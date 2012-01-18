Google has proudly updated their Google+ web app with a couple new features – both will make it a bit more social. If you use Google+ from your phone via the web you’ll see a “What’s Hot” stream (basically gives you info on what’s trending on Google), plus also see those who have +1’d your posts. Google also promised these updates will come to the Android and iOS app, but no date was given as to when.
Google updates Google+ mobile web app, brings new “What’s Hot” feature
By Ian Hardy
Jan 18, 2012
7:32 PM EST
Comments
