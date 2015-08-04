News
PREVIOUS|

Apple Canada wants Ingram Micro to stop providing Wind with used iPhones

Aug 4, 2015

7:35 PM EDT

100 comments

Wind Mobile started selling “lightly loved” iPhones on June 25th. This addition to its lineup brought Wind the promise to dramatically increase its subscriber base by offering customers low-cost, refurbished iPhones.

The wireless carrier does not list the source of its iPhone inventory, but the Globe and Mail reveals a battle has started between Apple Canada and Ingram Micro. According to the report, Apple states that Ingram has breached its contract and has requested the supplier to stop providing Wind with refurbished iPhones.

“Ingram’s interpretation of the contract was that the distribution of used iPhones was not a breach and it expressed concern about cutting off Wind’s supply of the device, but ultimately said it wanted to co-operate with Apple,” said the report.

Apparently the request for Ingram to stop providing used iPhones might have been started by Bell, who was “upset about Wind being able to access the Apple product.” According to sources, Ingram agreed to provide Wind Mobile with 50,000 used iPhones.

Alek Krstajic, Wind Mobile CEO, said, “I understand Apple has reached out to Ingram and is trying to stop them from giving us the iPhone. I’ve also heard that Bell has reached out to both Apple and Ingram again trying to stop them from supplying iPhones to Canadians who need them through Wind.”

Bell spokesperson Mark Langton, stated, “we became aware that resale iPhones were available in the Canadian market… When we investigated to determine whether we could also sell them, Apple made clear our agreement prevented us from doing so. We spoke to Apple and Ingram only about the possibility of Bell also selling resale phones.”

Wind Mobile is currently selling the 16GB iPhone 5s for $499 and the 16GB iPhone 5c $399. The wireless carrier has over 800,000 subscribers and revealed during a recent interview with MobileSyrup that it had over 25,000 iPhone customers.

Source: Globe

Related Articles

News

Apr 11, 2017

5:14 PM EDT

Apple releases second public beta of iOS 10.3.2

News

Dec 1, 2016

7:28 AM EDT

Samsung, Apple, Wind and Shaw take top slots in Yahoo Canada’s 2016 Year in Review

News

Apr 16, 2017

6:31 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News

Apr 17, 2017

1:27 PM EDT

Apple now has a permit to test self-driving cars in California

Comments

  • ikr

    “Bring the competition on.” – Bhell’s CEO George Cope

  • Sérgio Da Silva

    One more reason to hate Bell!

    • Balls O’Steele

      I would not buy a used phone unless the battery were replaced with a brand new OEM one.

    • sggodsell

      What kills me is that Apple is still selling in their stores the iPhone 5c with only 8 GB for $469 CAN dollars. No one should be buying the 5c which is still a 32 bit device. Everyday more and more apps are going 64 bit on the app store, so it cannot run the new 64 bit apps.

      Anyone in the industry knowns that if a carrier cannot sell a device, then the manufacturer will take back the devices. This has been going on for years now. So why would bell worry about something like this. Their core business is selling services and not hardware. Granted you need a device to use their services, but you can still do byod with bell or any carrier. I think the biggest party here that has a real problem with this is Apple.

    • miketassle@gmail.com

      This shows how little you know about how things actually work.

    • It’s Me

      The funny part is that he occasionally claims to be a developer but doesn’t seem to have much of a clue about even basic dev matters.

    • It’s Me

      Seriously? Could you try to post more uninformed FUD?

      How many apps are 64 bit only? Most iOS devs I know are building universal binaries that support 64 and 32 bit devices. There’s nothing stopping developers from supporting both 32 and 64 bit devices. Even better, App thinning, coming with iOS9, will mean that instead of getting the entire fat package, your 32 bit device will only receive the parts it needs and not all the extraneous stuff for other devices.

      Some day this will be an issue for older iPhones but not yet. It’s funny that when Apple went 64bit you guys all said how useless it was. Now it’s somehow a deal breaker not to have it.

      Bell worries about this because the iPhone is a proven draw to attract customers, duh. If Wind sells it, then Wind wins customers.

