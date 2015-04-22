Rooting for the small guy: Six months with the Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Lollipop sweetens this small smartphone

xperiaz3compact-lollipop-5710

Daniel Bader

April 22, 2015 11:25am

Where do you begin writing about a product that, an aberration today, was representative of the norm just two, three years ago? Simply, by explaining its objective benefits, despite the quickly-changing tide of consumer preference.

Even as smartphones have increased in size, human hands haven’t; there is a clear limit to the dexterity of the thumb, and despite attempts from clothing designers, only so much room in a pocket. With the average smartphone sizing rising to phablet proportions, making wearables like smartwatches more of a necessity than ever, it’s incumbent on us to find the best smartphone experiences for those not looking for the largest screens, without sacrificing much else.

With this in mind we take a look at likely one of the only tenable options for a user with this goal: the Sony Xperia Z3 Compact. With the arrival of the Xperia Z4, all eyes are going to be on Sony’s future, but its present is still intriguing, as much for its missteps as its accomplishments.

xperiaz3z3compactreview-4880

When I purchased the Xperia Z3 Compact back in November, shortly after its release in Canada, Sony was being torn apart, in myriad physical and psychological ways, by a hack that brought down its entire entertainment division. Shortly afterwards, at CES, Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai, admitted that the company has been going through a transitional phase, led less by traditional market leaders like mobile devices and more by its PlayStation and imaging divisions. Sony has been having a rough time of late, and its recent smartphones exemplify that struggle.

But what is to blame: consumer fickleness, or the company’s own inertia? Like HTC, Sony’s mobile devices have been stuck in what seems like a temporal design vortex, where innovation has become more about shaving millimetres using a sous knife rather than taking big chops at the meat of a problem. (That was a terrible analogy, my apologies.)

xperiaz3compact-lollipop-5707

Is there a problem with Sony’s mobile products? Every generation gets thinner, lighter and more powerful, with the kinds of features that consumers, once in-hand, appreciate. I can only speak for myself, but the Xperia Z3 is a far better device than its predecessor, despite the lack of major enhancements. Sony’s update process exemplifies the type of phase-based planning that goes into creating smartphones these days, where commoditization has wrecked innovation. Phones are good enough, even at the low end, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to make nimble, large-scale changes in the high end.

xperiaz3compact-lollipop-5708

That’s what I’ve been so impressed with the Xperia Z3 Compact. It does not sacrifice much for its size, and like a Muggsy Bogues actually uses it to its advantage.

I barely picked up the device for any length of time until recently, when it was updated to Android 5.0.2 Lollipop. Sony turned its disaster of a design language into something more akin to Google’s stock version of Android, making the product far more enjoyable to use in the process. It also enabled a critical feature for a phone with just 16GB of storage: the ability to move entire apps to external storage.

But let’s back up for a second. I needed to know whether the enjoyment of using the phone was just a side effect of having handled phablets for the past year or so, akin to a baseball doughnut lifted before an at-bat. I decided to pair the Xperia Z3 Compact with the reasonably-sized Galaxy S6, one in the right pocket, the other in the left, to determine which one felt more immediately enjoyable to use. Other than the occasional phone call and text message, both phones offered the same notifications and proffered the same apps and services.

For days I did this, switching up the device with others – iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, LG G3, OnePlus One, even Sony’s own Xperia Z3 – and, time and time again, I returned to the Xperia Z3 Compact. The benefit of being able to use the phone in its entirety, not just an approximation of it, with one hand, was revelatory. And it was only when opening up my ebook app, which was rare (I use a Kobo Glo HD to read books) that I felt constrained by the device’s screen size.

xperiaz3compact-lollipop-5704

Then why has the industry formed the opinion that bigger phones are objectively better? Why has the “mini” brand become synonymous with compromise?

I think about the iPhone 6, and how Apple arrived at its 4.7-inch screen size. The company, which sold 75 million phones in the previous quarter, must have experimented with various dimensions and resolutions, but settled on the 4.7-inch 326 ppi panel for its best-of-both-worlds reality. But even the iPhone 6 poses a problem in the vertical: its home button necessitates a device that is both taller and slightly wider than the Xperia Z3 Compact, and its extremes are often difficult to reach without readjustment.

Sony also created a waterproof phone, which, during the recent rainy season, has been more than a little handy. I listen to music when I walk, and I walk a lot. Being able to replace the phone from my pocket without fear of injury is a tangible benefit; spilling Alfredo sauce on it, as I did while referring to a recipe this past weekend, was solved by a short salve under the sink.

