Samsung Galaxy Note 4 receives software update in Canada, improves stability

Jan 30, 2015

8:06 PM EDT

32 comments

Note 4

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 owners in Canada were surprised by a software update this week. While the hope was for Android 5.0 Lollipop, it’s simply a stability update with various bug fixes and performance improvements. It also improves comtability with the LED Flip Case we showcased at CES. This should be available on all carriers and the total size is 150.6MB (build KTU84P.N910W8VLU1A0A1).

Check to see if your Note 4 has received this update: Menu >> Settings >> About device >> Software update >> Update.

note4

(Thanks to everyone who sent this in!)

Comments

  • andrew

    I was all excited for lollipop when I did the upgrade, evidently no such luck.

    • Domino67

      Why would you want your a*s fisted?

  • Alexandre Daigle

    Does it disable root?

    • stevedion

      I am root! Sorry I had to.

    • Max Fireman

      Yup, but you can only update via ODIN then you have to root again.

    • Alexandre Daigle

      Only via Odin? I received it OTA, could I still upgrade OTA? Or is best to do it Odin?

    • Max Fireman

      You can’t OTA if you’re rooted. You must download firmware and flash for new firmware

  • Cody Hansen

    Added some notification features to the LED Flip Cover as well. So far, I just notice 4 rotating lights when I get a message. Which is nice considering I always have it on silent.

    • Dennis Deveaux

      You now can also set it to display 12-hour time instead of 24 hour

    • Josh

      This the the question ive been waiting for someone to answer! Thank you! Haha

  • d a

    Hate how disrespectful Samsung is with all sorts of updates. Never tells you clearly what they’re doing. Along with all the forced bloatware and this kind of mentality I’m just about done with them after this note 4. They’re more like Apple with their “dictating” how you can use your phone than people realize or are willing to admit.

    • Jonah Emery

      Saw some articles that say Samsung is done forcing bloat ware on their high end phones, starting with new releases in 2015. Their profit margins for mobile are in free fall, forcing them to do things differently.

    • AmandaBynes

      buy iphone and it will be all good

    • d a

      I had an Iphone, I’m not into the walled garden thing, It’s pretty mind you but they are actually worse than Android for people that want to use their property the way they want. Not much better but still better.

    • Nacos

      …that may be however, once rooted you can do whatever you want (or can) with your phone – try applying the same with with iPhone and you’ll get iHeadache.

    • d a

      We’re talking about the note 4. Snapdragon. Far as I know there’s no root yet. Apple doesn’t have any bloat and they tell you what’s in their updates as far as I know. Which is what my point was.

    • Nacos

      Of course we’re talking about Note 4 and if you’re talking specifically about the Canadian version, SM-N910W8, yes my friend, root has been available for long, long time – I should know 😉
      As for your bitterness with Samsung and Android that’s simply a personal preference, reflecting on (more or less) user’s technical abilities or the lack of them. My point, though emphasized the ability of customizing a rooted Android to whatever your preferences may be (including removing bloatware and much, much more) while Apple’s environment just doesn’t allow that kind of liberty at all. It’s all about the power of choice – one gives it, one takes it away!

    • d a

      Well then I’d appreciate you directing me to the xda thread that I haven’t found yet. I’ve seen a complicated work around thread but not the typical kind of root thread for the Canadian version note 4. On the other hand I’m probably going wait for Lollipop before rooting anyway as we’re so close to the release. My bitterness is with all companies that take our privacy for granted. Not just Samsung and Android. Xprivacy would help and being able to uninstall some of the problem bloat apps would also help when I finally root.

    • Nacos

      I don’t think this is the best place to give instructions about rooting. If you’re really interested in learning more about it, please do visit XDA Developers. Everything that you need is out in the open, you don’t have to dig it up, just take your time to learn, read everything twice, make sure you are in the right section then apply what you’ve learned.
      1. Since you’ve mentioned XPrivacy, you may also be using some (other) XPosed modules – if that’s the case and you can appreciate their HUGE benefits, then you definitely don’t want to “upgrade” to Lollipop since currently there is no ART support for Xposed framework…and likely we won’t see it soon (if we’ll ever see it). Furthermore, you should know that while newer iterations of Android do bring some improvements (???) Google is on a dictatorial pathway to make it harder and harder (and eventually impossible) for us to keep our privacy privileges. Lollipop is no exception, quite contrary!!!
      2. I’m totally with you on your privacy concerns – they are 100% justified – but If there is any software environment out there that STILL allows users to have a saying in what comes in and what goes out, that, my friend, is only a rooted Android (while, of course, also allows modifying the entire environment to your liking/abilities) – not Apple and not Microsoft and while Google is hardly trying to monopolize and close the openness of Android we’re still the only ones out there who can taste some freedom of expression in the mobile world.

    • OptimusOBrien

      I rooted my Note 4 the day I got it. If you need any help feel free to ask me!

  • Iz3man

    Lol, troll hunter.

  • Tabish Syed

    It fixed issues with the LED flip wallet case 🙂

    Highly reccomend that genuine Samsung case.

  • Kevin Kowalewski

    This didn’t help my slow wifi issue on the Note 4. Complete dud. Note 3, S 2, iMac, MacBook and even my TV can pull 50+ Mbps. Note 4? 3-8 Mbps and it struggles to stay there.

  • Cristhian Mejia

    Keep waiting, you won’t see Lollipop for a while.

    • Cristhian Mejia

      Samsung hasn’t started on porting all the S garbage yet. Also carriers haven’t said their OK.

  • dboy

    this phone with stock android and spen features would make it the best phone on the market

  • OptimusOBrien

    Ditched TouchWiz for CM and couldn’t be happier with my Note 4! I will try TouchWiz once its updated to Lollipop but CM is so much faster

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      CM have the pen apps yet?

    • OptimusOBrien

      We have Note Buddy and Papyrus. Air command and a lot of the other things require touchwiz framework so it won’t happen but what we have is more than enough for me. CM SPen and Note Buddy work together and Papyrus is great for taking notes.

  • 4u2nvinmtl

    I’m getting lots of dropped calls before and after the update on my non-rooted note 4 on Rogers’s network. My note 4 is also more laggy after the update (noticible durring incoming calls, it just freezes). I don’t understand how my rooted custom ROM’ed Note II on Fido is more reliable when it’s the same network and an older phone!

  • Brian Ofori

    Note 4 no longer vibrates after the update. very bizarre

