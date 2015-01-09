Features
What women don’t want: the wearables at CES

Jan 9, 2015

8:28 PM EDT

26 comments

The Consumer Electronics Show is supposed to give us a glimpse into the future of technology. Sadly, if this year is anything to go by, the future of wearable technology for women is pretty dismal.

The Sands Expo Center was littered with fitbands and smartwatches and everything in between. Throughout the week we saw wearables for runners, cyclists, dogs, cats, and golf clubs. But without a doubt, the strangest thing about the wearables landscape at CES 2015, was the wearables for women. If the wearables scene at CES 2015 has proved anything, it’s that technology companies still see women as a different species than men, and that’s a big problem. The other (much smaller and infinitely more solvable) problem is that these devices are, for the most part, extremely ugly.

We took a casual survey at CES this past week. Anytime we encountered a female attendee, we asked her what she thought of “the girly wearables” at CES. Answers varied but not a single person we talked to had a positive thing to say about wearables geared towards women, even the ones that I thought were pretty great (or pretty pretty). Sometimes I even found myself defending these companies. “At least they’re trying, that wasn’t always the case,” I countered when one woman branded a particular company’s efforts ‘patronizing’ and ‘insulting.’ Another attendee pointed to the Mira as an example of wearable tech gone wrong. The hardware itself is lovely, but the language in which it tries to offer motivation is cringe-worthy. Similarly, yet another woman said this year’s wearables were, “Like last year’s wearables for women, but worse.” In other words, companies still don’t get it. They started out facing the wrong direction and have spent the last year continuing on that same path.

Wearable tech manufacturers have spent a long time trying to figure out the functionality consumers expect from wearable devices like smartwatches. Now that we have identified a few key product categories (smartwatches, fitness bands, glasses), they have shifted their focus from function to fashion. This is a natural progression, and it’s how it should be. Once you figure out what you (and your customers) want the device to do, you can start working on bundling it up in an attractive package. Unfortunately, many companies at CES haven’t done that. They seem to think they need to do more than just change the aesthetic. Instead of just building a great smartwatch that also happens to be visually appealing for women, lots of manufacturers seem to think they need to actually alter the functionality so women will want to use it. News flash: we want to use a lot of the wearables out there, they’re just not all that nice to look at.

While the folks at Intel are building smart bracelets with Yelp integration but an inability to even speak to your phone (seriously, it can’t connect to your phone!!), women at CES are asking why the addition of glitter or rhinestones means limiting functionality. We don’t need a specially crafted device that boasts Yelp support as a hero feature. We need companies to approach the technology and functionality of their devices in a gender neutral way and, once they’re done with that, they can start to look at fitting the technology into a form factor or design that is more feminine, or more manly, or anything in between. Women reviewing the Moto 360, any of Samsung’s Gear watches, or LG’s G Watch weren’t complaining that the watch’s functionality didn’t fit in with their lifestyle, they were complaining that it didn’t fit period, or that it was ugly.

swarovski_shine_slake_wrist.0.0

Some companies are making headway in this regard. Motorola has a slimmer band for its Moto 360, and it’s really beautiful, but you can’t get it in Canada. Apple will have a rose gold edition of its watch. Misfit has a new deal with Swarovski. They get what many up and coming wearables companies don’t. That yes, men and women have different tastes, but they are still part of the same species and generally their needs, at least in terms of communication devices, are the same.

The issue of style, that very solvable problem I mentioned earlier, exacerbates the situation for companies like Motorola and Misfit. Missing the mark with style is not a huge offence but it can be pretty damaging when a lot of women at the show this week are lumping things like the crystal encrusted Misfit shine in with the Mira. You might not like the giant, sparkly, fake diamonds (for the record, I love me some fake bling), but the underlying technology is still Misfit’s awesome and very affordable activity and sleep tracker that is available in various other bands and necklaces. So even if you do hate the Swarovski line, you don’t hate the company, or the device itself.

Speaking to our own wearables expert, Tom Emrich, about this very issue, he asked me what it is that I actually want from a wearable, because a lot of women just can’t articulate why they’re so frustrated with this product category. I asked him how he would feel if his watch was only available in rugged camo and offered advice on achieving perfect pecs with lean gains. “Okay, I get it now,” he admitted. Let’s hope the wearable companies at CES can figure it out in time for next year’s show.

Comments

  • mwahahahaha

    What women do want: ME!!

    • Dubman

      Ha

  • Steve

    With exception of the 360 all wearables are ugly (IMO) so why would there be a good looking one targeted for woman?

    • cartfan88

      Agreed. This is a very confused article.

    • bigshynepo

      People are looking for literally any chance these days to call out corporate america’s marketing to woman. Unless you are running an established fashion house, prepare to have your product scoffed at and called ‘pandering’, ‘patronizing’ and ‘insulting’ or downright ‘made for a different breed of human’.
      This feminist attack on literally everything these days is getting so tired. I have a hard time believing that these vendors were hocking wearables without any female input or expertise on the team. All these female attendees (that the author apparently stopped every one of), should realize these are almost first-gen products!
      Until Chanel brings out a wearable, I can imagine most woman won’t jump on board, but that should hardly earn the competitors the slighted comments listed above. ‘At least THEY ARE TRYING,’ is right.

      Can the social justice warriors please just give it a rest and stop looking for misogynistic cues in literally every facet of society? Or you know, go design and build a watch they actually want to wear instead of wandering around b!tching about other people’s products.

    • cartfan88

      Nailed it. But Apple has a rose colored version so they are making an effort? If anything just slapping a color and saying all good? That appears patronizing to me and hypocritical by the author.

  • Nadefrenzy

    Women have different clothing and a different fashion sense than men, So no sh*t they’ll have product designs targeted specifically towards them.

