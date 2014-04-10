Winner announced in our Bell Samsung Galaxy S5 Contest!

Update: This contest is now over. The new GS5 is heading towards Bob Muir who apparently is in desperate need for a new device. If this isn’t you then you need not worry. We’ll have more contests coming up in the next few days.
This is a big one. The Galaxy S5 is Samsung’s newest flagship Android and Bell has graciously handed one over to us to giveaway!
How do you win?
Easy, you just leave a comment in the blog post below and we’ll pick the winners at random. Please ensure you have a valid account associated with your Disqus profile, and that you’re following MobileSyrup on Twitter, Facebook or Google+ so we can get in touch with you.
This contest closes on April 30th. Good luck to all who enter!
