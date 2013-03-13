Edmonton gas station allows customers to pay for fuel via Android or iOS app



Hughes Petroleum is an Edmonton, Alberta-based gas company and they’ve decided to embrace mobile payments. The company has released a mobile app, currently available for iOS and Android, that gives customers the option to purchase gas “directly from the comfort of their cars.”

If you live in Edmonton you can download the app for free, enter your personal info and credit card details. Once you arrive at any of the 22 locations you simply open up to app, select the code and start pumping gas! Once completed you’ll be sent a receipt to your phone. In addition, the app also allows you to purchase a car wash. Here’s quick video demo of the app in action:

