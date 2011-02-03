Wind Mobile successfully tests LTE and HD Voice

LTE (Long Term Evolution) is currently being tested by Rogers, Bell, TELUS and other Canadian carriers are planning to upgrade to this next generation technology. LTE (or commonly known as 4G) can reach peak download speeds between 100 – 150 Mbps (Megabits per second). Today Wind Mobile has announced a successful trial of LTE which they stated that “during testing, customers experience average download speeds of 50-60Mbps and improved speed while multitasking (concurrent emailing, browsing, file downloads, etc)”.
In addition, Huawei and Wind recently announced a partnership that will bring HD Voice to their customers. This will improve the quality of sound when you’re on a call (check out this video here). Wind stated in a press release that the service will be free from anywhere in Canada from any WIND Zone and compatible on any HD Voice-ready 3G device (currently the Alcatel Tribe but more to come).
CEO of WIND Mobile Ken Campbell said “We’re very proud of our network quality and of the efforts of our people to perform ongoing and rigorous testing to maintain quality and advance innovation. Our ability to deliver HD Voice before any other carrier in North America and to test LTE are examples of the technologies WIND is uniquely positioned to offer as we continue to advance our network to the next evolution of mobile network technology.”