    • sggodsell

      “Seriously? Could you try to post more uninformed FUD?

      How many apps are 64 bit only? Most iOS devs I know are building universal binaries that support 64 and 32 bit devices. There’s nothing stopping developers from supporting both 32 and 64 bit devices. Even better, App thinning, coming with iOS9, will mean that instead of getting the entire fat package, your 32 bit device will only receive the parts it needs and not all the extraneous stuff for other devices.

      Some day this will be an issue for older iPhones but not yet. It’s funny that when Apple went 64bit you guys all said how useless it was. Now it’s somehow a deal breaker not to have it.

      Bell worries about this because the iPhone is a proven draw to attract customers, duh. If Wind sells it, then Wind wins customers.”

      Clearly you are NOT a developer. Apple ultimately wants everyone on board with Apples Swift, because 1) they merged both Mac and iOS developer license’s. 2) they want iOS developers to be able to use the same app on both iOS and OS/X hardware. 3) Every platform is moving toward a device agnostic platform. It is happening now and is the future. Even MS is going that route with their universal apps. Android has been that way since day one.

      Please stick to something you know, because app development is clearly something you know little about. You never addressed the part where Apple is still selling devices like the 5c with only 8 GB of storage for $469. Yet Wind is selling a used iPhone 5c with 16 GB of storage for $399. Also most carriers if they don’t sell devices then OEMs take back their unsold devices. Naturally every carrier signs different deals with OEMS.

    • It’s Me

      Clearly you are NOT a developer. Apple ultimately wants everyone on board with Apples Swift, because 1) they merged both Mac and iOS developer license’s. 2) they want iOS developers to be able to use the same app on both iOS and OS/X hardware. 3) Every platform is moving toward a device agnostic platform. It is happening now and is the future. Even MS is going that route with their universal apps. Android has been that way since day one.

      Except that now you are moving the goal posts. Obviously, as I said, running an older processor will be an issue someday. But you said it’s more and more of an issue now as more apps go 64 but and drop 32 bit. That simply not true. You can only make such an ignorant statement today if you don’t understand basic concepts like universal binaries.

      Will things change someday? Clearly. But your comment was simply dishonest and ignorant. I’d say it was a nice try but it really wasn’t.

      Please stick to something you know, because app development is clearly something you know little about. You never addressed the part where Apple is still selling devices like the 5c with only 8 GB of storage for $469. Yet Wind is selling a used iPhone 5c with 16 GB of storage for $399. Also most carriers if they don’t sell devices then OEMs take back their unsold devices. Naturally every carrier signs different deals with OEMS.

      I didn’t address it because it was just so useless of a comment. Koodo and Rogers and Factory Direct were selling their refurbs for similar price differences from Apple. There is a market for refurbs and Apple has never stopped them before. What’s different this time with Wind doing the same? Bell complained this time. That’s the difference.

    • Seth

      Carriers can not return unused Inventory. Nor can they sell used devices. They frequently auction their used wireless devices off at fractions of the dollars they paid for them. They lose millions per year in used Inventory – but they don’t really lose it in the end – we pay for it.

  • Sanjay Kumar

    “Since Bell can’t sell used iPhones, it is stopping wind to do it. ” Oh Bell. You are such a boy scout.
    Besides, Wind is selling used iPhones, and a generation or two behind ones. Bell is able to sell new iPhones.
    Until Wind switches to LTE coverage, using iPhone on Wind is like driving Ferrari with 87 octane.

    • I believe Bell “can” sell refurbished iPhones, it just isn’t its main stream of business.

    • It’s main stream business is telecom. Used or new doesn’t make a difference. They have agreements in place with Apple that prevents the sale of used, just as stated.

    • Rephrase – I swear Bell sells refurbished phones on their site (likely ones ‘they’ refurbish), but their agreement with Apple hasn’t been to push for the ability to sell third party used phones. If used phones was part of their main stream of business, would Bell not push for a license or authorization to be able to sell ‘resale’ phones?

