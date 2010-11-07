TELUS Toronto Flagship store giving away free XBOX 360 consoles with a Windows Phone 7 purchase

With the launch of the Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 7 OS tomorrow is seems they are kicking it up a notch by giving away free XBOX 360 consoles. The giveaway is happening exclusively at the TELUS flagship location at the Toronto Eaton Centre and apparently there’s limited quantities. I heard on the radio that there will be 100 in total and the to purchase the HTC Surround or the LG Optimus 7 will walk away with the goods.
Everyone ready for “A different kind of phone”?
Source: WirelessObsessed
(Thanks Anthony!)