The company also serves parts of the smartphone community that are traditionally undervalued: the company makes connectivity with other devices a priority (mainly its own, but still) and its support of high-quality sound codecs reinforces its commitment to music. There’s PS4 Remote Play, a value add for a growing number of PlayStation owners. I even don’t have a problem with Sony’s bizarre insistence on colouring the notification panel blue for any app that doesn’t support Lollipop’s colour-matching value. And despite my concerns with the Z3 family’s camera, the Compact takes great pictures most of the time. It’s not Galaxy S6 good, but it’s better than 95% of the other devices on the market.

There is something marvellously refreshing about discovering a piece of technology that works right for you. Since the Z3 Compact received Lollipop, it has been running smoother, lasting longer and taking better photos than before, marks it already hit with aplomb on KitKat. Sony took its time ensuring that it implemented Android 5.0 in a way that reflected its own (receding) internal culture while simultaneously honouring Google’s Material Design philosophy.

That is why its niche place in the market is so frustrating, since I believe sub-4.7″ flagships to be a dying breed, an anachronism floating away on the waves of a market caught up in specs. That 2015 appears to be the first year flagship devices aren’t getting bigger gives me some hope, but I don’t see the trend reversing, just slowing.

Sony did a good job with the Xperia Z3 Compact. It’s the right size, with the right specs for today, and likely tomorrow, and enough winning features to sway even the biggest skeptic. Its diminutive size is an asset, and its existence a boon to the market in general.

  • BobM

    This is my absolute favourite phone, and I think it would sell hugely if it were more widely available on Canadian carriers (and perhaps offered 32gb internal storage… just saying). Sony’s glass design language fits best on this phone as I’m less scared of dropping a phone so compact and the insane battery life is another plus. Go Sony! Hopefully we see a z4 compact soon (and available on Fido :p). Happy to hear the lollipop update works well.

  • blk_jack

    I’m quite surprised by this article and Daniel’s praise of the z3c. In the most recent syrupcasts there has been a lot of hype towards Samsung and a fair amount of (deserved) concern and discussion surrounding “the other [Android] vendors” and how relevant they even are. I don’t want to say that I assumed Daniel was using a Samsung device as his daily driver, but uh, I guess I was.

    What I really like about this post, though, is how close to the heart it is. Like Daniel, I’m a Torontonian who lives downtown and walks -everywhere-. I also use a z3c, but as my only phone device. So I particularly like some of the points he made in regards to portability and usability when you live that kind of life.

    At home I use a tablet, chromebook or regular PC for most things, but when I’m out the z3c is a charm. I don’t have a car with a cup holder to put my phone in while I get around or commute — I need to use my pocket. When I listen to music it’s from a collection of mp3s on the z3c’s microSD card, not from a car stereo. I’m an Android developer and naturally want to gravitate to Nexus devices, but the Nexus 6 is just IMHO way too unwieldy for city life. If you’re walking, taking the streetcar or subway often it’s just awkwardly large. Couple that with having to carry things (coffee, etc) and you just can’t use the device since it’s impractical without 2 hands.

    Something that a lot of people might not know is that Sony is hugely supportive of the Android development scene. Be it custom ROMs, small app/theme development and support, etc. I would say they’re arguably the most supportive out of any OEM these days.

    Not that that even carries much weight though since their stock L ROM is really quite good. Daniel doesn’t touch on it but my z3c routinely gets at least 8 hours screen on time over a minimum of 2 days, outlasting almost all other devices on the market.

    This phone is such a great device for people who live in a city and need to actually carry their phones on them, in a pocket, and prefer using other, arguably more appropriate devices (tablet/television w/ chromecast?) to consume most of their visual media.

    • Vito R.

      The glass back is actually a horrible design decision since the phone will slide all around similarly flat surfaces (my table, my nightstand, etc). I keep it in a case for only this reason.

      Like Daniel I like it mostly for the size, being able to easily use it one handed is refreshing.

      I’m not sure why people care whether or not other people like the same they do. I *know* how awesome my Z3C is but I could care less if anybody else likes it or not.

      Q. Did Bell release the Lollipop update for this phone? I’m using the unbranded North America Lollipop ROM and the wireless radio is severely cutting into my battery life…

    • Nathan

      This is solved with a dbrand skin for example.

    • Vito R.

      Right, it’s basically solved by anything *other* than a smooth glass back. It’s like they’re still trying to copy the iPhone 4 – that’s so 2010.

    • TheTechSmith

      If your phone is anything but an Apple or Samsung I think it’s good to let people know that you like your phone, because Apple and Samsung are not the only good phones, but an awful lot of people tend to think so. People take shortcuts rather than research, and when they ask which phone to buy the answer from the sales guy is Apple or Samsung. So if you like your phone, help root for the small guy, and get them a sale! Although unfortunately some people will think if you recommend anything other than Apple or Samsung you don’t know what you are talking about, despite the fact you may know way more about phones than they do…

    • Vito R.