    • Not sure what you are saying but Bell did reach out to ask if it was ok to sell refurbished iPhones. Likely to get people on the network that want an iPhone for less than MSRP. I would still hope their business is telecom unless there is more money in opening a hut and selling used iPhones than radio waves.

    • I don’t think anyone is arguing that their primary business is telecom – what I’m trying to convey is that Bell likely did not see selling used / refurb iPhones as a savvy business move worth pushing to alter their contract with Apple for until this move by Wind. (Which i s surprising as other carriers offer used phones)

    • I think it’s a good sign for Wind that it got so much attention. That means it is getting them traction. They will likely start selling new iPhones in the near future

    • Moves like this actually help competition. A lot of the student, ‘millenial’ market turn to Wind for cost savings on plans, so it will be interesting if Wind gets new iPhones. Could be a 1% bump for Apple sales.

    • Exactly and it can cause Wind to speed up network upgrades. iPhones cause a lot of strain on a network, so an increase would mean they have to upgrade just to maintain.

    • MassDynamic

      It will cause Wind to speed up their network? Really? Have you tried to use the Wind network recently? Do you have any idea how slow it is? In the real world you get what you pay for if you pay for low quality you get low quality service if you pay for quality you get Bell. Bell might not have the best customer service their network is superior in every way compared to Wind. Ever tried to use a Wind phone inside a store, mall, hospital, school or a basement? Wind will never be on par with Bell keep dreaming

    • That isn’t what I meant. I meant, if they start providing the iPhone, they will have to upgrade their network to help with congestion. iPhones take a lot of data and although it is unlimited, it would cause blackouts if they got enough phones on their network all at once.

    • MassDynamic

      Look Jo-Blo I know what you meant but network upgrades and expansion requires investors and investment to make that happen. Wind has had well over 5 years to make that happen and things are getting worse not better. Wind does not have the resources like a Big 3 company to make these types of things happen on a timely basis or happen at all. They can’t even afford to buy the iPhone from Apple how will they afford to expand and upgrade their network?

    • I am not sure how much money they have to spend but I have heard the opposite about their network. I am with Bell so I could never go to Wind but people on it say the quality (in the Toronto area) is getting better

    • specialk2000

      If WIND eventually wins spectrum in the 600mhz auction then it will have just as good indoor coverage as the incumbents. Low band spectrum is all they are really lacking, something they have no control over right now (unless they fork out the money to buy the 700mhz spectrum Videotron owns in their operating areas, but I am going to assume that would not come cheap).

    • WirelessBoy

      You might want to do the Math again, 1% of Apple sales(based on their last quarter) would work out to roughly $750,000,000.00. Wind announced that they have 25,000 iPhones on their network, at an average price of $700.00 that works out to about $17,500,000.00, far cry from $750 Million :), they would have to sell over 1 million phones themselves…

    • Seriously. 1% bump of Canadian iPhone sales… Currently Wind has almost 750,000 subscribers in Canada- all on non-Apple devices.

    • Anon-e-mouse

      Koodo definitely sells refurb iPhones. I saw one on their website only a couple months ago.

    • monkeymo

      koodo is telus, not bell, so different agreement with apple

    • Which is what I was thinking as well. Rogers also has used iphones (or at least used to). The way everything seems to be ‘flat across the board’ in Canada, it was interesting to see that there were _actually_ different contracts for different carriers.

    • sggodsell

      I think Apple has the biggest problem with this. Why would it be just bell, and not every other carrier that is selling Apples iPhones. Besides most carriers have agreements with OEMs, that if a device doesn’t sell then the OEMS have to take back the unsold devices. This has been in place before smart phones ever existed.

    • I don’t think Apple has the same terms as other OEM’s. Since they are the top smartphone OEM, they might have terms that are exclusive to only them.

    • It’s Me

      Why would Apple have a problem Wind with selling refurbs? They “allowed” Rogers to sell refurbs. They “allowed” Koodo/telus to sell reburbs. They allow factory direct to sell refurbs.

      Why does bell care? Because every customer the iPhone attracts to Wind is a customer they don’t have. I am sure Rogers and Telus didn’t like it either but it seems Bell was faster getting their complaint in. Bell doesn’t care as long as it’s their buddies at Rogers and Telus. They care when it’s Wind.

