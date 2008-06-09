Looks like Rogers Wireless is set to officially launch the 3G iPhone on July 11th, 2008. At Apple Developer’s Conference in San Francisco, Steve Jobs announced the availability of the 3G iPhone in 22 of the “biggest market” countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada (English and French) , Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and the US.
The US is targeted to sell this for $199 for 8G and $299 for the 16GB model with a 2-year contract. The second generation iPhone has thinner edges, GPS, full plastic back with 3G that has pageloads “36% faster than the N95 and Treo 750”. 300 hours of standby, 8-10 hours of 2G talk, 5 hours of 3G talk, 7 hours of video and 24 hours of audio.
Rob Bruce, president, Rogers Wireless said “Rogers has a long history of bringing Canadians the very best in wireless services, networks and handset innovations. With iPhone 3G, we will provide our customers with an amazing mobile experience over Canada’s fastest wireless network.”
Tim Cook, Apple’s COO said “We’re excited to be working with Rogers to bring iPhone 3G to Canada, We can’t wait to get this revolutionary phone in the hands of even more people around the world.”
Check out the official Apple 3G iPhone commercial:
Comments