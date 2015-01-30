Samsung Galaxy Note 4 receives software update in Canada, improves stability

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 owners in Canada were surprised by a software update this week. While the hope was for Android 5.0 Lollipop, it’s simply a stability update with various bug fixes and performance improvements. It also improves comtability with the LED Flip Case we showcased at CES. This should be available on all carriers and the total size is 150.6MB (build KTU84P.N910W8VLU1A0A1).
Check to see if your Note 4 has received this update: Menu >> Settings >> About device >> Software update >> Update.
(Thanks to everyone who sent this in!)
