the Nov 16 update?

  • Hilal Shakarchi

    I’m still having the issues with my the latest firmware on Telus! Anyone else still have issues? In some area I have no data, cant make/receive calls. With my Xperia Z5, I have no issues

  • Steven Bell

    Yep, 5.1.1, Sony Z3, it’s not in settings, changing mobile setting does little for the masses, for some it may help but this is all a band-aid for the bigger issues.
    IN the 5.1.1, Google Mssngr was updated as was much of the software, I have been told to stop or un-install any other mssngr program I had on my phone, well I’ve never had any other mssg app on my phone, strike one.
    Google Rogers delivers the signal, calling them will yeild nothing other than Tier 1 support, which is those who are new to the front line and read a script and will escalate if it’s determined to be a hrdware issue.
    This rests squarely on Google and they need speed up the patch to fix this hole, forcing me to rethink 6-years of android with one bad release and ignoring the masses.