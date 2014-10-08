Resources
The best ways to watch hockey on mobile

Oct 8, 2014

3:50 PM EDT

19 comments

Go Habs Go

The NHL season starts tonight, and before our fair nation begins sportsing all the sports, there’s still time to take stock of the best options to get your hockey fix on mobile.

Bell TV Anywhere / Rogers Anyplace TV

I’ll mention these in passing to set expectation levels. While both Bell TV Anywhere and Rogers Anyplace TV offer live streaming of their cable channels, the broad pricing model for both services is not particularly well-suited to the voracious diet of sports fans. Both services offer 10 hours of viewing (admittedly without a hit to your data plan) for about $5/month – that’s enough for about one Saturday evening of hockey. Let’s move on.

Bell: iOS / Android / BlackBerry
Rogers: iOS / Android / BlackBerry

Rogers NHL GameCentre Live

Now we’re talking. As part of the company’s $5.2 billion broadcasting rights agreement with the NHL, Rogers is streaming all 1000 regular season, playoff, and Stanley Cup games through its GameCentre service, available for both iOS and Android.

The cost for all that hockey action? A cool $200, although Rogers is currently offering an early-bird discount (before October 13th!), as well as smaller, targeted packages like the Habs and Sens French Package (Leeeeeeeeeeee Buuuuuuuuuuuuut!). Rogers wireless data and Hi-Speed internet customers will score a free subscription until the end of the year, as well as exclusive access to the recently announced GamePlus service, although it should be noted that you do not have to be a Rogers customer to subscribe to GameCentre.

iOS / Android

Habs win!

Sportsnet Now

Are you a Rogers customer who just had your free GameCentre subscription expire and you’re not willing to drop coin for the rest of the year? Try the Sportsnet Now app. It’s available for iOS and Android, and free for all Rogers Sportsnet TV subscribers and features live viewing of all seven Sportsnet channels (Ontario, East, West, Pacific, ONE, 360, World), as well as support for four simultaneous streams, and up to four separate logins from multiple devices. Unfortunately, Sportsnet Now doesn’t let users set their preferred level of streaming quality.

iOS / Android / BlackBerry / Windows Phone

TSN GO

While Sportsnet Now is only for Rogers customers, TSN GO is open to both Bell and Rogers hockey fans. The app, available for iOS and Android, supports live streaming of all TSN channels (TSN, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5) and, like Sportsnet Now, allows up to four simultaneous streams. TSN GO has also received a variety of bug fixes and improvements since we last took a look at it, including optimization for iOS 7 and 8 users.

iOS / Android / BlackBerry / Windows Phone

Sad Leafs fans

Bonus apps!

Official NHL app: Predominantly a companion app that offers in-game highlights and personalized news feeds, the official NHL app lets Rogers NHL GameCentre Live subscribers stream games live and on demand.

iOS / Android / BlackBerry

theScore: While theScore offers no NHL streaming whatsoever, it is one of the best sports news apps available, providing customizable, realtime updates for the latest news from around the league. It’s a must-have app for any sports fan that needs to stay connected.

iOS / Android / BlackBerry

Comments

  • I’m with Telus Optik TV. It seems I have no way of getting either TSN go or Sportsnet Now… That’s disappointing.

    • Not fun at all. You may want to investigate if there’s a GameCentre package that’s right for you.

    • Taigi Maeda

      I’ve just confirmed on my phone, with the Optik TV go app as long as you are subscribed to the channels you should have access to the TSN channels “on the go” obviously you will be using your Data, so as with any video streaming be aware.

    • Clean Toronto

      you could try a Slingbox. it’ll control your PVR from anywhere and give you access to all your live and recorded programs. I picked up a used ProHD for $40 and it works very well.

    • Yes I know SlingBox but never thought it was that cheap for a used one. Interesting.

  • Richard Grdovic

    You know, there are Windows Phone links for some of the previously mentioned apps. You guys could be slightly more platform inclusive.

  • Guest

  • Mike_from_Saskatoon

    It would also be interesting to see what the best way to get online sports is. Right now that’s pretty much the only good reason to keep your Cable bill.

    If all you want to watch is hockey though, the $200 / year is still only $16.67 a month. Add Netflix to that for $8.99 a month and the resulting $25.66 is still FAR less than I’m guessing anybody is paying for a decent Cable package. And you get all the games, not just those the Cable company gets.

    • Aiden

      That’s a good point. Too bad Netflix Canada sucks so bad when it comes to choice though. The American Netflix is really the only one worth getting and you have to spoof your IP to fake it for it to work.

    • Mike_from_Saskatoon

      I have access to all 19 Netflix regions, and IMO the Canadian one is very good. I find most of them have shows that I like, but I don’t find myself going to the US that much more than the Cdn one.

  • I wonder why the NHL GameCenter Live app completely disappeared from the BlackBerry World store front. I find it weird because I think as soon as Rogers and the NHL agreed on that $5.2 billion, 12 year deal, the NHL GameCenter Live app disappeared. In addition to that, the link in the article that leads to the NHL app leads to a page that says that the “item doesn’t exist”. The app apparently disappeared for an unknown reason.

  • Daniel

    No mention of Shaw customers here who can access both TSN Go and Sportsnet Now.

  • Dave Gruia

    I tried to watch the Leafs/Habs game last night through Sportsnet GO app and it had a blackout restriction — in theory it shouldn’t because i pay for the channels but it did..may be a liscensing agreement (or a way to get you to still have to pay for Gamecenter)

  • MeNotYou

    I renewed my subscription of NHL Gamecenter in August, and now I’ve been told it is voided because I live in Canada. FML, now the cost is double what I would’ve paid through the NHL because Rogers has the Canadian rights.

    F*** Y** Rogers

  • Taigi Maeda

    FYI, Telus Optik TV Go is available and has the ability to stream TSN 1-5 (EDIT: As long as you are a subscriber to the channels with your TV pkg at home). Don’t forget MobileSyrup is largely Ontario based. They may not have the information required to provide details on stuff that Telus (largely based in BC and Alberta) has, unless its been posted on their website, or someone brings notice of it to them. TSN Go should also work, but I haven’t bothered. It seems like it uses the Optik TV username/password to confirm your subscription to TSN

  • Kefra

    Just a small update since this was posted: Bell TV is now 5 hours for $5 a month (free the first three month on a new activation or upgrade). Rogers is still the same for now.

  • sonny017

    Finally the NHL game center app supports chromecast. It is buggy as he’ll tho