  • Columbo

    Why does Apple care that Wind can sell the iPhone?

    • Sérgio Da Silva

      Is Bell who is worried about!

    • McNucklefuts

      Though it looks like this is more Bell then Apple, Apple is known for really strict carrier rules.
      I believe they stem not from how many subscribers a network has, but the quality of the network.
      For example, though an iPhone can be unlocked it will not be able to use a carriers LTE network until Apple engineers come to test that the network is up to par. This happened to Videotrons launch of their LTE network despite having ‘legit’ iPhones.
      I think it is Apples belief that a bad network experience could result in the average person not only blaming the network, but also their phone. That would mean that a customer might switch from WIND to Bell for example, but may not reopt for an iPhone. Apple doesn’t want that.

    • Joseph

      They care so much….even though they are willing to release OSX updates that break any signs of having stable Wi-Fi connections, or updates on the iPhone which cripple your phone to the point of almost zero use. Yet have the audacity to pull crap like this…….

    • James P

      The iPhone is Apple’s product. They have strict rules for carriers to follow, or they won’t provide those carriers with the phone.

      They have a rigorous network testing process that Apple engineers perform before deciding to give a carrier the right to sell their phone. Wind is nowhere near Apple’s desired quality.

    • RoboBonobo

      I think the real issue is that they’re not buying full price iPhones. Apple wants all its official carriers selling new iPhones so Apple makes money off it. These are 2nd hand refurbished phones.

    • James P

      Which is understandable. Apple makes no money from second hand phones, as they’ve already been paid for. Same issue that some game developers have with selling used games; they make nothing.

    • specialk2000

      Sound logical. Why not just let WIND sell new iPhones direct from Apple then the increased revenue will allow them to have their network “up to Apple’s standards.” Egg before the chicken Apple! C’mon!

    • Many will say it below but Apple has very strict policies for their products. This is why they do so well. They not only want the experience the same across carriers but they want want carrier to be able to sell th devices they will unload on you. Wind doesn’t have the volume yet but they will soon.

    • Brian Cobwebbs

      wind has had 5 years to bring it up. no one can say they have really improved. Look at the customer service, the lack of control of dealers and the terrible network. Wind could have easily made themselves a real carrier. But instead they are trying to sell them selves and not making a profit.

    • Brian Cobwebbs

      devalues the brand.

    • Anon-e-mouse

      Oh booo hooo. Cry me a river. Apple is already the favorite brand of pre-teens, can’t get more devalued than that.

    • It’s Me

      Apparently only because Bell complained to them. Koodo sells/sold refurbs. Rogers sells/sold refurbs. As long as it’s in the family, no one cares. But Wind starts selling them and Bell runs to Apple to make them stop.

    • Columbo

      So why doesn’t Apple just tell Bell to f*** off? Is Ingram only supposed to sell directly to consumers or something?

    • It’s Me

      Apple should tell bell to pound sand. But it’s probably a case of back scratching. Apple doesn’t lose anything by bugging IM and shuts Bell up about it.

      Ingram sells to everyone. Likely they are the source for the refurbs that Rogers, Koodo and factory direct were selling.

  • James P

    “I’ve also heard that Bell has reached out to both Apple and Ingram again trying to stop them from supplying iPhones to Canadians who need them through Wind.”

    Nobody *needs* an iPhone. Nobody also “needs” Wind. They do have great coverage, just don’t leave the GTA, and your used iPhone will work okay.

    • Dave

      Agree, that’s what all those who whine about wind don’t get, the main core of customers don’t live outside the GTA and Vancouver, and it would be good for wind to sell their
      licenses outside those areas and focus on those areas only.

  • This is interesting. From a consumer standpoint, competition is good.
    Honda did something similar several years ago where THEY bought all of the used cars at auction so they could control the price… Apple obviously wants to keep Bell happy, and is 50,000 old, used, refurbished iPhones worth burning a huge contract over?

    • specialk2000

      I highly doubt Bell would boycott Apple lol.

