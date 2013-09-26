News
Rogers bringing the ‘connected car’ to Canadians

Sep 26, 2013

7:53 AM EDT

Rogers just announced in a press release that they’ll be partnering with Sprint to allow Canadians to ‘experience next generation in-car infotainment and telematics technology.’

Both companies will work with auto makers and bring the ‘Sprint Velocity’ system into Canadian vehicles. This is part of the larger M2M (Machine to Machine) strategy of having all our devices talk to each other. Rogers currently has over 1 million connected devices and enabling Sprint Velocity will bring a ‘seamless, connected experience on the road’ that will ensure a wireless connection while driving – via a wireless modem and SIM card. There’s no indication on the pricing structure and if Rogers will come out with pay-per-use, weekly or monthly plans.

Sprint Velocity is already active in the United States with Chrylser, specifically on the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and some of the features that appear on the touch screen dash as part of the ‘infotainment’ are news, weather, sports, navigation, climate control, security, emergency services and vehicle diagnostics. No word yet on emails.

Mansell Nelson, VP of Advanced Business Solutions at Rogers, said “Canadians want to be connected from anywhere, at any time, and with over twenty million vehicles on the road in Canada there is a strong growth opportunity for Rogers in the connected auto segment. Sprint Velocity will bring to Canada the ultimate connected car experience on the road, with a combination of smartphone, tablet and in-dash capabilities, while also delivering safety features and communicating vehicle maintenance information seamlessly to manufacturers.”

Comments

  • J-Ro

    Great, now both me and my car will get a ticket for texting while driving.

    • Balls O’Steele

      Now the NSA will know where you are all the time. Another great product from Rogers.

  • Pier-Alexandre

    Accidents in the making… But what can it do that my phone can’t?

    • ReGenesis

      A lot actually. These systems integrate a cell phone into your vehicle. So your steering wheel controls or the 8.4″ touch screen on your dashboard radio controls everything – not fumble for your phone to change something on that screen while driving down the highway.

      It has access to your vehicle’s computer systems so it can do remote diagnostics. It works when the car is turned off so it can remotely lock, unlock or find your car, etc.

    • Pier-Alexandre

      I wouldn’t spend one dollars on this. I’m plenty happy with the technology I have in my car right now and until cars can drive by themselves, a system like this only risks more accidents… Let’s see if it will be approved in Canada first…

    • peddler931

      Connecting the cars is an essential step towards having them drive by themselves.

    • Pier-Alexandre

      Yes obviously because having my phone read my emails is the next step, right before driving by itself…

    • peddler931

      Not email but autopilots sharing the location, speed, intention to turn at the next corner and any obstacles detected with optical, radar or other sensors that would let the cars drive themselves more safely than the text messengers currently behind the steering wheel.

    • J-Ro

      I like the sound of that but I would much rather the self driving cars. Saving money on parking because my car picks me up and drops me off at work is like a taste of heaven. This technology seems great though, one step closer to freedom through technology.

    • Shane Sparky

      This is just as distracting as using a phone… maybe worse?

  • Laer

    These systems are gimmicky at best. Install aftermarket stuff, for a fraction b of the cost and that actually works then tether your cell.

    • iFandroid

      I’m not as familiar with these systems yet. Which aftermarket products are you referring to, that offer these types of services?

    • Laer

      Any aftermarket head unit is a good start. I have one that runs android, has no motion or usage restrictions. ota digital TV tuner, GPS antenna, DVD player etc etc.

      Whatever you want you can do. Play SNES emulators on a proper ps3 controller driving down the road while you watch the news with pip.

      In my Lexus I can’t do a damn thing unless stopped or I hack the unit. That and the software is restrictive, slow, and limited in function. Upgrade cost 3k.

      Bought my current one out of China for 400 with all the accessories.

    • iFandroid

      Thanks for the reply. It will be interesting to see how this tech matures over the next few years.

      I can see the fear that many commenters have on the potential for distraction, but I’m hopeful that some of these things will actually improve safety.

      A well connected car may provide better hands free operation of radio, temperature controls, text/email responses, etc.

      As example, I would much rather prefer that someone responds to their messages through a well implemented voice solution vs. than trying to hide that they’re typing on their smartphone while they’re driving on the highway (unfortunately this is happening all too much nowadays).

    • Laer

      I think the real issues of distracted driving have never been addressed. I’m a professional driver and my company runs us through distracted driving courses. There is a lot of content in there that most people don’t realize.