      My opinion is that the Z3 is a niche phone. I think most people would be better off with an iPhone and those looking for an inexpensive phone would do well with a Moto G or E. I think the Xperia’s are overpriced and the camera experience not even close to iPhone or even Samsung. If you’re going to pay a premium for a phone I feel it should be best in class – right now that just leaves iPhone 5/6 and Galaxy S5/6.

    • TheTechSmith

      I agree with you, and am not suggesting that everyone that bought an iPhone or S6 should have bought this phone instead. I’m just saying that Apples and Samsungs will sell themselves, but other phones are better in certain ways (in this case one-handed use and waterproofing) so it doesn’t hurt to tell people why you like your niche phone to help make sure they are still around when you want to buy the next generation. Word of mouth really helps the underdogs.

  • Just Jess

    My dad got the Z3 Compact a few months ago, after my suggestion and he loves it. I’m jealous, I still have an Xperia SP.
    Sony and HTC seem to be the only big names that still have FM radio on their devices. Something nice and old school about being able to tune in FM stations, not using your data, flicking fast through stations without buffering. Dad listens to CBC while gardening!

    • BobM

      saves data and supports community radio! I sorely wish my iPhone had FM radio or that my data plan allowed me to stream :/

  • Brandon James Starcevic

    I have this phone, the international version. I have had so many phones and this is my daily driver. Wonderful piece of tech! Spot on!

  • mickliq

    +1. Love the z3c for the reasons Daniel mentions – great size/in-hand feel. Just can’t stick with 5″+ devices. @blk_jack:disqus also correct with respect to battery life, although mine is nowhere near 8 hrs SOT (it’s hugely dependent on what you have pushing, LTE vs. WiFi, etc). Nonetheless it’s one of the better Android devices in that respect. Since the root exploit without unlocking the bootloader, I’ve enjoyed it that much more, as the Xposed goodness is also available. Have avoided making the jump to LP since, well, rooted KK just works – not a fan of LP notifications or quick settings at all!

  • mickliq

    BTW Daniel, you can change the colour of the notification panel in LP on the z3c by changing the theme to something like grey.

    • Aaron Hoyland

      True, but most of those themes change a number of other areas as well. The blue notification was annoying me so I installed a darker theme, but now my dialer and contacts apps are also dark. Not a dealbreaker, but an unfortunate side-effect.

    • Daniel Bader

      Great tip! Thanks for sharing — I’ll admit to not realizing that, since I rarely fudge with Sony’s default theme.

    • mickliq

      Agreed, I don’t use their themes but it’s the only way to “fix” it 🙂

  • Matthew H

    Any comments on the waterproof tabs? (Or however they should be referred as)

    I find that the tab to keep the charging slot water proofed keeps popping out on its own

    • mickliq

      Magnetic charging port solves this. I have a few docks (one at work, one at home) and a few Micro USB Magnector adapters so I never have to open the ports for charging.

    • Matthew H

      Not a fan of the magnetic charging. Very hard to use your phone while its charging (I know that’s not recommended)

    • Vito R.

      I find it hard to use the phone with the USB port cover dangling out. Luckily the phone lasts all day for me.

    • have you tried any of the magnectors? i just got one the other day and its miles better. stronger magnets which mean it attaches easier, doesnt need two hands to do that anymore. and its wider as well so you can almost hold it without the thing flipping out of place. oh and the important bit, it actually charges at a normal speed

    • robinottawa

      Important to remember that the price point (or manufacturer) makes a big difference here. My wife tried 3, including a 3rd party dock, before finding one that is perfect and can be used while it is charging. It’s a Magnector X2 sold by Cellto CA.

    • Aaron Hoyland

      I had that issue with my first Z3C, so Sony replaced it for free. If that’s not an option (I noticed mine within the first week of ownership), I believe you can buy new tabs online and replace them yourself. I don’t believe it requires any disassembly, although you should confirm.

    • Matthew H

      Just found some replacement tabs on eBay gonna try this

  • IndianInCanada

    Daniel a cricket fan !

    • Daniel Bader

      Love it!

    • Waqqas Khokhar

      Which cricket app is that? My team-based alerts on my ESPN Cricinfo app don’t work. I found out from this article that the PAK-BAN series was already over :-O

    • IndianInCanada

      I believe that is a Google now notification in the picture. Cricbuzz sends notifications as well. I prefer that app better than cricinfo.

