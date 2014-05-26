News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 WiFi receiving Android 4.4.2 update

May 26, 2014

1:01 PM EDT

6 comments

A quick heads-up to owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 WiFi (GT-N5110). The device has been updated to Android 4.4.2, a big jump from the shipping version of Android 4.1.2.

While the S Pen-based tablet has been on sale for close to a year now, it’s nice to know that Samsung has not forgotten about the device. The update to build KOT49H.N5110XXDNE1 doesn’t carry many cosmetic improvements — the software looks nothing like Samsung’s newer tablets, including the NotePRO and Note 10.1 (2014 Edition) — but users can expect performance improvements and better app compatibility.

The device is still on sale for $379.95 at retailers like Best Buy and Future Shop, but the Exynos 4412-based tablet is unlikely to last much longer in the market. No word on when the same update will be released for the LTE-based I467M version, which was available from TELUS until recently.

(Thanks Ian!)

Comments

  • Steve

    come on S3 update…

  • thas ★

    Still waiting for the original Note 10.1. There was a leaked version, so we know for sure they’re working on it.

  • Trevor Schlicht

    You got it got the n5110 in the USA????

    • Ghostkilla

      The update was pushed in the USA. For the n5110 wifi only..

  • joshinsobe

    What a nightmare. Once I updated my Note 8, I began getting Device overheating notices. Then the famous, or infamous battery drain 🙁 Samsung was no help and i can’t roll it back to 4.3. I don’t recommend the upgrade. I’m now getting about 3-4hrs of use when I used to could go 2 days. Very disappointed if anyone knows how to fix this I would greatly appreciate it.

  • joshinsobe

    Has anyone found a cure for the overheating problem with the KK update???