News
PREVIOUS|

Wind Mobile starts selling the “lightly loved” iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c

Jun 25, 2015

7:15 AM EDT

47 comments

A couple of new devices have arrived on Wind Mobile today. As previously reported, Wind has officially launched the 16GB iPhone 5s and 16GB iPhone 5c. However, these are not new devices but “lightly loved” iPhones that have been refurbished and restored.

Wind notes that the devices have “been checked and tested for performance. They come with a new screen, back cover, all new accessories and a 6 month warranty.”

The iPhone 5s is available in metallic grey and the iPhone 5c in white. The six-month warranty starts from the date of purchase. It also seems Wind has immediately started a sale for this initial release, marking $50 off the outright price. The no-term cost for the iPhone 5s is $449 and $299 for the iPhone 5c, or each can be purchased for as low as $0 with a monthly “WindTab boost.”

Related: iPhone 5c Review & iPhone 5s Review

Source: Wind

Related Articles

News

Apr 12, 2017

5:46 PM EDT

Huawei confirms the P10 and P10 Plus will be available in Canada the first week of June

News

Apr 16, 2017

6:31 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News

Apr 12, 2017

9:15 AM EDT

Alek Krstajic is stepping down as CEO of Freedom Mobile

News

Dec 1, 2016

7:28 AM EDT

Samsung, Apple, Wind and Shaw take top slots in Yahoo Canada’s 2016 Year in Review

Comments

  • Omis

    I remember these phones having a reconnection problem whenever they lost connection. You had to reboot the phone each time to get a signal. I wonder if they fix that problem now?

    • It’s Me

      I had the 5S and never had that problem. Neither did my dad AFAIK. Do you have more details?

    • himero

      another iPhone fanboi

    • It’s Me

      Anything intelligent to say or just taking a shortbus day?

    • vn33

      Sorry, but with your three words, it’s YOU who are just another troll!

    • It’s Me

      himero, iSheep, fandroid, brucefrost, wiggins, carl-icahn-jrs, swanson, cyrus

      It’s all the same guy with different alts each day.

    • vn33

      Some juvenile must have too much time, and not enough gray cells

    • Quagmire

      you’re on here quite a bit – maybe its you who needs a life?

    • It’s Me

      …and now Quagmire.

    • Jesse

      Or it just never happened?

    • h2oflyer

      I also have the 5s and never had that problem. Never heard of that problem.

    • BoatSinker

      :8066

      Really? lol

      It’s OK Angry Dad, aka ‘h2oflyer’, just breathe, you’ll be OK.

    • h2oflyer

      You get banned and keep coming back like a good little troll, I see you’re up to 9 posts this time.

      I can’t be your hero forever, but that’s OK

    • h2oflyer

      You still hide behind a private account and post on weeks old threads to tell us you didn’t get banned, but come and go as you please.

      You don’t have to be ashamed, we understand trolls

    • BoatSinker

      Hi Angry Dad, aka ‘h2oflyer’

      No trolling, just tired of the BS that YOU spread.

      Go eat some prunes.

    • h2oflyer

      If you’re tired of any comeback to your snotty responses just go away…you contribute nothing.
      .

    • BoatSinker

      Hi Angry Dad, aka ‘h2oflyer’!

      You crotchety old pric*. Get used to it, ignore me, do whatever you like.

      Maybe try adding some omega 3’s to your diet, they might help with that dementia you clearly suffer from…

    • h2oflyer

      Easy boy, you’re starting to foam at the mouth.

      Behave yourself or you’ll get banned again.

    • BoatSinker

      Hi Angry Dad, aka ‘h2oflyer’

      I guess when you can’t remember things you still have assumptions.

      Old fool just doesn’t understand what’s going on… ;-D

    • h2oflyer

      Of course we do stupid. Little trolls like you are fun to play with.

    • BoatSinker

      Hi Angry Dad, ‘h2oflyer’

      :8077

      Really? Silly, silly man…

    • h2oflyer

      You need a new user name…

    • h2oflyer is an old prick

      Hi Angry Dad, aka ‘h20flyer’

      How about that one?

      Keep on, get that all-important last word you crank.