    • tmnd

      HAHA! And That was my Country wining 😀

    • Svnjay

      West Indies for me 😛

  • MassDeduction

    This is an Android device. “Rooting” is a common activity on Android. This makes the title a little unclear, IMO. Changing the word to “Cheering” in the title would make it a little more immediately obvious, IMO.

    • Daniel Bader

      I don’t think rooting is a common activity on Android if you take the entire install base into account. But I appreciate your comment, and did consider changing the title.

    • MassDeduction

      “Common” is relative; it’s common not because a high percentage of Android owners do it, but common because Android is a huge platform so inevitably many will.

      I was able to figure the title out, but I wasn’t sure I’d sussed it out until I’d read a paragraph or two. But I appreciate your point. 🙂

    • Vito R.

      It’s not “common” *because* a relatively small percentage of users do it.

    • MassDeduction

      Well, common is relative. One in a thousand is more common than one in a million, for example. 😉

      I actually have no idea how many people do it. Are there any stats? Or are we all just assuming?

    • Vito R.

      You can check to see how many downloads of SU there are in the Play Store for a rough idea – but at least 100 of those downloads are mine. Play Store stats reflect the number of of times an app has been downloaded rather than unique users. As a percentage of total Android users the number is relatively small… As a percentage of MobileSyrup readers it’s even smaller 😉

  • Frederic Vachon

    I really like mine and I would get it again if I had to get a new phone

  • ArclightX

    For a moment I thought this was going to be an article about gaining “root level user access” for this device…

    My mistake!

  • LukeS

    I really wanted to buy this phone, but I’m not with Bell. The Z3 was an option – and I could have saved $250 thanks to a subsidy from my carrier – but didn’t want to be forced into buying a phone that I consider too big. So, I’ve saved my money and will wait it out until there is a good quality phone (with stock or near stock Android) similar in size to the Z3 Compact.

  • thedosbox

    I’m glad this phone exists, as my phone usage is one-handed the vast majority of the time. However, I can’t get past that it has a glass back – fragile and slippery do not make for secure one-handed use (psychologically at least).

  • Lucas Kitchen

    I really would like to get this phone, but I’m not with Bell and can’t afford to buy it outright. If only if only Bell would bump it down to Virgin. Maybe when the Z4 comes out, a man can hope…

  • IanC

    I bought the Xperia compact in Nov 2014 & have had to send the phone back for repair twice now to have the same thing fixed. The phone won’t charge and won’t boot up.
    Even a maual boot didn’t work. Very disappointed. Will never buy a Sony product again.
    Unhappy.

  • Sexualchocolate

    I would have gone for the compact, but I wanted something that would double as both a phone for my pocket, and a tablet for when i want to watch a film in my den, or some Youtube on my lunchbreak.

    So i got the regular z3.

    Absolutely in love with it. The combination of a phone that lasts all day with ease (went to bed with 60% last night) and can still keep up if i decide to watch a 2 hour film at 11pm, and doesn’t complain that the battery is too low to open the camera if you try to take a photo after 3pm, is incredible.

    My life has changed with this phone. I used to dash between charging points, borrow cables and USB slots from friends every few hours, carry a car charger, use a dock to keep it topped up at my desk, my life was dictated by my battery meter.

    Now, with a z3, i charge it when i sleep and it, as yet, seven months later, still hasn’t needed recharging before I do.

    mobile battery is not even a consideration now, i just know i’ve always got it and never have to worry about it.

  • TheTechSmith

    I like how Sony “gets it” with the compact size. It leaves a bad taste in my mouth how HTC and Samsung compact versions are basically econo versions with crap specs. I had some business at the University that I am an alumni at a couple of years ago when these big smartphones were becoming the norm, and was shocked at how everyone was walking around hunched over like turtles with their two hands on their phones. It looked really bad. I’m currently using an old Z10, and I just love how comfortable it is to whip it out of my pocket, respond to a text in a few seconds one-handed, and pop it back in my pocket without it feeling like it interrupted what I was doing. If my next phone is an Android, this will be the one.

  • Great review Daniel! Like the way you tied your daily life into the way you used the phone. It’s one of the only Android devices with a small size that packs powerful performance. Let’s hope Sony continues the compact line and releases a successor.

  • CharlieFox

    Knew this before it came out in Canada. All the reviews were showering it with praises. Crazy battery life, waterproof (yes I go swimming), specs that will last for at least 4 years, good screen size in small dimensions, different colours, etc.

    The only reason I got the Moto X 2013 was because it was $200 vs $600.

