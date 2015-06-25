Wind Mobile starts selling the “lightly loved” iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c

A couple of new devices have arrived on Wind Mobile today. As previously reported, Wind has officially launched the 16GB iPhone 5s and 16GB iPhone 5c. However, these are not new devices but “lightly loved” iPhones that have been refurbished and restored.
Wind notes that the devices have “been checked and tested for performance. They come with a new screen, back cover, all new accessories and a 6 month warranty.”
The iPhone 5s is available in metallic grey and the iPhone 5c in white. The six-month warranty starts from the date of purchase. It also seems Wind has immediately started a sale for this initial release, marking $50 off the outright price. The no-term cost for the iPhone 5s is $449 and $299 for the iPhone 5c, or each can be purchased for as low as $0 with a monthly “WindTab boost.”
Source: Wind