    • BoatSinker

      Hi again Angry Dad, aka ‘h2oflyer’

      Forgot to mention this, you really make me laugh whenever you say “we…”. Do you really think anyone else here gives a second thought to anything you say?

      Dissolutioned, demented old fellow, get some help. Remember to take your meds…

    • h2oflyer

      I must be an important hero figure to you that you changed your user name when I asked you!.

      Do you always roll over that easy.

    • h2oflyer is an Angry Old Man

      Hi again Angry Dad, aka ‘h2oflyer’

      What is that even supposed to mean?

      Random gibberish from a failing mind, shame about that…

    • h2oflyer

      Somebody has to be your role model. Takes a little man to stand in my shadow. Makes me real proud that you want to use my name.

    • h2oflyer

      goddammit what is haPpening.? i am going To rePort you. .

    • h2oflyer

      Figure out how to do it and go for it. Do you really believe everyone is as stupid as you.

      I feel so important that you have chosen to use my name.

      THANKS

    • h2oflyer

      You are just so old that you don’t understand what is actually going on as you read this.

      Wake up you d*****s. You can just stop replying and go away now. It’s not going to be very pleasant for you if you choose to stay around.

    • h2oflyer

      Bring it on loser.

    • Omis

      No details. I remember reading it on Howard forums. Whenever some lost connection, the phone wouldn’t automatically reconnect when it finds a signal. You would have to reboot it to connect. There were a lot of people complaining about it. I stopped my wife from getting an iPhone because of it. She works right on the border of winds coverage.

    • MrInter

      I’m on Wind. It happens to me the odd time when I move in and out of some buildings, area with poor connection, basements. I just turn airplane mode on and off. And it reconnect fine after that. Z30 owner.

    • It’s Me

      I think you might be thinking of the gevey SIM issues. Back then, unless you bought a high priced unlocked iPhone, you needed to get your iPhone unlocked to use it with Wind. And since baseband unlocks were closed the only way to unlock was either to pay a very expensive 3rd party to unlock or use the Gevey SIM. Many, many people that wanted to try Wind used the SIM, which, because of the way it worked, required you to reboot and re-enable the unlock if you lost network connectivity.

  • PreferredGeoff

    So does wind now get iMessage through the number without using a workaround? Visual voicemail would be a huge plus to.

    • Jesse

      No,I tweeted them the other day about it and it’s still not supported through the number.

  • Jesse

    It still sucks how WIND still doesn’t not official support the iPhone.. Aka WIND carrier update for it so no iMessage or Facetime support via phone number..

    • sggodsell

      Love the part about lightly loved. So is the batteries in these lightly loved as well? Or did people abuse the batteries in these devices? That is the one thing that steers me clear from used phones. Some people don’t know how to take care of their batteries.

    • Jesse

      Yeah I wouldn’t doubt if they were too! Although maybe some of them were originally returned because of the battery and have now been replaced? Who knows though lol

  • Andrew English

    Just remember their unlimited data isn’t truly unlimited data. 🙂

    • It’s Me

      Well, it actually is. It’s just not unlimited at full speed. But you can keep using the data once you go over your soft cap. (IIRC)

      Contrast that with Rogers “unlimited talk and text” plans, which only included unlimited talk in the evenings. So it wasn’t really unlimited in any way. Not sure if they are still using that marketing scam.

    • TrainAss

      This is correct.

    • Swerve Brussee

      New plans are unlimited anytime. Minutes of course.

    • It’s Me

      So they are. Nice to see them get a little bit more honest.

    • TrainAss

      And here we go again.

      Yes it is. Wind allots, let’s say 5GB, of data. Once you hit that 5GB mark, the speed is throttled down until the end of the billing cycle. At no point are you charged for additional data usage.

      That, is unlimited.

      Should Wind charge you for exceeding 5GB, then that would not be limited.

    • “That, is unlimited.”

      “Unlimited” means “no limits”. Throttling speed is a limit. Therefore, not quite unlimited.

    • It’s Me

      Except that, in term of data and data options, limit restriction pretty much always and only refer to quantity, not quality or rate. Within that common context, it is unlimited quantity.