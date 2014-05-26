Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 WiFi receiving Android 4.4.2 update

A quick heads-up to owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 WiFi (GT-N5110). The device has been updated to Android 4.4.2, a big jump from the shipping version of Android 4.1.2.
While the S Pen-based tablet has been on sale for close to a year now, it’s nice to know that Samsung has not forgotten about the device. The update to build KOT49H.N5110XXDNE1 doesn’t carry many cosmetic improvements — the software looks nothing like Samsung’s newer tablets, including the NotePRO and Note 10.1 (2014 Edition) — but users can expect performance improvements and better app compatibility.
The device is still on sale for $379.95 at retailers like Best Buy and Future Shop, but the Exynos 4412-based tablet is unlikely to last much longer in the market. No word on when the same update will be released for the LTE-based I467M version, which was available from TELUS until recently.