      People need to make a conscious choice to be alert behind the wheel and actively participating in what’s going on around them. Being distracted isn’t just cell phones and gadgets. It’s everything that pulls you away from driving. And you just can’t police that.

      So let technology in my car do what it wants, let my passengers enjoy my head unit as they see fit and let me use it as I choose as well. Spend those policing dollars on education, social pressure, and training.

      The road zombies are what needs addressing and they come in all forms. The blank morning stare while clutching a cup of Tims like it’s the only thing in the universe isn’t any better then yet another young woman texting and driving. It’s time to target driving skills, which includes road awareness and distractions. You will never effectively police or restrict behavior behind the wheel. Only education and training can address this.

  • canuck07

    So now, not only will you be gouged wherever you go, but also on the way. Great.

  • eatshitanddie

    No thanks robbers. Keep your junk off the shelves as no one with half a brain will want it. You think I can’t already to shht incar that far exceeds anything you’ll have to offer? Common now.

  • Durward

    NO THANKS!
    What a stupid idea.
    J-Ro and ReGenisis should take the bus.

  • beyond

    yay! more distracted driving

  • Wufai

    No thanks as well. Promotional video is great and all but I don’t think ‘connectivity’ and ‘safety’ mix. This is not even about Rogers, but a flawed technology application. Imagine the same promotion video, but now it’s a bus driver or an airplane pilot, would you want them to have this sort of technology on the public bus/plane? Simple music and GPS is all I need on my car. I hope that in the future, technology can offer me on the time traffic info so I can aviod traffic jams and accidents blocking the road. like Waze.

  • Shaun Rayner

    Finally! I have a 2014 Grand Cherokee and i have been waiting for this. I dont care about any of the features except for remote unlock/staring. Having had an aftermarket system with these features was a godsend.

  • Allwayswrite

    Rogers has the braintrust of a bag of hammers…why?!!?! why would anyone trust a carrier branded version of a product like this….sit down rogers and let the big boys own this space…you will still make your dollars on data….stay dumb pipe, nobody wants anything else from you.

  • Tom

    I have an in-dash navigation system in one of my cars, but only because I was forced to get it as part of a specific package containing other features I wanted (a rear view camera was one of them, and it uses the in-dash screen as a display). My other car, thankfully, allows me to just get the screen and camera without the navigation, saving me nearly $1000.

    I rarely if ever use the in-dash nav – I much prefer my Garmin GPS which is easy to update, easily transported into rental cars when I travel, and has more features like lane assist. The in-dash GPS is slow for input, outdated, and just not very intuitive to use.

    Car manufacturers should just give up on these crap infotainment systems. Just have an LCD touch screen and a video-in port for smartphones. I don’t mount my smartphone on my windshield due to the display having too much glare in sunlight (as well as the speaker not being that loud). However being able to mirror the smartphone’s display onto a large in-car screen and also the sound onto the in-car audio system would solve those problems.

  • Netguru

    In Rogers’ implementation, there will no doubt be a Highway Access Fee and a per kilometer charge!

  • Emily Nelson

    Can’t even make it home in my 15-20 min drive from work without some a$$ running a red because he’s texting while driving (happened twice yesterday) – yet alone having to worry if their going to add ”read your emails” to this junk. Give your head a shake people. I guess this is one way to lower population.

  • BMSMA

    I thought car manufacturers are going back to dials and buttons on the dashboard instead of a screen to reduce driver distraction?

  • matthewcouto

    Rogers is not in my home, my pocket and they won’t dare get inside my care.

  • gwydionjhr

    Can someone explain to me how this is better than a phone app that would allow your phone to dock with the car and control everything? Apps would be much more universal and more easily updateable than a firmware install in a car. People typically keep their car for much longer than the usual technology cycles.

  • gaudette

    Don’t travel on the side roads if you plan to be “connected” while on Rogers.

  • abc123

    I don’t understand the point of this. In the next few years, everyone will have a smartphone with some sort of data plan. So why not use that device as a bridge to the internet? Why have a separate wireless modem and sim card? What happens if there is more than one driver with completely different tastes driving the car?

    Actually, this is good news. Rogers needs to realize that they are nothing more than dumb pipes that connect us to something else (ie. Internet, TV, phone). Doing anything else will result in failure… good news indeed.

  • Shane Sparky

    Turning the AC on if it senses my pulse increase, no thanks… throw me a xanax! LOL! This might’ve been a great invention in the 90s or pre-smartphone days, too late.
    Plus, i’m not paying $$$$ for something my phone can do.

  • Steve Black

    The expensive month plans and contracts are on their way too 🙂

