Samsung’s recent patent filing potentially shows the Galaxy S5 or Galaxy Note 4 design

The designs show an incredibly thin smartphone with an edge-to-edge display, the usual front and rear cameras, microUSB and 3.5mm headset jack and what seems to be a slot for the S Pen. In addition, these pics lack physical hardware buttons that have previously appeared on Samsung’s leading devices.
Of course, this is simply speculation until Samsung shows off “The Next Big Thing.”
Comments
