Android 6.0 Marshmallow rolling out for Nexus 5, 6, 7, 9 and Player

Oct 5, 2015

12:08 PM EDT

23 comments

Google has announced the immediate availability of Android 6.0, dubbed Marshmallow, for the Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Nexus 7 (2013), Nexus 9 and Nexus Player.

While the over-the-air updates will begin rolling out in the coming days and weeks, factory images for the new version are now available to download and “sideload” onto existing devices for those who don’t want to wait.

Marshmallow offers a number of new features and improvements to performance for existing Nexus devices, the most notable being Now on Tap, a context-based extension of Google Now that scans the content on one’s screen to provide additional flavour. Along with deep linking, which allows developers to deploy “hooks” deep within their apps, Now on Tap lets you go from texting about ordering a pizza to actually doing so in one or tap clicks. In an interview with MobileSyrup, director of product management for Google Now, Aparna Chennapragada, said that the company is working to expand the scope of the feature, but figured its narrow focus would improve uptake in the short term.

reposado-final

Now on Tap also expands Google’s search parameters, allowing users to ostensibly access the company’s expansive knowledge graph at any time by holding down the virtual home button on any device running Android 6.0 or above. Now on Tap is built into the operating system itself, so like Google Now’s access button today, swiping up from the home button, OEMs cannot disable Now on Tap.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow also adds a number of important privacy features, allowing users to manually set app permissions, limiting the types of system-level content developers have access to.

The update improves performance throughout the OS, too, and adds a fingerprint sensor API for devices that support it, allowing third-party developers to add support into their apps.

Factory images of Android 6.0 Marshmallow are now available at Google’s developer page, so get downloading!

Source: Google

Comments

  • Ernie

    Love it

  • John W

    Anyone dirty flashed over lollipop yet? If so, everything working okay?

    • Tom

      With dirty flash, you mean flash only the parts which are unrelated to the user data so that you’ll keep it.. Right?

      That has been confirmed to be working, am going to try it myself in a few minutes.

    • John W

      Yep, exactly! Thanks for the tip in the process of flashing right now.

    • Tom

      Yes, this works.

    • John W

      Thanks, so far so good. Everything working as expected.

    • alexb88

      I flashed it on my Nexus 5 without any problems.

    • Rev0lver

      How’s the memory usage?

    • Ernie

      Yup, I got rid of the ~w and all went well for me.

  • KiwiBri

    interesting.. I wonder whats new for the Nexus Player?

  • jackson5

    Android = MALWARE

    • John W

      Thanks for adding your insightful comment to the discussion!

      Regards,

      JW

    • Me Ted

      Why even bother posting? Seriously.

  • danbob333

    too bad no Nexus 4 and 10

    • Anthony Roberts

      I know 🙁

    • cartfan88

      Nexus 10 could easily handle it. Still flies on 5.1 but truth is there aren’t that many out there. No replacement parts like screens or batteries either. Many getting hit with the yellowing screen issue. Looks like they want to just forget about it.

  • Me Ted

    Ohhhh. That’s too bad. My Nexus 7 (2012) isn’t on the list. I was looking forward to waiting an additional 10 seconds in between responses to finger taps, seeing as it currently takes about 8 seconds with Lollipop. Methinks I need to downgrade Android for this tablet.

    • John W

      Yep, I like android but the experience on this tablet has been horrific and only seemed to get worse with each update. I actually can’t bear to use it.

  • Brad Fortin

    Good to see Android finally getting user-controlled app permissions instead of being all-or-nothing.

    • Jasmin Bouchard

      Yep, i will be less affraid to install some app with that control!

  • Balls O’Steele

    Why aren’t we seeing any full reviews of the Nexus 5X or 6P on this site or others? Has Google placed a moratorium on reviews until a certain date? Has google not made these devices available to reviewers?

  • Naveed

    Is anyone having problem with Nexus 5’s built-in mic? After flashing Marshmallow, my phone’s built-in mic stopped working. The speaker and bluetooth are fine. ???

