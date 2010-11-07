News
TELUS Toronto Flagship store giving away free XBOX 360 consoles with a Windows Phone 7 purchase

Nov 7, 2010

8:23 AM EDT

17 comments


With the launch of the Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 7 OS tomorrow is seems they are kicking it up a notch by giving away free XBOX 360 consoles. The giveaway is happening exclusively at the TELUS flagship location at the Toronto Eaton Centre and apparently there’s limited quantities. I heard on the radio that there will be 100 in total and the to purchase the HTC Surround or the LG Optimus 7 will walk away with the goods.

Everyone ready for “A different kind of phone”?

Source: WirelessObsessed
(Thanks Anthony!)

Comments

  • A

    hmm, wonder if you get a live account with that too. considering a lot of its cool functionality is tied to having an xbox and MS live account…how about a free gold membership as well since that costs you another 60 bucks a year…

  • Mark

    I’m sure this is just a promotional tie-in, but it sure smacks of “We’ve gotta give away a $200 game console for free in order to attract interest in these phones”….

    • Terry

      Or it could be that Telus uses Microsoft technology for their TV…So you can use the XBox as a TV box…. But for you trolls would not know or understand anything about that. Idiots

  • donald

    or “we must have a line-up outside the store” like we know who whenever something new is launched. 😉

  • Dan

    Holy desperation Microsoft!

    • mario83

      great get a console that wont even last one year of the contract (good thing the contract isnt for the 360) , but on the plus side get a awesome phone, but on the downside locked in for three years…..

  • Shnur

    We have a very strong partnership with microsoft for whatever reason, so I am not very surprised that there is a promotion like such on the new phones.
    Although im really impressed with what the actual give-away is…

  • skinnypig

    Wow, just wow. And still barely a drop of information from Rogers on their wp7 release? Are they still planning to release it on the same day? What have they been doing for the past month?

  • bubbles

    well no surprise with rogers, i actually called rogersmiranda personally and asked her why the never announce info on things, she states its because of the competition but oh well

  • Regulator

    @Bubbles,

    No its because Rogers is too big, too many outsourced companies, ie the logistics department isn’t owned by Rogers. They get shipments and don’t know whats going on in the warehouse for a few weeks, poor stock system etc.

    That’s why

    Short answer, Rogers sucks the big fat D-I-C-K

  • Regulator

    Further guys, it’s just a Microsoft Product. It will just be the old OS with some new fancy icons and maybe a bit slightly faster, can you CTRL+ALT+DELETE on a phone????

  • bubbles

    the new os was made from the ground up, and is getting very positive reviews

  • TheNut

    Hmm, interesting. Of all the Telus locations I called (up in the northern end), none of them knew when they would be getting the phones and some of them had no idea what the windows phone was (this was on Saturday). +1 for Microsoft marketting. +1 for Telus just for being Telus.

    I’d only hit up Telus at the Eaton Center since they are guaranteed to sell the phones, but I dunno… Toronto + Eaton Center = Zoo, with or without promos. I dunno how many lemmings will park themselves waiting outside for a windows phone, but with a free anything, the place is going to be littered with people now.

  • Sam

    But we so f*****g don’t care about TELUS! only women deal with them. And maybe some noobs.

  • Renaldo

    The reason Microsoft is giving away Xboxes is because it’s a smart way to use a stagnant product to drum up sales for two new products. Makes it easier for people to buy a Kinect and some games if they don’t have to drop $200 on the Xbox, and adds the chance of a Gold membership for Live.

  • Theresa

