Mobile Boxing Day deals at Canadian retailers

Tis the season! Now that the gift-giving season is over, we welcome Canada’s time-honoured tradition of gifting ourselves some discounted electronics. We’ve gone through the fliers searching for the best deals on mobile devices and accessories and compiled the list you see below. We’re not finished yet, so check back regularly. And, of course, if we’ve forgotten anything, throw your deals in the comments below so your fellow MobileSyrup fans don’t miss out!
Happy holiday hunting!
Cell Phones
Future Shop
iPhone 6 (TELUS): Starts at $29.99 after $50 trade-in with a two year activation
Samsung Galaxy S4 (Fido): Free 7-inch Galaxy Tab 4 with new activation or renewal
Samsung Galaxy S5 (Rogers/Bell/TELUS): $175 gift card with new activation or renewal
Samsung Galaxy S3 (Koodo): $0 on $300 Koodo Tab plus $175 gift card
Nexus 5 (Koodo) $0 on 2-year Gold Plan plus $125 gift card
Alcatel One Touch Pop Icon (TELUS): $50 plus $40 activation credit
HTC Desire 510 (TELUS pre-paid): $109.99 plus $40 activation credit
Alcatel OneTouch Pop Icon (TELUS, no contract): $79.99 plus up to $40 activation credit
Alcatel OneTouch A392A (TELUS, no contract): $29.99 plus up to $40 activation credit
Lumia 635 (Rogers, non contract): $79.99 plus up to a $40 activation credit
Sony Xperia Z3 Compact (Bell): $0 on a 2-year plan plus $100 gift card
LG G3 (Rogers): $0 on 2-year agreement plus $100 gift card
Best Buy
iPhone 6 (TELUS): Starts at $29.99 after $50 trade-in on new activation or renewal
Samsung Galaxy S4 (Fido): Free 7-inch Galaxy Tab 4
Samsung Galaxy S5 (Rogers/Bell/TELUS): $0 with new activation or renewable plus $175 gift card
Samsung Galaxy S4 (Virgin Mobile): $0 with new activation or renewal plus $175 gift card
Samsung Galaxy S III (Koodo): $0 on $300 Koodo Tab plus $175 gift card
Nexus 5 (Virgin/Koodo): $0 on $300 Koodo Tab/Gold Plan plus $125 gift card
HTC Desire 510 (TELUS, pre-paid): $109.99 plus up to $40 activation credit
HTC Desire 320 (TELUS, pre-paid): $67.99 plus up to $40 activation credit
Moto G (TELUS, pre-paid): $119.99 plus up to $40 activation credit
Lumia 635 (Rogers, pre-paid): $79.99 plus up to $40 activation credit
Alcatel OneTouch Pop Icon (TELUS pre-paid): $79.99 plus up to $40 activation credit
Alcatel OneTouch A392A (TELUS pre-paid): $29.99 plus up to $40 activation credit
The Source
Samsung Galaxy Alpha (Bell): $0 on a 2-year term.
Galaxy S III (Virgin Mobile): $49.99 on 2-year agreement plus $50 in-store
Tablets
Future Shop
Surface Pro 3 128GB: $899.99
Surface Pro 3 256GB: $1199.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7-inch): $179.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (8-inch): $229.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (10.1-inch): $279.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.1: $469.99
Acer Iconia One 7: $99.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 10.1: $369.99
Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1: $499.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite: $129.99
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (10.1-inch): $279.99
Surface Pro 3: $899.99/$1199.99/$1399.99/$1799.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4: $299.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 10.1: $369.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4: $369.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5: $469.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite: $129.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab 4: $229.99
Asus Memo Pad 7: $99.99
Hipstreet Phoenix: $129.99
Galaxy Note 10.1: $499.99
Surface Pro: $399.99
Kobo Arc Tablet: $179.99
TomTom 5-inch GPS: $89.99
Garmin 5-inch GPS: $99.99
The Source
Acer 8GB Iconia One: $89.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite: $129.99
Iconia Tab 7.9: $149.99
Galaxy Tab 4 10.1: $299.99
Galaxy Tab 4 8.0: $229.99
Galaxy Tab 4 7.0: $179.99
Surface Pro 3: $899/$1399.99
Hipstreet Phoenix 10.1: 99.99
Ematic 7: $49.99
Audio
Future Shop
Bose Performance In-Ear Headphones: $69.99
Monster Superstar Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $79.99
Beats Studio 2.0 Over-Ear: $249.99
Beats Pill 2.0: $169.99
Sennheiser Over-Ear Headphones: $24.99
Sennheiser Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: $89.99
Monster Adidas Originals In-Ear Sport: $49.99
Monster Adidas Originals On-Ear Sport: $149.99
Sony Extra Bass On-Ear: $39.99