    • Dave

      Bell needs apple more than the opposite

  • Brian Cobwebbs

    No real surprise here. An iphone ion wind is a total waste. It devalues the brand. Besides just another grey market phone with no warranty. Also all the windidiots miss the point Apple precluded wind from having the phone, that means they told wind your network is crap, and your warranty model is crap as well. no iphone for you. I have the feeling that apple will sue. Oh what will the windies do now?

    • specialk2000

      They actually come with 6 month warranty from WIND.

    • Brian Cobwebbs

      yes and we all know how wonderful that warranty is! but in the end a grey market phone.

    • hoo dat

      How on earth can used devices be classified as “grey market”? Now it’s all coming back to me how flexible you are with that term. Seems to mean different things on different days to you.

    • hoo dat

      Rocco! Where have you been hiding?

    • Brian Cobwebbs

      hood rat! how good to see you here! Still wearing the knee pads I see!

    • Brian Cobwebbs

      LOL Tom says at your moms house but that would be a lie she is too busy giving every one the 2 for 1 special

    • hoo dat

      Time for a new shtick, Rocco. You’re going from a minor annoyance to just plain sad and pathetic.

    • hoo dat

      Oh, come on Rocco; I’m challenging you to do something new, something exciting; something different from the same old. Your “mom” jokes fall flat and empty, your insults are sad and pathetic. Give me something to rally against; something tangible, something worthwhile; something other that the usual.

    • hoo dat

      Waiting, Rocco. Waiting,

    • lycao syncrymm

      If you’re gonna try to be a troll, at least put in some effort. That was just lazy pandering.

    • Omis

      Is this the same Apple whose networks standards are so strict when they debuted the iphone at the electronics show, it didn’t even get reception?

      I was always under the impression their contracts were based on volumes they expect to sell. Volumes that wind cant reach because they don’t have the subscribers.

  • hoo dat

    Since when did Apple have jurisdiction over used product?

    • specialk2000

      They don’t, they aren’t going after WIND, just going after the source by bullying them into submission due to a so called “breach of contract.” It’s complete bull**** IMO.

    • Laer

      Why is no one screaming anti trust on this one?

    • SycloneRob

      because its apple and heaven forbid you go against apple.

    • It’s Me

      You mean other than the already existing Canadian investigation into possible anti-competitive behavior by Apple brought about by the carriers complaining? Heaven forbid.

    • SycloneRob

      On cue. Apple defenders are all over. Even in that investigation you are referring to that you kinda insinuate that the carriers are wrong for even complaining against apple.

    • It’s Me

      ummm….you implied that someone wouldn’t go against Apple. Given a complaint against Apple being filed was required to start the existing investigation, it was a illogical comment. Pointing that out isn’t defending Apple. It’s pointing out an illogical comment.

      And I never implied the carriers were wrong to complain against Apple. Whether I agree with their complaint will depend entirely on what the complaint is and what the fact are. We don’t know, but I have my guessed.

  • Jackie DeSousa

    More reason to cancel your Bell phone line and Bell tv…does anyone have any idea when Wind will upgrade their services from 1G to 1.5 G ?

  • Leif Shantz

    Kind of weird when my friend’s “new” refurbished iPhone from WIND gets better signal than my Moto G 2013 on Bell…… I guess iPhones have better atennas in them.

    • iPwn8599

      you must be holding it wrong

    • Leif Shantz

      i am not holding it wrong i did a comparison between my two phones and my friends iphone and the iPhone showed 5-4 bars while my two Android phones on Bell showed 2-1 bars. They are side by side each phone.

    • PeterC

      You can’t trust what the iphone tells you is the signal strength. Why not compare actual voice quality or number of dropped calls.

      I say you can’t trust the iphone because Apple is known to fake the signal strength bars. Google “iphone presentation secret signal strength” and you will find a story about it.

    • Laer

      Winds network is very good in many locations. It doesn’t just suck everywhere.

      All the family and friends I have that decided to take a risk and try it all are very happy and rate their coverage as equal or better then robellus plans before.

