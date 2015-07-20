Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime coming to Canada

While much of the focus for Samsung Canada is on the flagship Galaxy S6￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ and Galaxy S6 edge, a new Android-powered smartphone is en route. The Galaxy Grand Prime was officially announced last September and recently launched on several carriers in the United States. We’ve been informed that this entry-level smartphone will be available to Canadians in the immediate future.
According to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup, Telus and the other carriers will release the Grand Prime shortly, targeting it to first-time smartphone owners. Curious about the price? According to our sources, the LTE-enabled Grand Prime will be available for $50 on a 2-year, or $250 no-term.
Comments
Pingback: My Homepage()