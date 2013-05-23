HTC Canada “One Phone, One Weekend, Premium Upgrade” trade-in program offers up to $300 for “yesterday’s technology”

Coming off news of selling 5 million HTC One smartphones, HTC Canada is celebrating by revitalizing their popular trade-in offer. Now with a fancy new name, the “One Phone, One Weekend, Premium Upgrade” starts today until May 27th and could see a credit for your dated smartphone. Depending on what device you have – iPhone 4, iPhone 5, Motorola Razr HD, BlackBerry Curve, BlackBerry Bold, Optimus G, Galaxy S3, BlackBerry Z10 – HTC is willing to hand over a credit between $100 and $300.
To score this you’ll have to buy a new HTC One and register your device with the promo code of HTC100, then finally mail in “yesterday’s technology.” The HTC One is available on Rogers, Bell, TELUS, Virgin and SaskTel.
Check it out here at HTC Canada.