      All I can say is maybe the corporate shills are selling wind having a shitty network when all my experiences have been excellent.

    • Bri Bru

      Now please tell me where they live. I lived/worked in many different areas in GTA and my experience with Wind is nothing close to happy. I’m expecting them to improve but it hasn’t happened for the longest time.

    • blzd

      Whole family on Wind (frequently travel around GTA) including myself and we’ve had zero dropped calls in 3 years and reception is the same as my friends on Rogers and Bell, including in my work place building (weak reception there for everyone).

      Data speeds are slower (7 – 11 Mbps) but paying a 3rd of the cost is a priority over faster data speeds which I don’t even see much of a need for.

      With the horror stories you can find online I made sure to get a phone (Nexus) that would work on any network in the country in case I needed to switch out. Needless to say I now believe most of the people complaining either haven’t used Wind in many years, have much (much) higher expectations than myself, or are simply lying for whatever reason. Maybe not so much lying put perpetuating a myth they might not have any real experience with. “I read it sucks so it must suck” type of thing.

    • It’s Me

      My friend loves his service with his Nexus 4 (I think) on Wind in the KW area. Another friend in Ottawa has his wife on Wind with a Galaxy (S4?) and she has no complaints.

    • Leif Shantz

      So my friend lives in Vancouver. (I am in Vancouver west end.) and she just got the phone yesterday and its at my house charging but i have noticed that while her iphone on WIND got 4-5 bars, my Android phones get 1-2 bars on Bell.

  • Laer

    All I can see here is a huge anti trust lawsuit.

    The contacts just make this easier.

    • rgl168

      Ingram Micro would rather “co-operate with Apple” then to fight this in court.

    • It’s Me

      Yeah, but all they need to do is file a complaint with the Competition Bureau and they will start an investigation without IM having to do anything.

    • Laer

      It’s the competition bureau’s choice not ingram micros.

  • Thomas Ramsay

    Factory Direct sells refurb iphones

  • KAPT Kipper

    Time to break up Bell. Someday it will be proven that Bell and Rogers collude to keep prices high. They certainly don’t compete against each other.

    • It’s Me

      Yup. It’s funny that when Telus and Rogers sell refurb iPhones, Bell stay quiet. But when Wind does, they run to Apple to complain.

  • Jakob

    All the butthurt in this thread doesn’t change the fact that the rule was clearly outlined in the contract. Apple actually has a full right to request this.

    • It’s Me

      But should they? Unless the contract says Ingram cannot sell to Wind then, while Apple might have the contractual right to tell them to stop, there isn’t a good reason to do so, other than to appease Bell. It makes them look bad to be playing the heavy for a case that doesn’t benefit them. The refurb market exists and Apple hasn’t dropped them hammer on it before, when it was Rogers and Koodo and Factory Direct.

  • Pingback: Apple Iphone Canada Carriers | Iphone Loop()

  • nathan wiersma

    iPhone 5C is $349, not $399

  • disqusmy

    Does the other carriers want to join Bell?

  • jay

    Oh bell please don’t cry. Isn’t apples fault this time. Just the big three crying and loosing more customers

  • Crossed

    Does big baby Bell need his bottle?

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    waaaa apple Cry me a river

  • BB BB

    Apple has a very tight butthole if they don’t want wind reslinging their used refurb trash for upwards of $499

  • Francis.F

    so how good is the 5s at wind used ?

  • Brian Cobwebbs

    I am surprised that wind is not yelling and screaming about this! But then again the network was not good enough then why should apple give iphone support for a 3rd rate carrier like wind. A wind warranty is pretty much useless. We all know that even the windidiots out there.

  • Brian Cobwebbs

    So now that wind has come clean, after being shamed I am wondering what you all think. It is on the record that Apple make it clear that wind was not to sell the iphone because of the terrible network and the warranty practices of wind So wind did, as many have said an end run but got caught. It has also been confirmed that if I was to call in for support with my wind phone I would not get it. And rightly so! I can see what Sergio de saliva ( fitting as he is foaming at the mouth) is so upset. yet another reason why wind is so pathetic.