  • wimoz

    Well the apple watch should solve some of these issues woman have, at least if they’re into iOS – which more than many are.

    • cartfan88

      Why would the iwatch specifically other than rose gold? Simply because its iOS?

    • wimoz

      No, because theyve made a smaller one for woman and fairies, plus included over 100 combinations of bands and whatnot to suit peoples needs.

    • Guest

      “Fairies”? Really?

  • Stephie

    I can’t really understand why tech companies feel the need to make everything with even a modicum of femininity so damn patronizing. I got the gear live for the swappable bands, and while still monstrously too big for my wrist, at least it offered me a CHOICE. Which is something both men and women want, I think.

    • bigshynepo

      Maybe it’s the femininity that you’re seeing as patronizing. Perhaps this is a no-win scenario for the designers. If it looks too feminine, it’s patronizing, if it doesn’t, the female demographic is being ignored.

      They describe above that “thinner bands, swarovski crystals and rose gold” as positive steps for the manufactures to be taking in catering to female demographic, but aren’t both examples besides the thinner bands, completely patronizing too? After all, not all woman want pink gold, not all woman want tacky fake crystals…am I right?

    • cartfan88

      Once again the comment you replied to leaves me scratching my head. So feminine but not patronizing. So rose colored is OK…but various other things aren’t.

      After seeing this I’d wonder what manufacturer would bother chasing this crowd.

    • Stephie

      Companies that want more money chase both crowds. It’s not the colors or the fake crystals that make it patronizing, it’s the fact that they are including less tech in the more “girly” devices. And the language that they use in the female-centric applications for these lesser devices also leaves me flabbergasted.

      As I said before, it’s the choice that men and women are after, and the fact that women only have that choice at a sacrifice of other things that makes it frustrating.

  • St. Misery

    You know who didn’t forget about women: Apple. I’d lay money that over 50% of Apple watch users will be women.

    • bigshynepo

      Can you please explain to men how Apple is above the rest here?
      I’m assuming you’ve had lots of hands-on time with the Apple Watch so can you explain what features differentiate it from every day wearables that would cater to woman in a helpful but certainly non-pandering way?

      I certainly can’t say the Apple Watch looks any more fashionable than anything else out there, it’s certainly no Piaget.

    • Lolzufunny

      The size offerings plus multitude of band selections present people with far more choice than any of the incumbents. Duh.

    • bigshynepo

      Oh and here I thought the writer was looking for something more than just esthetics, silly me. I guess you have the female demographic figured out, an extra size of bubbly-square and different colors. Yup, you sure missed the point of this article (but as I stated earlier, I think the author went off the rails too).

      How about baby monitor functionality built into a smart watch? That might be something woman would use… no no, that’s too obvious. Oh a roadside assistance app that offers walk-thrus and can get help, I’m sure no woman would use that.. how about a smartwatch that offers a 130db alarm woman could use if attacked? Now I’m just giving away the ideas. None of the companies, even Apple, are offering anything compelling to woman. Colors aren’t going to win them all over alone.

      Yeah, thanks for coming out with all your good ideas, Apple, the sheep got your back on this one.

    • Karmicnapkin

      I think Lolzufunny is the only one here who actually understood and echoed the authors point. Your point about the baby monitor functionality is exactly the OPPOSITE of what she is trying to say. She is saying that men and women have the same basic needs in terms of function, yet most of the wearables are undesirable to women from a form factor perspective. When they alter the form factor to suit feminine styling, they also tend to alter the function. And yes, Apple probably has it right here. They appear to be offering the same functionality in a gambit of sizes and colours.

    • bigshynepo

      Pandering features about workout goals are far and away different than the ideas I pitched. Perhaps my comments make more sense in their totality than taking piecemeal, I certainly don’t plan on paying anymore mind to an article that amounts to much ado about nothing.

    • Lolzufunny

      All you’re asking for is apps, which is something developers can do. These silly details shouldn’t necassarily be brought upon the manufacturers. In apples case, they’ll be releasing an SDK, along with the tools required to develop for the watch just like they do for all other iOS devices. So long as the hardware can support the feature requests (and by your middle-schooler ideas shouldn’t be a problem, except for maybe the rapealarm), you can be rest assured if there’s a need, those needs will be met.
      You should go see someone about that Anger of yours too. It’s not healthy, and makes others like myself just laugh at you even more. Be respectful if you wish to receive the same.

    • bigshynepo

      If that’s what translates into ‘Anger’ when you read online, then you must be brand new on the internet. I’m trying to figure out what part of my exchange with you was so angry, sarcastic, facetious, maybe, but angry? C’mon. How sensitive are you?

      Anyways, thanks Mr. Psychologist, I appreciate your attempt at life advice but quite frankly, I need your advice and respect like I need another hole in my a*s. Respectfully, Cheers.

    • Lolzufunny

      Judging by your name, that hole in your a*s must be enormous. Perhaps that is why your so anal retentive online, to get that frustration of you being a bottom out and off your chest.
      As far as reading comprehension, you seem to have a ways to go if your remarks about the blog post are to be taken seriously. Maybe your just angry with women. Don’t know, don’t care.

    • bigshynepo

      Are you still talking? Get a life. or go play in traffic. Either way, stop cluttering my disqus feed with your childish rambling. If I wanted to carry on a conversation like this, I would go hang out with a grade 2 class. As for you “not caring”, yeah, you’ve made that totally obvious with your continuous, long-winded, ‘attempted insults’.

      If this is you “not caring”, I’d hate to see when you actually have your panties in a twist. Didn’t I already say goodbye? Or do you have one of those complexes that requires you to always get the last word? If so, this is the last you’ll hear from me on this comment thread anyways, so you can just sit here talking to yourself (Hey! Just like in your real life!)

  • Pingback: My Homepage()