  • Jake M

    Anyone on Bell updated to lollipop? still waiting 🙁

    • Dragan Milosavljevic

      Still waiting as well. Seems like everyone else is getting it aside from North American providers

    • Frederic Vachon

      i installed the unlock version via xperifirm (Customized US 5.0.2)
      now i have lollipop without the the bell apps forced on you.
      (google this : guide-to-installing-xperia-lollipop-using-xperifirm-and-flashtool)

    • Dragan Milosavljevic

      just got the update this morning! waiting to get home to install. On Bell Z3 Compact

    • Jake M

      Same! I guess they read my message…

    • 2kfire

      Same, got the notification this morning. Waiting until tomorrow to install since I absolutely need the phone working tonight/tomorrow AM and can’t risk any issues with the update, although there have been no reports of any issues!

  • Pingback: Six months with the Sony Xperia Z3 Compact | Reddit Spy()

  • caanda45

    I also have had the Z3 and the Z3C, sold the Z3 just to big, I now have the Z3C and a HTC ONE M9..love my little Z3C..the battery life is awesome, nothing can compare on other other phone. It fits nicely in the pocket as Daniel has said. I find one must use it in a case, mine dropped not in a case and the back glass is cracked, everything else is fine. It has now become my extra phone. Love it love the size, I find the M9 the biggest phone I would have, nothing bigger IMHO. Still love that little Z3C.. Hopefully a Z4C….Has Bell updated it to lollipop? I do not think so??

  • Svnjay

    One of the most overrated phones. It’s great to see it getting some praise.

    • el_sur

      I think you meant to say “underrated”.

    • Svnjay

      Fixed. Thanks.

  • Ryan Damper

    After my z1 became a lag fest I needed a fill in , I plumped for an HTC one m7… The joy of one handed use !

    • Vito R.

      The Z1 was a bad choice – it was already outdated the day it was released. The M7’s biggest flaw pertaining to one handed use is the power button at the top of the phone – awkward to reach one handed – but otherwise a good size.

    • Ryan Damper

      True but it was water proof and I’d lost my 2 previous phones to water damage so seemed like a good idea. To be honest it was a great phone until kitkat came along was never the same afterwards

  • Pingback: Norway's Killing Old-Fashioned FM Radio, But Don't Expect US To Follow | FREE content()

  • KiwiBri

    How good is the camera in this phone? As good as the LG G3?

  • top shelf phone. i had the z1 compact at im actually quite surprised how much better it is. hasnt lagged on me yet like the z1 and the only annoying thing is the position of the volume and camera buttons, its fairly easy to press them by accident. but thats it, im very picky when it comes to phones and its a first that ive only been able to find one annoying thing 😀

  • Bya

    I’ve got one like last week. Z3C on 5.0.2…

    Great specs, great device. But battery drain makes it so cumbersome when you read everywhere about its fascinating battery…

    So disappointed right now :(. Have like 2,5h SoT…

  • Hijo

    I’m using the z3 compact and although the covers over the SIM card and charging port aren’t great and it’s not really waterproof it’s the best phone I have ever owned.

  • U.I.

    Xperia Ray could take a beating and be dropped on concrete without the glass breaking. Since then, Sony seems to have lost its senses because apparently, the Z3 has had a lot of problems with its glass cracking, even when not dropped. Presumably, part of the problem is the hard to understand decision to put glass also where it isn’t needed – on the backside. It would be useful for the readers to know how many times the article writer has dropped his Z3 Compact, and whether it was onto a hard street, or whether he was cheating by having the phone in some kind of encasing. Millimeters here and there – and waterproofness – becomes less meaningful if the phone cannot handle a regular drop anyway. Certainly that cannot become any less important by the fact that Sony unexplicably has moved to slippery glass from sturdier materials for backsides.

    • RB

      Meh, I want to love this phone, but I am now facing my third trip to the service center. The headphone jack has stopped working 3 times, and now my warranty is done. I live in Korea so the phone gets fixed fast (2 hours to a day) but this time I will have to pay for the repair. I’ve heard it can cost about $200 just to get this jack fixed. If I have to get it fixed 3 times a year, that is going to make this phone become very expensive.

      And the main reason I bought this phone was for the noise cancellation ability.

      It’s no fun walking around fearing ‘when is this going to stop working again?’

  • DL Ross

    Criteria I used when researching my new phone 18 months ago: android only; good speed, acceptable camera; absolute must: a good fit for my female hands. Z3 compact was the only contender and I actually switched to a higher end provider to get one. Yes, the earphone jack had to be replaced after a few months, but Bluetooth earbuds were not invented by or for apple and I have been using them for a year now so the jack is superfluous at this point. For long-form videos and reading apps I have a tablet, so screen size is not an issue. Bottom line: excellent phone and I hope Sony keeps this size in their lineup.