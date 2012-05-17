News
Solo Mobile stops taking new subs today, says they’re “super excited to support our existing clients”

May 17, 2012

10:20 AM EDT

A month ago we let you know that Solo Mobile “will no longer be activating new customers.” Today is the day that Solo officially goes dark on new subs. Their website states that “we’ve loved giving wireless service to Canadians since 2005 — and we’re super excited to support our existing clients for years to come. However, we’ve decided not to take on any new customers.” This is a move to bring new customers over to Bell’s prepaid service – who just revamped their prepaid plans today – and potentially increase ARPU. If you’re a current Solo customer you’ll still have active service for “years to come,” and have some new device choices too: Samsung Galaxy W ($59.95 on a 2-year and $249.95); Samsung Galaxy 551 ($9.95 on a 2-year and $199.95 outright); and the Samsung C414 ($19.95 on a 2-year and $119.95 outright).

It was a good 7-year run. Check out Solo here, or the new Bell Prepaid plans here.
Comments

  • Alex Perrier

    C’est la vie. When Bell bought all of Virgin Mobile Canada (VMC), it didn’t need Solo anymore. It’s too bad that Virgin Group doesn’t own any part of VMC, but we can’t change that.

    Some of these Solo plans are interesting retention offers, though, especially for those who need the Canada-Wide coverage.

    • Josh

      Stop posting comments. Nobody cares…

  • David

    Very exciting indeed.

  • Solo Observer

    potentially increases Bell’s APRU? It will do no such thing? Unlike Fido and Chatr which are separate entities owned by Rogers Communications, Solo Mobile wasn’t even a company within BCE. It was only a brand Solo Mobile was also listed as “a division of Bell Mobility Inc.”. This all means nothing has changed. They just want customers to sign up to a different branch of Bell Mobility inc. now.

  • Mercwithamouth

    Goodbye and good riddance. Nuff’ said.

  • Radar

    Chatr next?

  • Peter M brophey

    I have never been able to figure out how and where I fit in at Solomobile. I no longer wish to be a customer and wish to discontnue service.

    Peter M Brophey

  • Pingback: Solo Mobile is migrating all of its customers to Bell starting July 31st | Daily Update()