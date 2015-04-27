News
PREVIOUS|

Second Cup launches new Rewards program, available on Android and iOS

Apr 27, 2015

9:44 AM EDT

16 comments

Second Cup Coffee Co., today announced a new rewards program simply called Rewards. The premise is basic: download the company’s new mobile app to claim points towards free stuff.

The company states that its new loyalty program and accompanying mobile app have been designed to “enhance its customers’ coffee experience by providing a simple and fast way to earn points, redeem rewards and be delighted by personalized offers and surprises.”

The app is available to Android and iOS users, including those wearing the recently released Apple Watch. Users will be able to earn points for every dollar spent — 10 points for every dollar spent, with the first available reward, a free coffee, coming in at 500 points.

apple watch second cup

In a nice touch, a virtual coffee cup fills up as the user gets closer to 500 points. Second Cup calls this the “tap to drop” feature. When the time comes to redeem, a notification will appear on the device telling the user to alert their barista. From a mobile payment perspective, the Rewards app operates in a similar manner as many other rewards apps on the market. The company allows users to top up their card as well as see their balance. Paying for orders can be completed with one touch and also gives a glance at one’s complete transaction history.

Second Cup will also bring special offers and “tailored surprises” to Reward users, such as new drinks and various levels of point incentives, which will arrive via notifications.

The app also has a store locator and the option to get a free beverage on one’s membership anniversary date.

Built in Toronto by BNOTIONS, the Second Cup Rewards app is both fast, native and well designed.

Via: Google Play, App Store

Related Articles

News

Jun 5, 2017

2:49 PM EDT

Apple launches new augmented reality development API ARKit

Features

Jul 2, 2017

1:28 PM EDT

Learn more about our country with the Canada Facts app [App of The Week]

News

Jun 12, 2017

2:06 PM EDT

Quebec Alcohol Corporation launches update to SAQ mobile app

News

Jul 4, 2017

10:48 AM EDT

Rogers offers 1GB of bonus data to P10 and P10 Plus activations

Comments

  • chriskayTO

    Not sure where you see Apple Watch support, unless you got your hands on an un-released version of the app. Also, it’s missing Passbook support, which is crucial.

  • wildting2

    If my math is correct, you’d need to buy roughly 33 coffees before you could get anything free. And that’s if you only ever buy coffees there…..

    • vn33

      IMHO McD coffee tastes better, and you get a free one every 7 that you bought

    • Mo Dabbas

      For the regular coffee many may not like (I personally like it). But when it comes to latte, mocha, espresso or any other specialty drinks they do a great job at it.
      I personally like their latte. Except for some small (local) coffee shops who do it really well, I think second cup latte betters other big franchises (including Starbucks).

    • BioFanatic

      Agreed, it’s not worth the effort of loading the app and scanning it just to save roughly 5 cents each time (when you break down the value per cup).

  • Rinedog

    No love for android wear?

  • If only they had coffee that I liked.

  • It’s too bad that Windows Phone, or even BlackBerry, isn’t supported. Looks like it will be a plastic card for those with those phones.

    • IgnoranceIsBliss

      Well, on BlackBerry, you could probably just install the android app and be good to go. I use the Starbucks android app all the time on my BB phones. On Windows though you are still out of luck.

      But I do prefer when a shop supports more than just Android and iOS. A local coffee chain in Ottawa (Bridgehead) has BB10, Android, iOS, and Windows. If they can do it, why not a larger company like Second Cup?

    • Almost Sober

      I already have the Android version loaded on my BlackBerry Passport and my Z10. Works like a charm.

    • matthaios

      How where you able to get the apk file? I’m having the hardest time finding it.

  • Lulzon

    They now have as many apps as they do locations in my city…

  • van_N

    Think I’ll stick with $tarbucks, one free every 12 (and usually faster with promos).

  • jack

    Sorry not for me, I do like their coffee but, Starbucks small coffee is $2 and after 12 coffees I get a free one so that’s $24 bucks, Second cup its $50 bucks or 500 points to get a free coffee ? maybe next time

    • John

      The difference is you have to go 30 times before you can qualify for the right to earn free coffee. It’s great when you have it but it’s still a lot of upfront investment. I’m more interested in the tailored surprises they’re speaking of

  • RayCRay

    Too bad BNOTIONS didn’t off the APK’s for blackberry and Amazon users so it would work on these devices as well.