Sony Bluetooth Headphones with NFC: $49.99
Sony NFC Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones: $79.99
Sennheiser Over-Ear: $69.99
Sennheiser In-Ear Stereo: $24.99
Sennheiser In-Ear Sport: $26.99
Sennheiser In-Ear with Built-in Remote: $34.99
Sennheiser Ear Canal Sport: $39.99
Klipsch Image S4 III In-Ear: $44.99
Klipsch Mode Over-Ear: $159.99
Skullcandy Crusher Over-Ear with Mic: $79.99
Logitech X100 Mobile Bluetooth Speaker: $29.99
Denon Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $89.99
Sony X7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with NFC: $199.99
Klipsch Portable Wireless Music System: $279.99
Skullcandy Air Raid Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $99.99
Jammin’ Roots Rock Bluetooth Speaker: $99.99
Jammin’ Chant Bluetooth Speaker: $49.99
Denon Envaya Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $149.99
Sony Lightning Clock Radio Dock for iPod/iPhone: $49.99
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones: $29.99
Best Buy
Sony Noise Canceling Headphones: $29.99
Beats Pill Bluetooth Speaker: $169.99
Skullcandy Smokin’ Bud In-Ear: $17.99
Bose IE2 Audio: $69.99
Sennheiser On-Ear Headphones: $69.99
Sony Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: $144.99
Monster iSportIntensity: $79.99
UE Mini Boom Bluetooth Speaker with NFC: $59.99
UE Boom 360 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $169.99
Monster iSport In-Ear Strive: $29.99
Sony Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: $144.99
iHome Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $49.99
Monster Superstart Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $79.99
iHome Bluetooth Alarm Clock Radio: $64.99
Sony Clock Radio with Lightning Connector: $59.99
Parrot Zik Bluetooth: $289.99
Maxell Cut the Rope Kids Headphones: $999
Sony Aourn-Ear Sport: $21.99
Sennheiser In-Ear Sport: $26.99
Sennheiser Ear Canal Sport: $39.99
Skullcandy Crusher Headphone with Mic: $79.99
Monster iSport Victory In-Ear Headphones: $99.99
Sony Bluetooth Speaker: $59.99
Skullcandy Shrapnel Bluetooth Speaker: $44.99
iHome Mini Bluetooth Speaker Cube: $24.99
Flip 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $84.99
Beats Pill XL: $269.99
The Source
Monster Superstar HD Bluetooth Speaker: $89.99
HeadRush headphones: from $5.99
urBeats 2 earphones: $69.99
Charge 10W Bluetooth Stereo Speaker: $599.99
Sennheiser Mic’d earbuds: $39.99
Chaos 2 earbuds: $7.49
Jabra Bluetooth Soulmate Mini Stereo: $59.99
InStudio Water-resistance Bluetooth speakers: $69.99
Sony Portable Bluetooth 2-channel sparker system: $99.99
Zik Bluetooth Headphones: $289.99
Sony Portable Bluetooth 2-channel Speaker: $59.99
UE Mini Boom portable Bluetooth speaker: $59.99
Sony speaker docks: from $39.99
Headrush wireless speakers: from $29.99
Monster earbuds: from $39.99
Skullcandy headphones: from $19.99
Beats by Dre Solo Drenched On-Ear: $159.99
Accessories/Other
Future Shop
GoPro Hero4 Silver: $469.99
Chromecast: $29.00
Roku: $89.00
WD TV: $79.99
Plantronics Voyager Bluetooth Headset: $59.99
Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 5/5S: $50
LifeSaver 2600mAh Power Pack: $9.99
LifeSaver 4500mAh Power Pack: $19.99
Mophie Juice Pack Powerstation Pro: $69.99
Jabra Talk Bluetooth Headset: $19.99
Garmin 5-inch Touchscreen GPS: $99.99
Best Buy
Sennheiser Presence 8 Bluetooth Headset
Mophie iPhone 5/5S: $79.99
Mophie Powerstation Pro: $69.99
Jabra Tour Bluetooth Speaker: $39.99
ADREAMA 2800mAh PoweBank: $9.99
The Source
iPod Touch 5th Generation 16GB: $189.99
Belkin Keyboard case for iPad: $59.99
Amazon Kindle: $59.99
LifeProof Cases iPhone 4/4S, 5/5S/5C: $39.99
Nexxtech portable power banks: from $14.99
iPod Touch 5th Generation 64GB: $289.99
iPad Nano 16GB: $124.99
Garmin Nuvi 54LM GPS: $99.99
Wearables
Future Shop
Misfit Flash: $29.99
Runtastic Orbit: $69.99
Striiv Fusion: $89.99
Striiv Band: $39.99
Fitbit Flex: $79.99
Misfit Shine: $79.99
Jawbone UP24: $89.99
TomTom Runner: $129.99
Pebble Steel: $199.99
Garmin Fenix: $249.99
Garmin Forerunner 930: $299.99
Samsung Gear S: $349.99
Best Buy
TomTom Runner: $129.99
Misfit Flash: $29.99
Striiv Band Activity and Sleep tracker: $39.99
Orbit Activity and Sleep Tracker: $69.99
Fitbit Flex: $79.99
Samsung Galaxy Gear S: $349.99
Garmin Forerunner 910: $299.99
Pebble Steel: $199.99
Misfit Shine with Bloom Necklace: $99.99
The Source
Fitbit Flex: $79.99
Xfit Bluetooth Fitness band: $49.99
Jawbone UP: $89.99
Samsung Gear Live: $179.99
